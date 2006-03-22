Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1001931 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 24, 18:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
227212006.03.22 04:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
589652006.03.23 19:13sell1.00audjpy84.2084.5583.652006.03.24 07:5583.650.000.00-12.05465.87
668152006.03.24 09:13sell1.00audjpy83.8884.2383.332006.03.24 18:3583.330.000.000.00468.17
238772006.03.22 06:04sell1.00audusd0.71840.72190.71492006.03.23 15:290.71490.000.00-11.25350.00
625342006.03.24 00:54sell1.00audusd0.71170.71520.70822006.03.24 07:550.70820.000.000.00350.00
641442006.03.24 06:21sell1.00eurusd1.19731.20051.19352006.03.24 15:051.20050.000.000.00-320.00
249712006.03.22 07:46sell1.00gbpjpy205.01205.39204.492006.03.22 11:03204.490.000.000.00444.18
379682006.03.23 00:21sell1.00gbpjpy204.14204.52203.622006.03.23 01:11203.620.000.000.00445.28
420802006.03.23 05:09sell1.00gbpjpy204.14204.52203.622006.03.23 06:15204.520.000.000.00-324.12
431242006.03.23 06:15sell1.00gbpjpy204.43204.81203.912006.03.23 07:49203.910.000.000.00444.52
462882006.03.23 09:56sell1.00gbpjpy204.15204.53203.632006.03.23 19:15204.530.000.000.00-322.12
590882006.03.23 19:15sell1.00gbpjpy204.47204.85203.952006.03.24 09:06204.850.000.00-23.10-321.46
248312006.03.22 07:42sell1.00gbpusd1.74881.75221.74522006.03.23 00:571.74520.000.00-12.90360.00
647822006.03.24 07:46buy1.00gbpusd1.73351.73011.73712006.03.24 14:301.73710.000.000.00360.00
453842006.03.23 08:19sell1.00nzdjpy73.420.000.002006.03.24 05:4172.600.000.00-14.00694.92
640632006.03.24 05:45sell1.00nzdjpy72.6273.0072.102006.03.24 08:0872.100.000.000.00440.46
454362006.03.23 08:29sell1.00nzdusd0.62840.63190.62492006.03.23 15:370.62490.000.000.00350.00
625302006.03.24 00:53sell1.00nzdusd0.61610.61960.61262006.03.24 07:550.61260.000.000.00350.00
455922006.03.23 08:38buy1.00usdcad1.16561.16211.16912006.03.23 15:131.16910.000.000.00299.38
574602006.03.23 17:12buy1.00usdcad1.16531.16181.16882006.03.24 10:241.16880.000.002.65299.45
378752006.03.23 00:13sell1.00usdchf1.30551.30891.30192006.03.23 11:581.30890.000.000.00-259.76
648012006.03.24 07:47sell1.00usdchf1.31661.32001.31302006.03.24 15:121.31300.000.000.00274.20
235482006.03.22 04:59buy1.00usdjpy117.21116.88117.782006.03.22 13:25116.880.000.000.00-282.34
382042006.03.23 00:54buy1.00usdjpy116.87116.54117.442006.03.23 15:22117.440.000.000.00485.23
632182006.03.24 02:33buy1.00usdjpy117.83117.50118.402006.03.24 14:06118.400.000.000.00481.42
746812006.03.24 15:13buy1.00usdjpy117.82117.49118.392006.03.24 16:43117.490.000.000.00-280.87
  0.00 0.00 -70.65 5 252.41
Closed P/L: 5 181.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
381822006.03.23 00:50buy1.00chfjpy89.510.000.00 89.690.000.001.20153.22
379712006.03.23 00:21sell1.00eurjpy141.170.000.00 141.450.000.00-7.30-238.26
782662006.03.24 16:43buy1.00usdjpy117.51117.18118.08 117.480.000.000.00-25.54
  0.00 0.00 -6.10 -110.58
 Floating P/L: -116.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5 181.76 Floating P/L: -116.68 Margin: 3 000.00
Balance: 15 181.76 Equity: 15 065.08 Free Margin: 12 065.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 315.53 Gross Loss: 2 133.77 Total Net Profit: 5 181.76
Profit Factor: 3.43 Expected Payoff: 207.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 344.56 (2.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 18 (72.22%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (72.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (28.00%)
Largest profit trade: 680.92 loss trade: -344.56
Average profit trade: 406.42 loss trade: -304.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 275.20) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-344.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 275.20 (5) consecutive loss (count): -344.56 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1