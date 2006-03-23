|Account: 1002842
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|45391
|2006.03.23 08:21
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|45437
|2006.03.23 08:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.82
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.03.24 17:10
|204.73
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|774.34
|45606
|2006.03.23 08:40
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|73.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.03.24 17:09
|71.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1 208.10
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|1 982.44
|Closed P/L:
|1 990.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|66531
|2006.03.24 09:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.52
|141.96
|140.36
|141.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|93.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|93.64
|Floating P/L:
|86.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 990.04
|Floating P/L:
|86.34
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|11 990.04
|Equity:
|12 076.38
|Free Margin:
|11 076.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 990.04
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 990.04
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|995.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 194.10
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|995.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 990.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 990.04 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0