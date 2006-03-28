Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1004139 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 31, 20:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1035642006.03.28 00:32balanceDeposit10 000.00
1291162006.03.28 19:22sell1.00audjpy83.1683.4682.562006.03.30 00:0683.460.000.00-48.20-254.35
1298772006.03.28 19:25sell1.00chfjpy90.0790.3789.472006.03.30 14:3190.370.000.00-6.40-255.51
1047952006.03.28 01:40buy1.00eurjpy140.28139.98140.882006.03.28 08:16140.880.000.000.00513.91
1047442006.03.28 01:40buy1.00gbpjpy204.00203.70204.602006.03.28 13:38204.600.000.000.00513.83
1276472006.03.28 19:18sell1.00gbpjpy205.33205.63204.732006.03.28 19:22205.630.000.000.00-254.76
1307312006.03.28 19:34sell1.00gbpjpy205.39205.69204.792006.03.28 19:37205.690.000.000.00-254.45
1326722006.03.28 19:57sell1.00gbpjpy205.70206.00205.102006.03.29 07:18205.100.000.00-23.10509.38
1430402006.03.29 07:56buy1.00gbpjpy204.68204.38205.282006.03.29 12:44204.380.000.000.00-254.45
1546432006.03.29 14:38sell1.00gbpjpy204.73205.03204.132006.03.29 17:59204.130.000.000.00510.43
1819642006.03.30 14:32buy1.00gbpjpy204.64204.34205.242006.03.30 23:36205.240.000.0021.00510.73
1958462006.03.31 00:51sell1.00gbpjpy204.86205.16204.262006.03.31 01:04205.160.000.000.00-255.30
1962012006.03.31 01:10buy1.00gbpjpy204.91204.61205.512006.03.31 06:19204.610.000.000.00-255.64
2008142006.03.31 06:54sell1.00gbpjpy204.80205.10204.202006.03.31 08:25204.200.000.000.00510.77
2067902006.03.31 10:04buy1.00gbpjpy204.28203.98204.882006.03.31 13:27204.880.000.000.00508.87
1105172006.03.28 08:13buy1.00gbpusd1.74681.74381.75082006.03.28 13:201.75080.000.000.00400.00
1220532006.03.28 15:06sell1.00gbpusd1.75091.75391.74692006.03.28 19:221.74690.000.000.00400.00
1782772006.03.30 13:42buy1.00gbpusd1.73971.73671.74372006.03.30 14:301.74370.000.000.00400.00
1851762006.03.30 15:13buy1.00gbpusd1.74511.74211.74912006.03.31 06:471.74210.000.00-0.85-300.00
1307562006.03.28 19:34sell1.00nzdjpy71.0471.3470.642006.03.28 22:3971.340.000.00-14.00-254.52
1965402006.03.31 01:17sell1.00nzdjpy71.9772.2771.572006.03.31 15:1172.270.000.000.00-254.54
1562702006.03.29 15:42sell1.00usdcad1.17301.17601.16902006.03.30 08:001.16900.000.00-8.70342.17
1782622006.03.30 13:42sell1.00usdchf1.30321.30621.29922006.03.30 13:481.30620.000.000.00-229.67
1061112006.03.28 03:58buy1.00usdjpy116.91116.61117.512006.03.28 08:24116.610.000.000.00-257.27
1961672006.03.31 01:09buy1.00usdjpy117.38117.08117.982006.03.31 13:48117.980.000.000.00508.56
  0.00 0.00 -80.25 2 548.19
Closed P/L: 2 467.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1941672006.03.30 23:30sell1.00eurjpy142.75143.05142.15 142.680.000.000.0059.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 59.45
 Floating P/L: 59.45
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 467.94 Floating P/L: 59.45 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 12 467.94 Equity: 12 527.39 Free Margin: 11 527.39
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 617.85 Gross Loss: 3 149.91 Total Net Profit: 2 467.94
Profit Factor: 1.78 Expected Payoff: 102.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 811.79 (6.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 13 (38.46%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 531.73 loss trade: -302.55
Average profit trade: 468.15 loss trade: -262.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 528.20) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-811.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 528.20 (3) consecutive loss (count): -811.79 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2