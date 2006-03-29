MIG Investments SA
|Account: 11193
|Name: BrunoPG-selonbt
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 30, 10:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|415658
|2006.03.29 13:52
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|415796
|2006.03.29 14:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2001
|1.1972
|1.2013
|2006.03.29 17:09
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|415985
|2006.03.29 15:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7341
|1.7317
|1.7352
|2006.03.29 16:04
|1.7317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|416780
|2006.03.29 17:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7335
|1.7312
|1.7347
|2006.03.29 18:06
|1.7347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|420084
|2006.03.30 07:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2030
|1.2071
|2006.03.30 09:38
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|420310
|2006.03.30 08:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7382
|1.7405
|1.7370
|2006.03.30 08:50
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|250.00
|Closed P/L:
|250.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|250.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 250.00
|Equity:
|10 250.00
|Free Margin:
|10 250.00