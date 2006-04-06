|A/C No: 286081
|Name: Pedro-d1
|2006 April 6, 16:25 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2906307
|2006/04/06 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7539
|1.7539
|1.7589
|2006/04/06 10:31
|1.7539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2906370
|2006/04/06 10:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7558
|1.7528
|1.7608
|2006/04/06 10:32
|1.7528
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|2906613
|2006/04/06 11:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7551
|1.7551
|1.7601
|2006/04/06 11:17
|1.7551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2906530
|2006/04/06 10:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2289
|1.2319
|1.2239
|2006/04/06 11:58
|1.2319
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|2906291
|2006/04/06 10:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.40
|117.70
|116.90
|2006/04/06 15:21
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.89
|2906814
|2006/04/06 11:58
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2819
|1.2849
|1.2769
|2006/04/06 15:41
|1.2849
|0.00
|0.00
|-233.49
|2906724
|2006/04/06 11:39
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2824
|1.2854
|1.2774
|2006/04/06 15:41
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|-233.40
|2906352
|2006/04/06 10:26
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2829
|1.2859
|1.2779
|2006/04/06 15:46
|1.2859
|0.00
|0.00
|-233.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-1555.08
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1555.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1555.08
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10463.80
|Equity:
|10463.80
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|10463.80