Alpari Ltd
|Account: 169609
|Name: helena
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 21, 20:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3870818
|2006.03.20 21:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2167
|1.2237
|1.2127
|2006.03.20 22:59
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|3865116
|2006.03.20 16:31
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2183
|1.2253
|1.2143
|2006.03.20 16:36
|1.2176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|3851940
|2006.03.20 08:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2172
|1.2242
|1.2132
|2006.03.20 15:31
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|3851836
|2006.03.20 08:13
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2175
|1.2245
|1.2135
|2006.03.20 08:13
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|3851605
|2006.03.20 08:08
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2174
|1.2244
|1.2134
|2006.03.20 08:09
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|3850307
|2006.03.20 07:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2172
|1.2242
|1.2132
|2006.03.20 07:47
|1.2166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3850020
|2006.03.20 06:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7549
|1.7619
|1.7509
|2006.03.20 12:53
|1.7542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.00
|3848355
|2006.03.20 04:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7551
|1.7621
|1.7511
|2006.03.20 05:24
|1.7545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|3847580
|2006.03.20 02:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2180
|1.2250
|1.2140
|2006.03.20 03:46
|1.2173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|521.00
|Closed P/L:
|521.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|521.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 891.03
|Equity:
|7 891.03
|Free Margin:
|7 891.03