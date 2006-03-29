|A/C No: 286081
|Name: Pedro-d1
|2006 April 1, 13:07 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2866467
|2006/03/29 14:44
|balance
|deposit
|10000.00
|2880911
|2006/03/31 10:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7388
|1.7388
|1.7338
|2006/03/31 11:29
|1.7388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2880888
|2006/03/31 10:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7393
|1.7393
|1.7343
|2006/03/31 12:04
|1.7343
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|2880926
|2006/03/31 10:22
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7383
|1.7383
|1.7333
|2006/03/31 14:19
|1.7383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2880943
|2006/03/31 10:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3032
|1.3032
|1.3082
|2006/03/31 15:34
|1.3032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2881327
|2006/03/31 11:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2104
|1.2134
|1.2054
|2006/03/31 15:34
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|2881274
|2006/03/31 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2109
|1.2109
|1.2059
|2006/03/31 15:59
|1.2109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2881111
|2006/03/31 10:50
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2114
|1.2064
|2006/03/31 16:03
|1.2114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 10000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|200.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|No Transactions
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|200.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10200.00
|Equity:
|10200.00
|Margin Requirement:
|0.00
|Available Margin:
|10200.00