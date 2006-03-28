Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1004139 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 29, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1035642006.03.28 00:32balanceDeposit10 000.00
1047952006.03.28 01:40buy1.00eurjpy140.28139.98140.882006.03.28 08:16140.880.000.000.00513.91
1047442006.03.28 01:40buy1.00gbpjpy204.00203.70204.602006.03.28 13:38204.600.000.000.00513.83
1276472006.03.28 19:18sell1.00gbpjpy205.33205.63204.732006.03.28 19:22205.630.000.000.00-254.76
1307312006.03.28 19:34sell1.00gbpjpy205.39205.69204.792006.03.28 19:37205.690.000.000.00-254.45
1326722006.03.28 19:57sell1.00gbpjpy205.70206.00205.102006.03.29 07:18205.100.000.00-23.10509.38
1430402006.03.29 07:56buy1.00gbpjpy204.68204.38205.282006.03.29 12:44204.380.000.000.00-254.45
1546432006.03.29 14:38sell1.00gbpjpy204.73205.03204.132006.03.29 17:59204.130.000.000.00510.43
1105172006.03.28 08:13buy1.00gbpusd1.74681.74381.75082006.03.28 13:201.75080.000.000.00400.00
1220532006.03.28 15:06sell1.00gbpusd1.75091.75391.74692006.03.28 19:221.74690.000.000.00400.00
1307562006.03.28 19:34sell1.00nzdjpy71.0471.3470.642006.03.28 22:3971.340.000.00-14.00-254.52
1061112006.03.28 03:58buy1.00usdjpy116.91116.61117.512006.03.28 08:24116.610.000.000.00-257.27
  0.00 0.00 -37.10 1 572.10
Closed P/L: 1 535.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1291162006.03.28 19:22sell1.00audjpy83.1683.4682.56 83.220.000.00-48.20-50.97
1298772006.03.28 19:25sell1.00chfjpy90.0790.3789.47 89.910.000.00-6.40135.90
1562702006.03.29 15:42sell1.00usdcad1.17301.17601.1690 1.17260.000.00-8.7034.11
  0.00 0.00 -63.30 119.04
 Floating P/L: 55.74
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 535.00 Floating P/L: 55.74 Margin: 3 000.00
Balance: 11 535.00 Equity: 11 590.74 Free Margin: 8 590.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 824.45 Gross Loss: 1 289.45 Total Net Profit: 1 535.00
Profit Factor: 2.19 Expected Payoff: 139.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 257.27 (2.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (54.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (45.45%)
Largest profit trade: 513.91 loss trade: -268.52
Average profit trade: 470.74 loss trade: -257.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 313.83) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-777.73)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 313.83 (3) consecutive loss (count): -777.73 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2