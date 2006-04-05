North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 153040
|Name: Real
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 6, 19:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1627802
|2006.04.05 21:57
|balance
|Deposit
|100.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1651994
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.97
|144.97
|140.97
|
|143.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.09
|1651992
|2006.04.06 16:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2227
|1.2327
|1.1927
|
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1649224
|2006.04.06 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7574
|1.7571
|1.7274
|
|1.7506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|1649225
|2006.04.06 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7564
|1.7664
|1.7264
|
|1.7506
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.00
|1651995
|2006.04.06 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2896
|1.2796
|1.3196
|
|1.2906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.75
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.84
|
|Floating P/L:
|144.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|144.84
|Margin:
|139.19
|Balance:
|100.00
|Equity:
|244.84
|Free Margin:
|105.65