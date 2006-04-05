Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1014997 Name: Hendrick Stam Currency: USD 2006 April 6, 16:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4574002006.04.05 14:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
4574062006.04.05 14:25buy0.10usdchf1.28501.28561.29262006.04.05 15:561.28560.000.000.004.67
4574112006.04.05 14:25buy0.10gbpusd1.74971.75151.75732006.04.05 17:031.75150.000.000.0018.00
4653002006.04.05 15:56buy0.50usdchf1.28601.28261.29362006.04.05 17:531.28260.000.000.00-132.54
4574052006.04.05 14:25buy0.10gbpjpy205.77205.92206.482006.04.05 17:54205.920.000.000.0012.78
4681382006.04.05 17:03buy0.10gbpusd1.75191.75391.75952006.04.05 19:091.75390.000.000.0020.00
4574102006.04.05 14:25buy0.10eurusd1.22751.22931.23532006.04.05 19:121.22930.000.000.0018.00
4710142006.04.05 17:54buy0.10gbpjpy206.01206.10206.722006.04.06 00:13206.100.000.006.307.65
4574252006.04.05 14:25buy0.10usdjpy117.58117.65118.352006.04.06 00:22117.660.000.003.696.80
4574042006.04.05 14:25buy0.10eurjpy144.35144.56145.112006.04.06 00:22144.560.000.002.4917.85
4820352006.04.06 00:13buy0.50gbpjpy206.18205.80206.902006.04.06 01:09205.800.000.000.00-161.64
4824242006.04.06 00:22buy0.10eurjpy144.60144.26145.362006.04.06 01:17144.260.000.000.00-28.94
4709282006.04.05 17:53buy0.10usdchf1.28301.28421.29062006.04.06 01:261.28420.000.003.059.34
4824212006.04.06 00:22buy0.10usdjpy117.69117.36118.462006.04.06 02:24117.360.000.000.00-28.12
4843232006.04.06 01:09buy0.50gbpjpy205.88206.02206.602006.04.06 06:18206.020.000.000.0059.54
4871902006.04.06 02:24buy0.50usdjpy117.39117.46118.162006.04.06 07:20117.460.000.000.0029.80
4574152006.04.05 14:25buy0.10usdcad1.16231.15881.16982006.04.06 07:281.15880.000.000.57-30.20
4847752006.04.06 01:17buy0.50eurjpy144.30143.96145.062006.04.06 07:37144.530.000.000.0097.86
4942902006.04.06 06:38buy0.10usdchf1.28521.28181.29282006.04.06 08:581.28180.000.000.00-26.53
4942912006.04.06 06:38buy0.10gbpusd1.75241.74901.76002006.04.06 09:201.75930.000.000.0069.00
4937012006.04.06 06:18buy0.50gbpjpy206.10205.72206.822006.04.06 09:25206.400.000.000.00127.80
4735712006.04.05 19:12buy0.10eurusd1.22951.23111.23732006.04.06 10:251.23110.000.00-1.9516.00
5097312006.04.06 10:06sell0.40gbpjpy206.56206.86205.762006.04.06 11:28206.860.000.000.00-101.98
5085762006.04.06 09:58sell0.50usdjpy117.46117.76116.662006.04.06 12:43117.760.000.000.00-127.38
5151522006.04.06 11:49sell0.40usdchf1.28331.28631.27532006.04.06 12:461.28630.000.000.00-93.29
5114242006.04.06 10:47sell0.40eurusd1.23191.22521.22392006.04.06 12:471.22390.000.000.00320.00
5113022006.04.06 10:46sell0.40gbpusd1.75791.75411.74992006.04.06 12:471.75410.000.000.00152.00
5167792006.04.06 12:27sell0.30gbpjpy206.71206.55205.912006.04.06 12:47206.550.000.000.0040.79
5082812006.04.06 09:55sell0.60eurjpy144.69144.22143.892006.04.06 12:48144.200.000.000.00249.76
5279242006.04.06 13:02sell0.50gbpusd1.75481.75781.74682006.04.06 13:181.75380.000.000.0050.00
5278212006.04.06 13:01sell0.60gbpjpy206.41206.71205.612006.04.06 13:31206.710.000.000.00-152.70
5304782006.04.06 13:15sell0.50eurjpy144.03143.86143.232006.04.06 14:07143.860.000.000.0072.11
5341892006.04.06 13:50buy0.50gbpjpy206.38206.08207.182006.04.06 15:02206.080.000.000.00-127.50
5172862006.04.06 12:36sell0.30usdcad1.15641.15361.14842006.04.06 15:051.15360.000.000.0072.82
5393182006.04.06 14:25sell0.40gbpusd1.75211.75511.74412006.04.06 16:061.75080.000.000.0052.00
5394932006.04.06 14:25buy0.40usdchf1.29021.28721.29822006.04.06 16:061.29150.000.000.0040.26
5382982006.04.06 14:14sell0.50eurusd1.22171.22471.21372006.04.06 16:071.22160.000.000.005.00
5378762006.04.06 14:13sell0.50eurjpy143.85144.15143.052006.04.06 16:07143.840.000.000.004.24
  0.00 0.00 14.15 563.25
Closed P/L: 577.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5408842006.04.06 14:33buy0.30usdjpy117.68117.38118.48 117.710.000.000.007.65
5430382006.04.06 15:08sell0.40usdcad1.15341.15641.1454 1.15400.000.000.00-20.80
5438132006.04.06 15:22sell0.30gbpjpy206.20206.50205.40 206.090.000.000.0028.02
5460292006.04.06 16:15sell0.50usdchf1.29191.29491.2839 1.29090.000.000.0038.73
5460332006.04.06 16:15buy0.50eurjpy143.77143.47144.57 143.860.000.000.0038.23
5460882006.04.06 16:16buy0.40eurusd1.22091.21791.2289 1.22210.000.000.0048.00
5462992006.04.06 16:18buy0.40gbpusd1.75011.74711.7581 1.75010.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 139.83
 Floating P/L: 139.83
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 577.40 Floating P/L: 139.83 Margin: 2 800.00
Balance: 5 577.40 Equity: 5 717.23 Free Margin: 2 917.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 587.65 Gross Loss: 1 010.25 Total Net Profit: 577.40
Profit Factor: 1.57 Expected Payoff: 15.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 220.62 Maximal Drawdown (%): 322.65 (6.3%)  
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 14 (71.43%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (69.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 26 (70.27%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (29.73%)
Largest profit trade: 320.00 loss trade: -161.64
Average profit trade: 61.06 loss trade: -91.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (95.56) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-322.65)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 812.55 (5) consecutive loss (count): -322.65 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1