Alpari Ltd

Account: 181158 Name: kieah1eur Currency: USD 2006 April 5, 15:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38517692006.03.20 08:11balanceDeposit10 000.00
38725322006.03.21 01:00sell1.00eurusd1.21581.21630.00002006.03.21 01:271.21340.000.000.00240.00
38729492006.03.21 01:28sell1.00eurusd1.21321.21370.00002006.03.21 15:051.21160.000.000.00160.00
39720742006.03.27 02:01buy1.00eurusd1.20351.20370.00002006.03.27 09:011.20370.000.000.0020.00
40009382006.03.28 03:01sell1.00eurusd1.20071.20970.00002006.03.28 13:011.20590.000.000.00-520.00
40112712006.03.28 13:02buy1.00eurusd1.20581.20850.00002006.03.28 16:271.20850.000.000.00270.00
40290922006.03.29 05:03sell1.00eurusd1.19981.20020.00002006.03.29 10:281.20020.000.000.00-40.00
40527732006.03.30 04:00buy1.00eurusd1.20491.20600.00002006.03.30 07:541.20600.000.000.00110.00
41106342006.04.03 05:01sell1.00eurusd1.20831.20860.00002006.04.03 05:061.20650.000.000.00180.00
41109892006.04.03 05:06sell1.00eurusd1.20641.20630.00002006.04.03 06:431.20390.000.000.00250.00
41395572006.04.04 00:40buy1.00eurusd1.21331.21310.00002006.04.04 02:131.21310.000.000.00-20.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 650.00
Closed P/L: 650.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 650.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 650.00 Equity: 10 650.00 Free Margin: 10 650.00