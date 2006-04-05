|Account: 1014997
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 6, 16:52
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|457400
|2006.04.05 14:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|457406
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2850
|1.2856
|1.2926
|2006.04.05 15:56
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.67
|457411
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7497
|1.7515
|1.7573
|2006.04.05 17:03
|1.7515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|465300
|2006.04.05 15:56
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2860
|1.2826
|1.2936
|2006.04.05 17:53
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-132.54
|457405
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.77
|205.92
|206.48
|2006.04.05 17:54
|205.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.78
|468138
|2006.04.05 17:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7519
|1.7539
|1.7595
|2006.04.05 19:09
|1.7539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|457410
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2275
|1.2293
|1.2353
|2006.04.05 19:12
|1.2293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|471014
|2006.04.05 17:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.01
|206.10
|206.72
|2006.04.06 00:13
|206.10
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|7.65
|457425
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.58
|117.65
|118.35
|2006.04.06 00:22
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|3.69
|6.80
|457404
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.35
|144.56
|145.11
|2006.04.06 00:22
|144.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2.49
|17.85
|482035
|2006.04.06 00:13
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|206.18
|205.80
|206.90
|2006.04.06 01:09
|205.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.64
|482424
|2006.04.06 00:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|144.60
|144.26
|145.36
|2006.04.06 01:17
|144.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.94
|470928
|2006.04.05 17:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2830
|1.2842
|1.2906
|2006.04.06 01:26
|1.2842
|0.00
|0.00
|3.05
|9.34
|482421
|2006.04.06 00:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.69
|117.36
|118.46
|2006.04.06 02:24
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.12
|484323
|2006.04.06 01:09
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|205.88
|206.02
|206.60
|2006.04.06 06:18
|206.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.54
|487190
|2006.04.06 02:24
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.39
|117.46
|118.16
|2006.04.06 07:20
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.80
|457415
|2006.04.05 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1623
|1.1588
|1.1698
|2006.04.06 07:28
|1.1588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|-30.20
|484775
|2006.04.06 01:17
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|144.30
|143.96
|145.06
|2006.04.06 07:37
|144.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.86
|494290
|2006.04.06 06:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2852
|1.2818
|1.2928
|2006.04.06 08:58
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.53
|494291
|2006.04.06 06:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7524
|1.7490
|1.7600
|2006.04.06 09:20
|1.7593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|493701
|2006.04.06 06:18
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|206.10
|205.72
|206.82
|2006.04.06 09:25
|206.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|127.80
|473571
|2006.04.05 19:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2295
|1.2311
|1.2373
|2006.04.06 10:25
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.95
|16.00
|509731
|2006.04.06 10:06
|sell
|0.40
|gbpjpy
|206.56
|206.86
|205.76
|2006.04.06 11:28
|206.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-101.98
|508576
|2006.04.06 09:58
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.46
|117.76
|116.66
|2006.04.06 12:43
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.38
|515152
|2006.04.06 11:49
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2833
|1.2863
|1.2753
|2006.04.06 12:46
|1.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.29
|511424
|2006.04.06 10:47
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2319
|1.2252
|1.2239
|2006.04.06 12:47
|1.2239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|511302
|2006.04.06 10:46
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7579
|1.7541
|1.7499
|2006.04.06 12:47
|1.7541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|516779
|2006.04.06 12:27
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|206.71
|206.55
|205.91
|2006.04.06 12:47
|206.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.79
|508281
|2006.04.06 09:55
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|144.69
|144.22
|143.89
|2006.04.06 12:48
|144.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|249.76
|527924
|2006.04.06 13:02
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7548
|1.7578
|1.7468
|2006.04.06 13:18
|1.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|527821
|2006.04.06 13:01
|sell
|0.60
|gbpjpy
|206.41
|206.71
|205.61
|2006.04.06 13:31
|206.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.70
|530478
|2006.04.06 13:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|144.03
|143.86
|143.23
|2006.04.06 14:07
|143.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.11
|534189
|2006.04.06 13:50
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|206.38
|206.08
|207.18
|2006.04.06 15:02
|206.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.50
|517286
|2006.04.06 12:36
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1564
|1.1536
|1.1484
|2006.04.06 15:05
|1.1536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.82
|539318
|2006.04.06 14:25
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7521
|1.7551
|1.7441
|2006.04.06 16:06
|1.7508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|539493
|2006.04.06 14:25
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2902
|1.2872
|1.2982
|2006.04.06 16:06
|1.2915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.26
|538298
|2006.04.06 14:14
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2217
|1.2247
|1.2137
|2006.04.06 16:07
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|537876
|2006.04.06 14:13
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|143.85
|144.15
|143.05
|2006.04.06 16:07
|143.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.24
|0.00
|0.00
|14.15
|563.25
|Closed P/L:
|577.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|540884
|2006.04.06 14:33
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.68
|117.38
|118.48
|117.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.65
|543038
|2006.04.06 15:08
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1534
|1.1564
|1.1454
|1.1540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.80
|543813
|2006.04.06 15:22
|sell
|0.30
|gbpjpy
|206.20
|206.50
|205.40
|206.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.02
|546029
|2006.04.06 16:15
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2919
|1.2949
|1.2839
|1.2909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.73
|546033
|2006.04.06 16:15
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|143.77
|143.47
|144.57
|143.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.23
|546088
|2006.04.06 16:16
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2209
|1.2179
|1.2289
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|546299
|2006.04.06 16:18
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.7501
|1.7471
|1.7581
|1.7501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.83
|Floating P/L:
|139.83
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|577.40
|Floating P/L:
|139.83
|Margin:
|2 800.00
|Balance:
|5 577.40
|Equity:
|5 717.23
|Free Margin:
|2 917.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 587.65
|Gross Loss:
|1 010.25
|Total Net Profit:
|577.40
|Profit Factor:
|1.57
|Expected Payoff:
|15.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|220.62
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|322.65 (6.3%)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (69.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|26 (70.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|11 (29.73%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|320.00
|loss trade:
|-161.64
|Average
|profit trade:
|61.06
|loss trade:
|-91.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (95.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-322.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|812.55 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-322.65 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1