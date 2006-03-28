MIG Investments SA
|Account: 11086
|Name: BrunoPG11
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 29, 11:32
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|409956
|2006.03.28 17:26
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|410065
|2006.03.28 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7495
|1.7528
|1.7490
|2006.03.28 17:45
|1.7490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|410072
|2006.03.28 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7496
|1.7529
|1.7491
|2006.03.28 17:45
|1.7491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|410073
|2006.03.28 17:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7497
|1.7530
|1.7492
|2006.03.28 17:45
|1.7492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|414372
|2006.03.29 09:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7404
|1.7371
|1.7409
|2006.03.29 09:56
|1.7371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|414373
|2006.03.29 09:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7404
|1.7371
|1.7409
|2006.03.29 09:56
|1.7371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|414374
|2006.03.29 09:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7403
|1.7370
|1.7408
|2006.03.29 09:58
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|415036
|2006.03.29 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7374
|1.7407
|1.7369
|2006.03.29 10:47
|1.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|415037
|2006.03.29 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7374
|1.7407
|1.7369
|2006.03.29 10:47
|1.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|415038
|2006.03.29 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7375
|1.7408
|1.7370
|2006.03.29 10:47
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|Closed P/L:
|-69.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-69.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|9 931.00
|Equity:
|9 931.00
|Free Margin:
|9 931.00