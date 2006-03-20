Alpari Ltd

Account: 169609 Name: helena Currency: USD 2006 March 21, 20:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
38708182006.03.20 21:30sell1.00eurusd1.21671.22371.21272006.03.20 22:591.21630.000.000.0040.00
38651162006.03.20 16:31sell1.00eurusd1.21831.22531.21432006.03.20 16:361.21760.000.000.0070.00
38519402006.03.20 08:15sell1.00eurusd1.21721.22421.21322006.03.20 15:311.21690.000.000.0030.00
38518362006.03.20 08:13sell1.00eurusd1.21751.22451.21352006.03.20 08:131.21680.000.000.0070.00
38516052006.03.20 08:08sell1.00eurusd1.21741.22441.21342006.03.20 08:091.21650.000.000.0090.00
38503072006.03.20 07:03sell1.00eurusd1.21721.22421.21322006.03.20 07:471.21660.000.000.0060.00
38500202006.03.20 06:42sell1.00gbpusd1.75491.76191.75092006.03.20 12:531.75420.000.000.0049.00
38483552006.03.20 04:25sell1.00gbpusd1.75511.76211.75112006.03.20 05:241.75450.000.000.0042.00
38475802006.03.20 02:52sell1.00eurusd1.21801.22501.21402006.03.20 03:461.21730.000.000.0070.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 521.00
Closed P/L: 521.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 521.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 891.03 Equity: 7 891.03 Free Margin: 7 891.03