Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1004139 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 29, 05:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1035642006.03.28 00:32balanceDeposit10 000.00
1047442006.03.28 01:40buy1.00gbpjpy204.00203.70204.602006.03.28 13:38204.600.000.000.00513.83
1047952006.03.28 01:40buy1.00eurjpy140.28139.98140.882006.03.28 08:16140.880.000.000.00513.91
1061112006.03.28 03:58buy1.00usdjpy116.91116.61117.512006.03.28 08:24116.610.000.000.00-257.27
1105172006.03.28 08:13buy1.00gbpusd1.74681.74381.75082006.03.28 13:201.75080.000.000.00400.00
1220532006.03.28 15:06sell1.00gbpusd1.75091.75391.74692006.03.28 19:221.74690.000.000.00400.00
1276472006.03.28 19:18sell1.00gbpjpy205.33205.63204.732006.03.28 19:22205.630.000.000.00-254.76
1307312006.03.28 19:34sell1.00gbpjpy205.39205.69204.792006.03.28 19:37205.690.000.000.00-254.45
1307562006.03.28 19:34sell1.00nzdjpy71.0471.3470.642006.03.28 22:3971.340.000.00-14.00-254.52
  0.00 0.00 -14.00 806.74
Closed P/L: 792.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1291162006.03.28 19:22sell1.00audjpy83.1683.4682.56 82.730.000.00-12.05365.15
1298772006.03.28 19:25sell1.00chfjpy90.0790.3789.47 90.080.000.00-1.60-8.50
1326722006.03.28 19:57sell1.00gbpjpy205.70206.00205.10 205.400.000.00-23.10254.76
  0.00 0.00 -36.75 611.41
 Floating P/L: 574.66
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 792.74 Floating P/L: 574.66 Margin: 3 000.00
Balance: 10 792.74 Equity: 11 367.40 Free Margin: 8 367.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 827.74 Gross Loss: 1 035.00 Total Net Profit: 792.74
Profit Factor: 1.77 Expected Payoff: 99.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 257.27 (2.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 513.91 loss trade: -268.52
Average profit trade: 456.94 loss trade: -258.75
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 313.83) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-777.73)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 313.83 (3) consecutive loss (count): -777.73 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2