North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 153040 Name: Real Currency: USD 2006 April 6, 19:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16278022006.04.05 21:57balanceDeposit100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16519942006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurjpy143.97144.97140.97 143.910.000.000.005.09
16519922006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurusd1.22271.23271.1927 1.22210.000.000.006.00
16492242006.04.06 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75741.75711.7274 1.75060.000.000.0068.00
16492252006.04.06 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.75641.76641.7264 1.75060.000.000.0058.00
16519952006.04.06 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.28961.27961.3196 1.29060.000.000.007.75
  0.00 0.00 0.00 144.84
 Floating P/L: 144.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 144.84 Margin: 139.19
Balance: 100.00 Equity: 244.84 Free Margin: 105.65