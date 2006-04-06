FXLite, LLC
A/C No: 286081Name: Pedro-d12006 April 6, 16:25 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2906307 2006/04/06 10:24buy1.00gbpusd1.75391.75391.7589 2006/04/06 10:311.75390.000.000.00
2906370 2006/04/06 10:26buy1.00gbpusd1.75581.75281.7608 2006/04/06 10:321.75280.000.00-300.00
2906613 2006/04/06 11:11buy1.00gbpusd1.75511.75511.7601 2006/04/06 11:171.75510.000.000.00
2906530 2006/04/06 10:49sell1.00eurusd1.22891.23191.2239 2006/04/06 11:581.23190.000.00-300.00
2906291 2006/04/06 10:21sell1.00usdjpy117.40117.70116.90 2006/04/06 15:21117.700.000.00-254.89
2906814 2006/04/06 11:58sell1.00usdchf1.28191.28491.2769 2006/04/06 15:411.28490.000.00-233.49
2906724 2006/04/06 11:39sell1.00usdchf1.28241.28541.2774 2006/04/06 15:411.28540.000.00-233.40
2906352 2006/04/06 10:26sell1.00usdchf1.28291.28591.2779 2006/04/06 15:461.28590.000.00-233.30
 0.000.00-1555.08
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:-1555.08
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:-1555.08 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:0.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:10463.80 Equity:10463.80
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:10463.80