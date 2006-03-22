|Account: 1001941
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22770
|2006.03.22 04:15
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|46338
|2006.03.23 10:00
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|84.12
|84.47
|83.92
|2006.03.23 14:02
|83.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.99
|56330
|2006.03.23 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|84.04
|84.39
|83.84
|2006.03.23 23:29
|83.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|169.66
|79453
|2006.03.24 17:22
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.54
|83.89
|83.34
|2006.03.24 18:35
|83.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.25
|32592
|2006.03.22 15:17
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7180
|0.7215
|0.7160
|2006.03.23 00:14
|0.7215
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|-350.00
|56339
|2006.03.23 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7141
|0.7176
|0.7121
|2006.03.23 23:18
|0.7121
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|200.00
|66810
|2006.03.24 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7092
|0.7127
|0.7072
|2006.03.24 11:20
|0.7072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|26616
|2006.03.22 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.57
|141.91
|141.31
|2006.03.22 13:23
|141.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.24
|25888
|2006.03.22 08:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2084
|1.2052
|1.2107
|2006.03.22 15:18
|1.2107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|35010
|2006.03.22 18:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2083
|1.2115
|1.2060
|2006.03.23 00:57
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|15.90
|230.00
|56504
|2006.03.23 16:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1989
|1.2021
|1.1966
|2006.03.23 19:03
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|68678
|2006.03.24 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1965
|1.1997
|1.1942
|2006.03.24 15:01
|1.1997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|77410
|2006.03.24 16:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2009
|1.1977
|1.2032
|2006.03.24 16:43
|1.2032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|26533
|2006.03.22 09:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.90
|205.28
|204.68
|2006.03.22 10:41
|204.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.70
|29370
|2006.03.22 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.61
|204.99
|204.39
|2006.03.22 13:04
|204.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.94
|31638
|2006.03.22 14:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.08
|204.46
|203.86
|2006.03.22 14:36
|204.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-325.23
|45218
|2006.03.23 08:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.72
|204.10
|203.50
|2006.03.23 09:50
|204.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-324.78
|47204
|2006.03.23 11:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.99
|204.37
|203.77
|2006.03.23 15:26
|203.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.42
|53494
|2006.03.23 15:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.82
|203.44
|204.04
|2006.03.23 15:34
|204.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.03
|56266
|2006.03.23 16:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.14
|204.52
|203.92
|2006.03.23 16:24
|203.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.34
|57391
|2006.03.23 17:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.20
|204.58
|203.98
|2006.03.23 19:15
|204.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-322.12
|65430
|2006.03.24 08:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.43
|204.81
|204.21
|2006.03.24 09:05
|204.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.51
|67531
|2006.03.24 10:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.92
|205.30
|204.70
|2006.03.24 11:37
|204.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|186.24
|70670
|2006.03.24 14:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.97
|205.35
|204.75
|2006.03.24 14:05
|205.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.22
|76981
|2006.03.24 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.94
|205.32
|204.72
|2006.03.24 16:44
|204.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.22
|26751
|2006.03.22 09:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7485
|1.7451
|1.7506
|2006.03.22 11:27
|1.7451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|28908
|2006.03.22 11:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7456
|1.7422
|1.7477
|2006.03.22 13:45
|1.7477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|31903
|2006.03.22 14:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7485
|1.7519
|1.7464
|2006.03.22 18:08
|1.7464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|34963
|2006.03.22 18:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7468
|1.7502
|1.7447
|2006.03.23 00:57
|1.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|210.00
|45225
|2006.03.23 08:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7430
|1.7464
|1.7409
|2006.03.23 11:46
|1.7409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|48500
|2006.03.23 13:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7426
|1.7392
|1.7447
|2006.03.23 14:24
|1.7447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|56283
|2006.03.23 16:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7347
|1.7381
|1.7326
|2006.03.24 07:52
|1.7326
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|210.00
|67618
|2006.03.24 10:18
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7330
|1.7296
|1.7351
|2006.03.24 13:45
|1.7351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|76975
|2006.03.24 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.7445
|1.7390
|2006.03.24 18:14
|1.7445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|45828
|2006.03.23 09:09
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|73.48
|73.86
|73.31
|2006.03.23 14:10
|73.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|145.30
|67538
|2006.03.24 10:04
|buy
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|72.32
|71.94
|72.49
|2006.03.24 11:23
|71.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.27
|68618
|2006.03.24 12:20
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|72.12
|72.50
|71.95
|2006.03.24 13:18
|72.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.35
|70708
|2006.03.24 14:05
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|72.29
|72.67
|72.12
|2006.03.24 15:03
|72.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.02
|77820
|2006.03.24 16:29
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|72.02
|72.40
|71.85
|2006.03.24 18:22
|71.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.73
|45319
|2006.03.23 08:11
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6267
|0.6302
|0.6247
|2006.03.23 15:37
|0.6247
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|57574
|2006.03.23 17:21
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6241
|0.6276
|0.6221
|2006.03.23 22:45
|0.6221
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|200.00
|68473
|2006.03.24 12:08
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6099
|0.6064
|0.6119
|2006.03.24 12:53
|0.6119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|71756
|2006.03.24 14:19
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6111
|0.6076
|0.6131
|2006.03.24 15:46
|0.6131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|77567
|2006.03.24 16:18
|buy
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6120
|0.6085
|0.6140
|2006.03.24 18:40
|0.6085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|29232
|2006.03.22 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1711
|1.1746
|1.1691
|2006.03.22 13:35
|1.1691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|171.07
|32611
|2006.03.22 15:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1674
|1.1639
|1.1694
|2006.03.22 16:22
|1.1639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.71
|34277
|2006.03.22 17:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1650
|1.1685
|1.1630
|2006.03.23 07:14
|1.1685
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|-299.53
|67022
|2006.03.24 09:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1673
|1.1708
|1.1653
|2006.03.24 12:03
|1.1708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-298.94
|68667
|2006.03.24 12:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1692
|1.1657
|1.1712
|2006.03.24 13:44
|1.1657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.25
|28866
|2006.03.22 11:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3039
|1.3073
|1.3018
|2006.03.22 13:34
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.32
|32587
|2006.03.22 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3010
|1.2976
|1.3031
|2006.03.22 17:17
|1.3031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.15
|45367
|2006.03.23 08:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3055
|1.3089
|1.3029
|2006.03.23 11:58
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.76
|56471
|2006.03.23 16:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3162
|1.3128
|1.3188
|2006.03.23 19:08
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.15
|66900
|2006.03.24 09:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3174
|1.3208
|1.3148
|2006.03.24 15:01
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.76
|77299
|2006.03.24 16:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3121
|1.3155
|1.3095
|2006.03.24 16:51
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|198.55
|26331
|2006.03.22 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.86
|117.46
|2006.03.22 13:30
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-282.39
|34213
|2006.03.22 17:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.75
|117.08
|116.48
|2006.03.22 22:23
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|-281.86
|56365
|2006.03.23 16:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.68
|117.35
|117.95
|2006.03.23 19:16
|117.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|228.91
|68068
|2006.03.24 11:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.19
|117.86
|118.46
|2006.03.24 14:18
|118.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|227.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.95
|1 631.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 556.05
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|77585
|2006.03.24 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.43
|141.77
|141.17
|141.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|17.03
|77592
|2006.03.24 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.70
|90.05
|89.45
|89.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|42.56
|79356
|2006.03.24 17:12
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.75
|205.13
|204.53
|204.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|-59.59
|79904
|2006.03.24 18:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.47
|117.14
|117.74
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|-17.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.70
|-17.03
|Floating P/L:
|-38.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 556.05
|Floating P/L:
|-38.73
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|11 556.05
|Equity:
|11 517.32
|Free Margin:
|7 539.02
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|7 588.42
|Gross Loss:
|6 032.37
|Total Net Profit:
|1 556.05
|Profit Factor:
|1.26
|Expected Payoff:
|26.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|421.29
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|939.17 (8.9%)
|Total Trades:
|58
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (67.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|39 (67.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (32.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|245.90
|loss trade:
|-361.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|194.57
|loss trade:
|-317.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 715.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-674.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 715.23 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-674.61 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1