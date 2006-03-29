FXLite, LLC
A/C No: 286081Name: Pedro-d12006 April 1, 13:07 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2866467 2006/03/29 14:44balancedeposit10000.00
2880911 2006/03/31 10:21sell1.00gbpusd1.73881.73881.7338 2006/03/31 11:291.73880.000.000.00
2880888 2006/03/31 10:18sell1.00gbpusd1.73931.73931.7343 2006/03/31 12:041.73430.000.00500.00
2880926 2006/03/31 10:22sell1.00gbpusd1.73831.73831.7333 2006/03/31 14:191.73830.000.000.00
2880943 2006/03/31 10:24buy1.00usdchf1.30321.30321.3082 2006/03/31 15:341.30320.000.000.00
2881327 2006/03/31 11:20sell1.00eurusd1.21041.21341.2054 2006/03/31 15:341.21340.000.00-300.00
2881274 2006/03/31 11:16sell1.00eurusd1.21091.21091.2059 2006/03/31 15:591.21090.000.000.00
2881111 2006/03/31 10:50sell1.00eurusd1.21141.21141.2064 2006/03/31 16:031.21140.000.000.00
 0.000.00200.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:200.00
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
No Transactions
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:200.00 Floating P/L:0.00
Deposit/Withdrawal:10000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:10200.00 Equity:10200.00
Margin Requirement:0.00 Available Margin:10200.00