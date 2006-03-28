Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 325630 Name: Hendrick Stam Currency: USD 2006 March 28, 16:16
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
7375256 2006.03.28 08:46 sell 8.00 usdjpy 116.77 117.07 116.37 2006.03.28 14:07 116.74 0.00 0.00 0.00 205.59
7365109 2006.03.28 06:31 buy 8.00 usdjpy 116.91 116.61 117.31 2006.03.28 08:24 116.61 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 058.14
7363774 2006.03.28 05:53 sell 6.00 usdjpy 117.06 117.36 116.66 2006.03.28 06:22 117.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 256.39
7338835 2006.03.27 17:21 sell 9.00 usdjpy 116.61 116.91 116.21 2006.03.28 01:19 116.91 0.00 0.00 -94.50 -2 309.47
7352794 2006.03.28 00:43 sell 7.00 usdchf 1.3086 1.3116 1.3056 2006.03.28 03:51 1.3116 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 600.97
7374808 2006.03.28 08:42 sell 8.00 usdcad 1.1660 1.1690 1.1620 2006.03.28 14:36 1.1690 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 053.04
7341026 2006.03.27 18:37 buy 8.00 usdcad 1.1692 1.1662 1.1732 2006.03.28 07:04 1.1662 0.00 0.00 21.20 -2 058.15
7398313 2006.03.28 15:05 sell 8.00 gbpusd 1.7505 1.7535 1.7475 2006.03.28 16:12 1.7495 0.00 0.00 0.00 800.00
7385862 2006.03.28 12:10 buy 7.00 gbpusd 1.7493 1.7463 1.7523 2006.03.28 13:29 1.7523 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 100.00
7366284 2006.03.28 07:03 sell 7.00 gbpusd 1.7475 1.7505 1.7445 2006.03.28 12:04 1.7505 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 100.00
7342251 2006.03.27 19:14 sell 7.00 gbpusd 1.7470 1.7500 1.7440 2006.03.28 06:22 1.7466 0.00 0.00 -30.10 280.00
7395200 2006.03.28 14:22 sell 8.00 gbpjpy 204.48 204.78 204.08 2006.03.28 15:03 204.78 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 051.10
7388443 2006.03.28 13:07 sell 7.00 gbpjpy 204.32 204.62 203.92 2006.03.28 13:26 204.62 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 798.26
7380428 2006.03.28 10:26 buy 5.00 gbpjpy 204.04 203.74 204.44 2006.03.28 12:43 204.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 728.36
7376881 2006.03.28 09:15 sell 7.00 gbpjpy 203.91 204.21 203.51 2006.03.28 09:41 204.21 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 799.33
7366427 2006.03.28 07:05 sell 7.00 gbpjpy 204.22 204.52 203.82 2006.03.28 08:28 204.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 319.62
7364156 2006.03.28 06:04 sell 5.00 gbpjpy 204.10 204.40 203.70 2006.03.28 06:21 204.40 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 281.50
7361068 2006.03.28 04:07 sell 6.00 gbpjpy 204.01 204.31 203.61 2006.03.28 04:23 204.31 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 538.86
7359298 2006.03.28 03:34 sell 6.00 gbpjpy 203.92 204.22 203.52 2006.03.28 03:43 204.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 538.72
7353781 2006.03.28 01:02 sell 5.00 gbpjpy 203.58 203.88 203.18 2006.03.28 01:08 203.88 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 285.79
7345401 2006.03.27 21:40 sell 6.00 gbpjpy 203.92 204.22 203.52 2006.03.27 23:44 203.52 0.00 0.00 -138.60 2 059.91
7338712 2006.03.27 17:18 sell 10.00 gbpjpy 203.73 204.03 203.33 2006.03.27 20:14 204.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 569.38
7377731 2006.03.28 09:34 sell 6.00 eurusd 1.2066 1.2091 1.2041 2006.03.28 11:25 1.2060 0.00 0.00 0.00 360.00
7353161 2006.03.28 00:51 buy 6.00 eurusd 1.2012 1.1987 1.2037 2006.03.28 08:00 1.2037 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 500.00
7395471 2006.03.28 14:27 sell 7.00 eurjpy 141.23 141.53 140.83 2006.03.28 15:43 141.53 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 790.90
7378018 2006.03.28 09:39 sell 5.00 eurjpy 140.83 141.13 140.43 2006.03.28 12:03 141.13 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 284.47
7367956 2006.03.28 07:53 sell 6.00 eurjpy 140.47 140.77 140.07 2006.03.28 08:09 140.77 0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 541.36
7360897 2006.03.28 04:01 buy 7.00 eurjpy 140.27 139.97 140.67 2006.03.28 06:22 140.51 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 435.90
7338978 2006.03.27 17:26 sell 8.00 eurjpy 140.10 140.40 139.70 2006.03.28 01:20 140.40 0.00 0.00 -58.40 -2 052.86
7377811 2006.03.28 09:35 sell 5.00 audusd 0.7117 0.7147 0.7077 2006.03.28 11:25 0.7103 0.00 0.00 0.00 700.00
7358245 2006.03.28 02:31 buy 7.00 audusd 0.7080 0.7050 0.7120 2006.03.28 06:22 0.7103 0.00 0.00 0.00 1 610.00
7345392 2006.03.27 21:40 sell 7.00 audusd 0.7057 0.7087 0.7017 2006.03.28 01:33 0.7087 0.00 0.00 -26.25 -2 100.00
7337308 2006.03.27 16:41 balance Deposit 100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -326.65 -21 456.53
Closed P/L: -21 783.18
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
7401205 2006.03.28 15:28 buy 7.00 eurchf 1.5708 1.5678 1.5748   1.5706 0.00 0.00 0.00 -107.59
7403726 2006.03.28 15:54 buy 7.00 usdcad 1.1693 1.1663 1.1733   1.1688 0.00 0.00 0.00 -299.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -407.04
  Floating P/L: -407.04
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -21 783.18 Floating P/L: -407.04 Margin: 14 000.00
Balance: 78 216.82 Equity: 77 809.78 Free Margin: 63 809.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 187.07 Gross Loss: 34 970.25 Total Net Profit: -21 783.18
Profit Factor: 0.38 Expected Payoff: -680.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 22 583.18 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 32 Short Positions (won %): 25 (32.00%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (40.63%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (59.38%)
Largest profit trade: 2 100.00 loss trade: -2 569.38
Average profit trade: 1 014.39 loss trade: -1 840.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (3 552.19) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-13 887.32)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 552.19 (4) consecutive loss (count): -13 887.32 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2