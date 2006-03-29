MIG Investments SA

Account: 11193 Name: BrunoPG-selonbt Currency: USD 2006 March 31, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4156582006.03.29 13:52balanceDeposit10 000.00
4157962006.03.29 14:39buy1.00eurusd1.20011.19721.20132006.03.29 17:091.20130.000.000.00120.00
4200842006.03.30 07:05buy1.00eurusd1.20581.20301.20712006.03.30 09:381.20710.000.000.00130.00
4222182006.03.30 14:48buy1.00eurusd1.20681.20401.20812006.03.30 15:161.20810.000.000.00130.00
4229912006.03.30 16:17buy1.00eurusd1.21371.21091.21502006.03.30 19:361.21500.000.000.00130.00
4237082006.03.30 19:36sell1.00eurusd1.21491.21771.21362006.03.31 02:121.21770.000.005.50-280.00
4286072006.03.31 14:48buy1.00eurusd1.20931.20651.21062006.03.31 14:591.21060.000.000.00130.00
4292092006.03.31 16:07sell1.00eurusd1.21041.21321.20912006.03.31 17:351.21320.000.000.00-280.00
4159852006.03.29 15:51buy1.00gbpusd1.73411.73171.73522006.03.29 16:041.73170.000.000.00-240.00
4167802006.03.29 17:47buy1.00gbpusd1.73351.73121.73472006.03.29 18:061.73470.000.000.00120.00
4203102006.03.30 08:39sell1.00gbpusd1.73821.74051.73702006.03.30 08:501.73700.000.000.00120.00
4221462006.03.30 14:43buy1.00gbpusd1.73901.73671.74022006.03.30 15:181.74020.000.000.00120.00
4229722006.03.30 16:13buy1.00gbpusd1.74491.74261.74612006.03.30 19:361.74610.000.000.00120.00
4240102006.03.30 20:46buy1.00gbpusd1.74631.74401.74752006.03.30 23:321.74750.000.000.00120.00
4261682006.03.31 07:23buy1.00gbpusd1.74361.74131.74482006.03.31 08:051.74130.000.000.00-230.00
4277222006.03.31 11:24sell1.00gbpusd1.73671.73901.73552006.03.31 11:531.73550.000.000.00120.00
4285762006.03.31 14:47buy1.00gbpusd1.73711.73471.73822006.03.31 15:041.73820.000.000.00110.00
4288722006.03.31 15:19buy1.00gbpusd1.73701.73471.73822006.03.31 15:591.73470.000.000.00-230.00
4291542006.03.31 16:03buy1.00gbpusd1.73371.73141.73492006.03.31 16:071.73490.000.000.00120.00
  0.00 0.00 5.50 330.00
Closed P/L: 335.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 335.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 335.50 Equity: 10 335.50 Free Margin: 10 335.50