|Account: 1003636
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 27, 01:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81566
|2006.03.26 01:49
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|82102
|2006.03.26 23:05
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.25
|83.55
|82.65
|2006.03.27 01:05
|82.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.48
|82071
|2006.03.26 23:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.51
|141.81
|140.91
|2006.03.27 00:56
|140.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.38
|81990
|2006.03.26 23:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.84
|205.14
|204.24
|2006.03.27 00:49
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.08
|82259
|2006.03.26 23:11
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.75
|72.05
|71.15
|2006.03.27 00:48
|71.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|511.73
|82505
|2006.03.26 23:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.60
|117.90
|117.10
|2006.03.27 00:56
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|426.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 476.66
|Closed P/L:
|2 476.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|82492
|2006.03.26 23:40
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.74
|90.04
|89.14
|89.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.49
|85068
|2006.03.27 01:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1671
|1.1701
|1.1631
|1.1676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|307.67
|Floating P/L:
|307.67
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 476.66
|Floating P/L:
|307.67
|Margin:
|2 000.00
|Balance:
|12 476.66
|Equity:
|12 784.33
|Free Margin:
|10 784.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 476.66
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 476.66
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|495.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|513.48
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|495.33
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 476.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 476.66 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0