Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1003640 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 27, 03:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
815702006.03.26 02:46balanceDeposit10 000.00
820292006.03.26 23:04sell1.00euraud1.69911.70211.69512006.03.27 00:431.70210.000.000.00-212.31
819892006.03.26 23:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.84205.14204.242006.03.27 00:49204.240.000.000.00512.08
823172006.03.26 23:21sell1.00nzdjpy71.7672.0671.162006.03.27 00:4571.160.000.000.00511.64
  0.00 0.00 0.00 811.41
Closed P/L: 811.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
849732006.03.27 01:08sell1.00gbpjpy203.90204.20203.30 203.780.000.000.00102.87
849762006.03.27 01:08buy1.00euraud1.70071.69771.7047 1.70220.000.000.00106.11
850142006.03.27 01:09sell1.00audjpy82.7583.0582.35 82.580.000.000.00145.74
852482006.03.27 01:29sell1.00eurjpy140.81141.11140.21 140.550.000.000.00222.89
880742006.03.27 03:15sell1.00nzdjpy70.8771.1770.27 70.960.000.000.00-77.16
881252006.03.27 03:17sell1.00audnzd1.16441.16741.1604 1.16420.000.000.0012.17
  0.00 0.00 0.00 512.62
 Floating P/L: 512.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 811.41 Floating P/L: 512.62 Margin: 6 000.00
Balance: 10 811.41 Equity: 11 324.03 Free Margin: 5 324.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 023.72 Gross Loss: 212.31 Total Net Profit: 811.41
Profit Factor: 4.82 Expected Payoff: 270.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 212.31 Maximal Drawdown (%): 212.31 (2.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 512.08 loss trade: -212.31
Average profit trade: 511.86 loss trade: -212.31
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 023.72) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-212.31)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 023.72 (2) consecutive loss (count): -212.31 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1