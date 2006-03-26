Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1003636 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 27, 03:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
815662006.03.26 01:49balanceDeposit10 000.00
821022006.03.26 23:05sell1.00audjpy83.2583.5582.652006.03.27 01:0582.650.000.000.00513.48
824922006.03.26 23:40sell1.00chfjpy89.7490.0489.142006.03.27 02:2789.140.000.000.00513.70
820712006.03.26 23:04sell1.00eurjpy141.51141.81140.912006.03.27 00:56140.910.000.000.00512.38
819902006.03.26 23:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.84205.14204.242006.03.27 00:49204.240.000.000.00512.08
822592006.03.26 23:11sell1.00nzdjpy71.7572.0571.152006.03.27 00:4871.150.000.000.00511.73
825052006.03.26 23:41sell1.00usdjpy117.60117.90117.102006.03.27 00:56117.100.000.000.00426.99
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 990.36
Closed P/L: 2 990.36
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
850682006.03.27 01:10sell1.00usdcad1.16711.17011.1631 1.16810.000.000.00-85.61
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -85.61
 Floating P/L: -85.61
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 990.36 Floating P/L: -85.61 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 12 990.36 Equity: 12 904.75 Free Margin: 11 904.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 990.36 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 2 990.36
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 498.39  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 513.70 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 498.39 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (2 990.36) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 990.36 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0