|Account: 1001931
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 24, 17:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22721
|2006.03.22 04:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|23548
|2006.03.22 04:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.21
|116.88
|117.78
|2006.03.22 13:25
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-282.34
|23877
|2006.03.22 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7184
|0.7219
|0.7149
|2006.03.23 15:29
|0.7149
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|350.00
|24831
|2006.03.22 07:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7488
|1.7522
|1.7452
|2006.03.23 00:57
|1.7452
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|360.00
|24971
|2006.03.22 07:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.01
|205.39
|204.49
|2006.03.22 11:03
|204.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|444.18
|37875
|2006.03.23 00:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3055
|1.3089
|1.3019
|2006.03.23 11:58
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.76
|37968
|2006.03.23 00:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.14
|204.52
|203.62
|2006.03.23 01:11
|203.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|445.28
|38204
|2006.03.23 00:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.87
|116.54
|117.44
|2006.03.23 15:22
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|485.23
|42080
|2006.03.23 05:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.14
|204.52
|203.62
|2006.03.23 06:15
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-324.12
|43124
|2006.03.23 06:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.43
|204.81
|203.91
|2006.03.23 07:49
|203.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|444.52
|45384
|2006.03.23 08:19
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|73.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.03.24 05:41
|72.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|694.92
|45436
|2006.03.23 08:29
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6284
|0.6319
|0.6249
|2006.03.23 15:37
|0.6249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|45592
|2006.03.23 08:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1656
|1.1621
|1.1691
|2006.03.23 15:13
|1.1691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|299.38
|46288
|2006.03.23 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.15
|204.53
|203.63
|2006.03.23 19:15
|204.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-322.12
|57460
|2006.03.23 17:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1653
|1.1618
|1.1688
|2006.03.24 10:24
|1.1688
|0.00
|0.00
|2.65
|299.45
|58965
|2006.03.23 19:13
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|84.20
|84.55
|83.65
|2006.03.24 07:55
|83.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|465.87
|59088
|2006.03.23 19:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.47
|204.85
|203.95
|2006.03.24 09:06
|204.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|-321.46
|62530
|2006.03.24 00:53
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6161
|0.6196
|0.6126
|2006.03.24 07:55
|0.6126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|62534
|2006.03.24 00:54
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7117
|0.7152
|0.7082
|2006.03.24 07:55
|0.7082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|63218
|2006.03.24 02:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.83
|117.50
|118.40
|2006.03.24 14:06
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|481.42
|64063
|2006.03.24 05:45
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|72.62
|73.00
|72.10
|2006.03.24 08:08
|72.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|440.46
|64144
|2006.03.24 06:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1973
|1.2005
|1.1935
|2006.03.24 15:05
|1.2005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|64782
|2006.03.24 07:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7335
|1.7301
|1.7371
|2006.03.24 14:30
|1.7371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|64801
|2006.03.24 07:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3166
|1.3200
|1.3130
|2006.03.24 15:12
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|274.20
|74681
|2006.03.24 15:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.49
|118.39
|2006.03.24 16:43
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-280.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.65
|4 784.24
|Closed P/L:
|4 713.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|66815
|2006.03.24 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.88
|84.23
|83.33
|83.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.30
|38182
|2006.03.23 00:50
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.51
|0.00
|0.00
|89.71
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|170.22
|37971
|2006.03.23 00:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.17
|0.00
|0.00
|141.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|-238.26
|78266
|2006.03.24 16:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.51
|117.18
|118.08
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|187.24
|Floating P/L:
|181.14
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 713.59
|Floating P/L:
|181.14
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|14 713.59
|Equity:
|14 894.73
|Free Margin:
|10 894.73
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 847.36
|Gross Loss:
|2 133.77
|Total Net Profit:
|4 713.59
|Profit Factor:
|3.21
|Expected Payoff:
|196.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|344.56 (2.4%)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (70.83%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (29.17%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|680.92
|loss trade:
|-344.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|402.79
|loss trade:
|-304.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2 275.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-344.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 275.20 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-344.56 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1