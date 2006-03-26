Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1003638 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 27, 03:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
815682006.03.26 02:04balanceDeposit10 000.00
821052006.03.26 23:05sell1.00audjpy83.2683.5682.662006.03.27 01:0582.660.000.000.00513.47
824912006.03.26 23:40sell1.00chfjpy89.7490.0489.142006.03.27 02:2789.140.000.000.00513.70
820302006.03.26 23:04sell1.00euraud1.69911.70211.69512006.03.27 00:431.70210.000.000.00-212.31
840602006.03.27 00:54sell1.00eurcad1.40421.40721.40022006.03.27 02:331.40720.000.000.00-256.63
820692006.03.26 23:04sell1.00eurjpy141.51141.81140.912006.03.27 00:56140.910.000.000.00512.38
821332006.03.26 23:06sell1.00gbpchf2.28262.28512.28012006.03.27 01:402.28510.000.000.00-190.81
853442006.03.27 01:40sell1.00gbpchf2.28402.28652.28152006.03.27 01:552.28650.000.000.00-190.60
819912006.03.26 23:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.84205.14204.242006.03.27 00:49204.240.000.000.00512.08
839872006.03.27 00:52buy1.00gbpusd1.74291.73991.74692006.03.27 03:251.74690.000.000.00400.00
822582006.03.26 23:11sell1.00nzdjpy71.7572.0571.152006.03.27 00:4871.150.000.000.00511.73
825062006.03.26 23:41sell1.00usdjpy117.60117.90117.002006.03.27 01:02117.000.000.000.00512.86
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 625.87
Closed P/L: 2 625.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
824762006.03.26 23:37buy1.00eurchf1.57651.57351.5790 1.57610.000.000.00-30.58
841122006.03.27 00:55sell1.00usdcad1.16711.17011.1631 1.16810.000.000.00-85.61
853402006.03.27 01:40buy1.00eurgbp0.68990.68740.6924 0.68950.000.000.00-69.85
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -186.04
 Floating P/L: -186.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 625.87 Floating P/L: -186.04 Margin: 3 000.00
Balance: 12 625.87 Equity: 12 439.83 Free Margin: 9 439.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 476.22 Gross Loss: 850.35 Total Net Profit: 2 625.87
Profit Factor: 4.09 Expected Payoff: 238.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 212.31 Maximal Drawdown (%): 381.41 (3.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 513.70 loss trade: -256.63
Average profit trade: 496.60 loss trade: -212.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 562.52) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-381.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 562.52 (5) consecutive loss (count): -381.41 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1