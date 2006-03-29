MIG Investments SA
|Account: 11193
|Name: BrunoPG-selonbt
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 31, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|415658
|2006.03.29 13:52
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|415796
|2006.03.29 14:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2001
|1.1972
|1.2013
|2006.03.29 17:09
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|420084
|2006.03.30 07:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2058
|1.2030
|1.2071
|2006.03.30 09:38
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|422218
|2006.03.30 14:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2068
|1.2040
|1.2081
|2006.03.30 15:16
|1.2081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|422991
|2006.03.30 16:17
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2109
|1.2150
|2006.03.30 19:36
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|423708
|2006.03.30 19:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2149
|1.2177
|1.2136
|2006.03.31 02:12
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|-280.00
|428607
|2006.03.31 14:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2093
|1.2065
|1.2106
|2006.03.31 14:59
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|429209
|2006.03.31 16:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2104
|1.2132
|1.2091
|2006.03.31 17:35
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.00
|415985
|2006.03.29 15:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7341
|1.7317
|1.7352
|2006.03.29 16:04
|1.7317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|416780
|2006.03.29 17:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7335
|1.7312
|1.7347
|2006.03.29 18:06
|1.7347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|420310
|2006.03.30 08:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7382
|1.7405
|1.7370
|2006.03.30 08:50
|1.7370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|422146
|2006.03.30 14:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7390
|1.7367
|1.7402
|2006.03.30 15:18
|1.7402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|422972
|2006.03.30 16:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7449
|1.7426
|1.7461
|2006.03.30 19:36
|1.7461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|424010
|2006.03.30 20:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7463
|1.7440
|1.7475
|2006.03.30 23:32
|1.7475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|426168
|2006.03.31 07:23
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7436
|1.7413
|1.7448
|2006.03.31 08:05
|1.7413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|427722
|2006.03.31 11:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7367
|1.7390
|1.7355
|2006.03.31 11:53
|1.7355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|428576
|2006.03.31 14:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7371
|1.7347
|1.7382
|2006.03.31 15:04
|1.7382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|428872
|2006.03.31 15:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7370
|1.7347
|1.7382
|2006.03.31 15:59
|1.7347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|429154
|2006.03.31 16:03
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7337
|1.7314
|1.7349
|2006.03.31 16:07
|1.7349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|330.00
|Closed P/L:
|335.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|335.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 335.50
|Equity:
|10 335.50
|Free Margin:
|10 335.50