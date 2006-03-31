|A/C No: 287508
|Name: Pedro Echenagucia
|2006 March 31, 08:34 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2772470
|2006/03/31 04:30
|balance
|deposit
|25000.00
|2773224
|2006/03/31 09:05
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7419
|1.7449
|1.7369
|2006/03/31 11:20
|1.7369
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|2773271
|2006/03/31 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.36
|117.66
|116.86
|2006/03/31 12:00
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.98
|2773305
|2006/03/31 09:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3011
|1.2981
|1.3061
|2006/03/31 12:04
|1.3061
|0.00
|0.00
|382.81
|2774339
|2006/03/31 12:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3074
|1.3044
|1.3124
|2006/03/31 12:43
|1.3044
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.00
|0.00
|0.00
|397.83
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 25000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|397.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2773361
|2006/03/31 09:23
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2129
|1.2159
|1.2079
|1.2116
|0.00
|0.00
|130.00
|2774075
|2006/03/31 11:20
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7366
|1.7396
|1.7316
|1.7384
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|2774290
|2006/03/31 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.36
|118.16
|117.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.02
|2774593
|2006/03/31 12:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3044
|1.3074
|1.2994
|1.3048
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-131.68
|Floating P/L:
|-131.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|397.83
|Floating P/L:
|-131.68
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25397.83
|Equity:
|25266.15
|Margin Requirement:
|4949.50
|Available Margin:
|20316.65