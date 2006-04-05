North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 153040 Name: Real Currency: USD 2006 April 6, 19:26
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16278022006.04.05 21:57balanceDeposit100.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16519942006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurjpy143.97144.97140.97 143.700.000.000.0022.92
16519922006.04.06 16:28sell0.10eurusd1.22271.23271.1927 1.22010.000.000.0026.00
16492242006.04.06 15:01sell0.10gbpusd1.75741.75711.7274 1.74970.000.000.0077.00
16492252006.04.06 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.75641.76641.7264 1.74970.000.000.0067.00
16519952006.04.06 16:28buy0.10usdchf1.28961.27961.3196 1.29250.000.000.0022.44
  0.00 0.00 0.00 215.36
 Floating P/L: 215.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 215.36 Margin: 139.19
Balance: 100.00 Equity: 315.36 Free Margin: 176.17