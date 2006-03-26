|Account: 1003640
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 27, 03:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81570
|2006.03.26 02:46
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|82029
|2006.03.26 23:04
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6991
|1.7021
|1.6951
|2006.03.27 00:43
|1.7021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.31
|81989
|2006.03.26 23:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.84
|205.14
|204.24
|2006.03.27 00:49
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.08
|82317
|2006.03.26 23:21
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.76
|72.06
|71.16
|2006.03.27 00:45
|71.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|511.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|811.41
|Closed P/L:
|811.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|84973
|2006.03.27 01:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.90
|204.20
|203.30
|203.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.87
|84976
|2006.03.27 01:08
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7007
|1.6977
|1.7047
|1.7022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.11
|85014
|2006.03.27 01:09
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|82.75
|83.05
|82.35
|82.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|145.74
|85248
|2006.03.27 01:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.81
|141.11
|140.21
|140.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.89
|88074
|2006.03.27 03:15
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|70.87
|71.17
|70.27
|70.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-77.16
|88125
|2006.03.27 03:17
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1644
|1.1674
|1.1604
|1.1642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.62
|Floating P/L:
|512.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|811.41
|Floating P/L:
|512.62
|Margin:
|6 000.00
|Balance:
|10 811.41
|Equity:
|11 324.03
|Free Margin:
|5 324.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 023.72
|Gross Loss:
|212.31
|Total Net Profit:
|811.41
|Profit Factor:
|4.82
|Expected Payoff:
|270.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|212.31
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|212.31 (2.1%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|512.08
|loss trade:
|-212.31
|Average
|profit trade:
|511.86
|loss trade:
|-212.31
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 023.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-212.31)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 023.72 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-212.31 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1