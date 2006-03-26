|Account: 1003638
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 27, 03:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81568
|2006.03.26 02:04
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|82105
|2006.03.26 23:05
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.26
|83.56
|82.66
|2006.03.27 01:05
|82.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.47
|82491
|2006.03.26 23:40
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.74
|90.04
|89.14
|2006.03.27 02:27
|89.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.70
|82030
|2006.03.26 23:04
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6991
|1.7021
|1.6951
|2006.03.27 00:43
|1.7021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.31
|84060
|2006.03.27 00:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4042
|1.4072
|1.4002
|2006.03.27 02:33
|1.4072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.63
|82069
|2006.03.26 23:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.51
|141.81
|140.91
|2006.03.27 00:56
|140.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.38
|82133
|2006.03.26 23:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2826
|2.2851
|2.2801
|2006.03.27 01:40
|2.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.81
|85344
|2006.03.27 01:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2840
|2.2865
|2.2815
|2006.03.27 01:55
|2.2865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.60
|81991
|2006.03.26 23:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.84
|205.14
|204.24
|2006.03.27 00:49
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.08
|83987
|2006.03.27 00:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7429
|1.7399
|1.7469
|2006.03.27 03:25
|1.7469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|82258
|2006.03.26 23:11
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.75
|72.05
|71.15
|2006.03.27 00:48
|71.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|511.73
|82506
|2006.03.26 23:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.60
|117.90
|117.00
|2006.03.27 01:02
|117.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 625.87
|Closed P/L:
|2 625.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|82476
|2006.03.26 23:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5765
|1.5735
|1.5790
|1.5761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.58
|84112
|2006.03.27 00:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1671
|1.1701
|1.1631
|1.1681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.61
|85340
|2006.03.27 01:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6899
|0.6874
|0.6924
|0.6895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-186.04
|Floating P/L:
|-186.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 625.87
|Floating P/L:
|-186.04
|Margin:
|3 000.00
|Balance:
|12 625.87
|Equity:
|12 439.83
|Free Margin:
|9 439.83
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 476.22
|Gross Loss:
|850.35
|Total Net Profit:
|2 625.87
|Profit Factor:
|4.09
|Expected Payoff:
|238.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|212.31
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|381.41 (3.1%)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (63.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (36.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|513.70
|loss trade:
|-256.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|496.60
|loss trade:
|-212.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 562.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-381.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 562.52 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-381.41 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1