MIG Investments SA

Account: 11193 Name: BrunoPG-selonbt Currency: USD 2006 March 30, 10:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4156582006.03.29 13:52balanceDeposit10 000.00
4157962006.03.29 14:39buy1.00eurusd1.20011.19721.20132006.03.29 17:091.20130.000.000.00120.00
4159852006.03.29 15:51buy1.00gbpusd1.73411.73171.73522006.03.29 16:041.73170.000.000.00-240.00
4167802006.03.29 17:47buy1.00gbpusd1.73351.73121.73472006.03.29 18:061.73470.000.000.00120.00
4200842006.03.30 07:05buy1.00eurusd1.20581.20301.20712006.03.30 09:381.20710.000.000.00130.00
4203102006.03.30 08:39sell1.00gbpusd1.73821.74051.73702006.03.30 08:501.73700.000.000.00120.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 250.00
Closed P/L: 250.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 250.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 250.00 Equity: 10 250.00 Free Margin: 10 250.00