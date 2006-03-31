FXDirectDealer, LLC
A/C No: 287508Name: Pedro Echenagucia2006 April 1, 10:31 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2772470 2006/03/31 04:30balancedeposit25000.00
2773224 2006/03/31 09:05sell1.00gbpusd1.74191.74491.7369 2006/03/31 11:201.73690.000.00500.00
2773271 2006/03/31 09:13sell1.00usdjpy117.36117.66116.86 2006/03/31 12:00117.660.000.00-254.98
2773305 2006/03/31 09:16buy1.00usdchf1.30111.29811.3061 2006/03/31 12:041.30610.000.00382.81
2774339 2006/03/31 12:04buy1.00usdchf1.30741.30441.3124 2006/03/31 12:431.30440.000.00-230.00
2774593 2006/03/31 12:43sell1.00usdchf1.30441.30741.2994 2006/03/31 15:151.30740.000.00-229.47
2774075 2006/03/31 11:20sell1.00gbpusd1.73661.73961.7316 2006/03/31 15:331.73960.000.00-300.00
 0.000.00-131.64
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:-131.64
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2773361 2006/03/31 09:23sell1.00eurusd1.21291.21591.2079  1.21170.006.06120.00
2774290 2006/03/31 12:00buy1.00usdjpy117.66117.36118.16  117.690.0011.5025.49
 0.0017.56145.49
 Floating P/L:163.05
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:-131.64 Floating P/L:163.05
Deposit/Withdrawal:25000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:24868.36 Equity:25031.41
Margin Requirement:2212.90 Available Margin:22818.51