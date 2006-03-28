|Account: 1004139
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 31, 20:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|103564
|2006.03.28 00:32
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|129116
|2006.03.28 19:22
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.16
|83.46
|82.56
|2006.03.30 00:06
|83.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.20
|-254.35
|129877
|2006.03.28 19:25
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|90.07
|90.37
|89.47
|2006.03.30 14:31
|90.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|-255.51
|104795
|2006.03.28 01:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.28
|139.98
|140.88
|2006.03.28 08:16
|140.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.91
|104744
|2006.03.28 01:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.00
|203.70
|204.60
|2006.03.28 13:38
|204.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.83
|127647
|2006.03.28 19:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.33
|205.63
|204.73
|2006.03.28 19:22
|205.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.76
|130731
|2006.03.28 19:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.39
|205.69
|204.79
|2006.03.28 19:37
|205.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.45
|132672
|2006.03.28 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.70
|206.00
|205.10
|2006.03.29 07:18
|205.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|509.38
|143040
|2006.03.29 07:56
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.68
|204.38
|205.28
|2006.03.29 12:44
|204.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.45
|154643
|2006.03.29 14:38
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.73
|205.03
|204.13
|2006.03.29 17:59
|204.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|510.43
|181964
|2006.03.30 14:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.64
|204.34
|205.24
|2006.03.30 23:36
|205.24
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|510.73
|195846
|2006.03.31 00:51
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.86
|205.16
|204.26
|2006.03.31 01:04
|205.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.30
|196201
|2006.03.31 01:10
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.91
|204.61
|205.51
|2006.03.31 06:19
|204.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.64
|200814
|2006.03.31 06:54
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.80
|205.10
|204.20
|2006.03.31 08:25
|204.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|510.77
|206790
|2006.03.31 10:04
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.28
|203.98
|204.88
|2006.03.31 13:27
|204.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|508.87
|110517
|2006.03.28 08:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7468
|1.7438
|1.7508
|2006.03.28 13:20
|1.7508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|122053
|2006.03.28 15:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7509
|1.7539
|1.7469
|2006.03.28 19:22
|1.7469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|178277
|2006.03.30 13:42
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7397
|1.7367
|1.7437
|2006.03.30 14:30
|1.7437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|185176
|2006.03.30 15:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7451
|1.7421
|1.7491
|2006.03.31 06:47
|1.7421
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|-300.00
|130756
|2006.03.28 19:34
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.04
|71.34
|70.64
|2006.03.28 22:39
|71.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|-254.52
|196540
|2006.03.31 01:17
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.97
|72.27
|71.57
|2006.03.31 15:11
|72.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.54
|156270
|2006.03.29 15:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1730
|1.1760
|1.1690
|2006.03.30 08:00
|1.1690
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|342.17
|178262
|2006.03.30 13:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3032
|1.3062
|1.2992
|2006.03.30 13:48
|1.3062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.67
|106111
|2006.03.28 03:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.91
|116.61
|117.51
|2006.03.28 08:24
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.27
|196167
|2006.03.31 01:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.38
|117.08
|117.98
|2006.03.31 13:48
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|508.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.25
|2 548.19
|Closed P/L:
|2 467.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|194167
|2006.03.30 23:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.75
|143.05
|142.15
|142.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.45
|Floating P/L:
|59.45
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 467.94
|Floating P/L:
|59.45
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|12 467.94
|Equity:
|12 527.39
|Free Margin:
|11 527.39
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 617.85
|Gross Loss:
|3 149.91
|Total Net Profit:
|2 467.94
|Profit Factor:
|1.78
|Expected Payoff:
|102.83
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|811.79 (6.8%)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (38.46%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|531.73
|loss trade:
|-302.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|468.15
|loss trade:
|-262.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 528.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-811.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 528.20 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-811.79 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2