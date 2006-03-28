|Account: 1004139
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 29, 05:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|103564
|2006.03.28 00:32
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|104744
|2006.03.28 01:40
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.00
|203.70
|204.60
|2006.03.28 13:38
|204.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.83
|104795
|2006.03.28 01:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.28
|139.98
|140.88
|2006.03.28 08:16
|140.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513.91
|106111
|2006.03.28 03:58
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.91
|116.61
|117.51
|2006.03.28 08:24
|116.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-257.27
|110517
|2006.03.28 08:13
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7468
|1.7438
|1.7508
|2006.03.28 13:20
|1.7508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|122053
|2006.03.28 15:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7509
|1.7539
|1.7469
|2006.03.28 19:22
|1.7469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|127647
|2006.03.28 19:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.33
|205.63
|204.73
|2006.03.28 19:22
|205.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.76
|130731
|2006.03.28 19:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.39
|205.69
|204.79
|2006.03.28 19:37
|205.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.45
|130756
|2006.03.28 19:34
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.04
|71.34
|70.64
|2006.03.28 22:39
|71.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|-254.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|806.74
|Closed P/L:
|792.74
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|129116
|2006.03.28 19:22
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.16
|83.46
|82.56
|82.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|365.15
|129877
|2006.03.28 19:25
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|90.07
|90.37
|89.47
|90.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-8.50
|132672
|2006.03.28 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.70
|206.00
|205.10
|205.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|254.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.75
|611.41
|Floating P/L:
|574.66
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|792.74
|Floating P/L:
|574.66
|Margin:
|3 000.00
|Balance:
|10 792.74
|Equity:
|11 367.40
|Free Margin:
|8 367.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 827.74
|Gross Loss:
|1 035.00
|Total Net Profit:
|792.74
|Profit Factor:
|1.77
|Expected Payoff:
|99.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|257.27 (2.4%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|513.91
|loss trade:
|-268.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|456.94
|loss trade:
|-258.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 313.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-777.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 313.83 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-777.73 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2