FXLite, LLC
A/C No: 286081Name: Pedro-d12006 April 3, 18:08 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2888415 2006/04/03 10:11buy1.00usdjpy118.80118.50119.30 2006/04/03 10:51118.500.000.00-253.17
2888802 2006/04/03 11:30sell1.00gbpusd1.72541.72841.7204 2006/04/03 13:061.72840.000.00-300.00
2888496 2006/04/03 10:21sell1.00usdchf1.31131.31131.3063 2006/04/03 17:401.30630.000.00382.76
2888652 2006/04/03 10:56buy1.00gbpusd1.72791.72791.7329 2006/04/03 17:431.73290.000.00500.00
 0.000.00329.59
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:329.59
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:329.59 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:0.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:10529.59 Equity:10529.59
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:10529.59