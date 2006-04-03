|A/C No: 286081
|Name: Pedro-d1
|2006 April 3, 18:08 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2888415
|2006/04/03 10:11
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.80
|118.50
|119.30
|2006/04/03 10:51
|118.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.17
|2888802
|2006/04/03 11:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7254
|1.7284
|1.7204
|2006/04/03 13:06
|1.7284
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|2888496
|2006/04/03 10:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3113
|1.3113
|1.3063
|2006/04/03 17:40
|1.3063
|0.00
|0.00
|382.76
|2888652
|2006/04/03 10:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7279
|1.7279
|1.7329
|2006/04/03 17:43
|1.7329
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|329.59
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|329.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|329.59
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10529.59
|Equity:
|10529.59
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|10529.59