Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1002842 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 24, 19:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
453912006.03.23 08:21balanceDeposit10 000.00
454372006.03.23 08:30buy1.00gbpjpy203.820.000.002006.03.24 17:10204.730.000.0021.60774.34
456062006.03.23 08:40sell1.00nzdjpy73.400.000.002006.03.24 17:0971.980.000.00-14.001 208.10
  0.00 0.00 7.60 1 982.44
Closed P/L: 1 990.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
665312006.03.24 09:05sell1.00eurjpy141.52141.96140.36 141.450.000.000.0059.56
  0.00 0.00 0.00 59.56
 Floating P/L: 59.56
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 990.04 Floating P/L: 59.56 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 11 990.04 Equity: 12 049.60 Free Margin: 11 049.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 990.04 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 990.04
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 995.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 194.10 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 995.02 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 990.04) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 990.04 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0