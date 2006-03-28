|Account: 325630
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 28, 16:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7375256
|2006.03.28 08:46
|sell
|8.00
|usdjpy
|116.77
|117.07
|116.37
|2006.03.28 14:07
|116.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.59
|7365109
|2006.03.28 06:31
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|116.91
|116.61
|117.31
|2006.03.28 08:24
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 058.14
|7363774
|2006.03.28 05:53
|sell
|6.00
|usdjpy
|117.06
|117.36
|116.66
|2006.03.28 06:22
|117.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.39
|7338835
|2006.03.27 17:21
|sell
|9.00
|usdjpy
|116.61
|116.91
|116.21
|2006.03.28 01:19
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.50
|-2 309.47
|7352794
|2006.03.28 00:43
|sell
|7.00
|usdchf
|1.3086
|1.3116
|1.3056
|2006.03.28 03:51
|1.3116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 600.97
|7374808
|2006.03.28 08:42
|sell
|8.00
|usdcad
|1.1660
|1.1690
|1.1620
|2006.03.28 14:36
|1.1690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 053.04
|7341026
|2006.03.27 18:37
|buy
|8.00
|usdcad
|1.1692
|1.1662
|1.1732
|2006.03.28 07:04
|1.1662
|0.00
|0.00
|21.20
|-2 058.15
|7398313
|2006.03.28 15:05
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.7505
|1.7535
|1.7475
|2006.03.28 16:12
|1.7495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|7385862
|2006.03.28 12:10
|buy
|7.00
|gbpusd
|1.7493
|1.7463
|1.7523
|2006.03.28 13:29
|1.7523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 100.00
|7366284
|2006.03.28 07:03
|sell
|7.00
|gbpusd
|1.7475
|1.7505
|1.7445
|2006.03.28 12:04
|1.7505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 100.00
|7342251
|2006.03.27 19:14
|sell
|7.00
|gbpusd
|1.7470
|1.7500
|1.7440
|2006.03.28 06:22
|1.7466
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.10
|280.00
|7395200
|2006.03.28 14:22
|sell
|8.00
|gbpjpy
|204.48
|204.78
|204.08
|2006.03.28 15:03
|204.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 051.10
|7388443
|2006.03.28 13:07
|sell
|7.00
|gbpjpy
|204.32
|204.62
|203.92
|2006.03.28 13:26
|204.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 798.26
|7380428
|2006.03.28 10:26
|buy
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|204.04
|203.74
|204.44
|2006.03.28 12:43
|204.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|728.36
|7376881
|2006.03.28 09:15
|sell
|7.00
|gbpjpy
|203.91
|204.21
|203.51
|2006.03.28 09:41
|204.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 799.33
|7366427
|2006.03.28 07:05
|sell
|7.00
|gbpjpy
|204.22
|204.52
|203.82
|2006.03.28 08:28
|204.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 319.62
|7364156
|2006.03.28 06:04
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|204.10
|204.40
|203.70
|2006.03.28 06:21
|204.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 281.50
|7361068
|2006.03.28 04:07
|sell
|6.00
|gbpjpy
|204.01
|204.31
|203.61
|2006.03.28 04:23
|204.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 538.86
|7359298
|2006.03.28 03:34
|sell
|6.00
|gbpjpy
|203.92
|204.22
|203.52
|2006.03.28 03:43
|204.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 538.72
|7353781
|2006.03.28 01:02
|sell
|5.00
|gbpjpy
|203.58
|203.88
|203.18
|2006.03.28 01:08
|203.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 285.79
|7345401
|2006.03.27 21:40
|sell
|6.00
|gbpjpy
|203.92
|204.22
|203.52
|2006.03.27 23:44
|203.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.60
|2 059.91
|7338712
|2006.03.27 17:18
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|203.73
|204.03
|203.33
|2006.03.27 20:14
|204.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 569.38
|7377731
|2006.03.28 09:34
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.2066
|1.2091
|1.2041
|2006.03.28 11:25
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|7353161
|2006.03.28 00:51
|buy
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.2012
|1.1987
|1.2037
|2006.03.28 08:00
|1.2037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 500.00
|7395471
|2006.03.28 14:27
|sell
|7.00
|eurjpy
|141.23
|141.53
|140.83
|2006.03.28 15:43
|141.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 790.90
|7378018
|2006.03.28 09:39
|sell
|5.00
|eurjpy
|140.83
|141.13
|140.43
|2006.03.28 12:03
|141.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 284.47
|7367956
|2006.03.28 07:53
|sell
|6.00
|eurjpy
|140.47
|140.77
|140.07
|2006.03.28 08:09
|140.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 541.36
|7360897
|2006.03.28 04:01
|buy
|7.00
|eurjpy
|140.27
|139.97
|140.67
|2006.03.28 06:22
|140.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 435.90
|7338978
|2006.03.27 17:26
|sell
|8.00
|eurjpy
|140.10
|140.40
|139.70
|2006.03.28 01:20
|140.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.40
|-2 052.86
|7377811
|2006.03.28 09:35
|sell
|5.00
|audusd
|0.7117
|0.7147
|0.7077
|2006.03.28 11:25
|0.7103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|7358245
|2006.03.28 02:31
|buy
|7.00
|audusd
|0.7080
|0.7050
|0.7120
|2006.03.28 06:22
|0.7103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 610.00
|7345392
|2006.03.27 21:40
|sell
|7.00
|audusd
|0.7057
|0.7087
|0.7017
|2006.03.28 01:33
|0.7087
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.25
|-2 100.00
|7337308
|2006.03.27 16:41
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-326.65
|-21 456.53
|Closed P/L:
|-21 783.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7401205
|2006.03.28 15:28
|buy
|7.00
|eurchf
|1.5708
|1.5678
|1.5748
|1.5706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.59
|7403726
|2006.03.28 15:54
|buy
|7.00
|usdcad
|1.1693
|1.1663
|1.1733
|1.1688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-299.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-407.04
|Floating P/L:
|-407.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-21 783.18
|Floating P/L:
|-407.04
|Margin:
|14 000.00
|Balance:
|78 216.82
|Equity:
|77 809.78
|Free Margin:
|63 809.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|13 187.07
|Gross Loss:
|34 970.25
|Total Net Profit:
|-21 783.18
|Profit Factor:
|0.38
|Expected Payoff:
|-680.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|22 583.18
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|32
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (32.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (40.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (59.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 100.00
|loss trade:
|-2 569.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 014.39
|loss trade:
|-1 840.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (3 552.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-13 887.32)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 552.19 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13 887.32 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2