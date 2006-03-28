MIG Investments SA

Account: 11086 Name: BrunoPG11 Currency: USD 2006 March 29, 11:32
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4099562006.03.28 17:26balanceDeposit10 000.00
4100652006.03.28 17:38sell0.10gbpusd1.74951.75281.74902006.03.28 17:451.74900.000.000.005.00
4100722006.03.28 17:38sell0.10gbpusd1.74961.75291.74912006.03.28 17:451.74910.000.000.005.00
4100732006.03.28 17:38sell0.10gbpusd1.74971.75301.74922006.03.28 17:451.74920.000.000.005.00
4143722006.03.29 09:37buy0.10gbpusd1.74041.73711.74092006.03.29 09:561.73710.000.000.00-33.00
4143732006.03.29 09:37buy0.10gbpusd1.74041.73711.74092006.03.29 09:561.73710.000.000.00-33.00
4143742006.03.29 09:37buy0.10gbpusd1.74031.73701.74082006.03.29 09:581.73700.000.000.00-33.00
4150362006.03.29 10:42sell0.10gbpusd1.73741.74071.73692006.03.29 10:471.73690.000.000.005.00
4150372006.03.29 10:42sell0.10gbpusd1.73741.74071.73692006.03.29 10:471.73690.000.000.005.00
4150382006.03.29 10:42sell0.10gbpusd1.73751.74081.73702006.03.29 10:471.73700.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -69.00
Closed P/L: -69.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -69.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 9 931.00 Equity: 9 931.00 Free Margin: 9 931.00