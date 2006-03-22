Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1001941 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
227702006.03.22 04:15balanceDeposit10 000.00
463382006.03.23 10:00sell1.00audjpy84.1284.4783.922006.03.23 14:0283.920.000.000.00170.99
563302006.03.23 16:15sell1.00audjpy84.0484.3983.842006.03.23 23:2983.840.000.00-12.05169.66
794532006.03.24 17:22sell1.00audjpy83.5483.8983.342006.03.24 18:3583.340.000.000.00170.25
325922006.03.22 15:17sell1.00audusd0.71800.72150.71602006.03.23 00:140.72150.000.00-11.25-350.00
563392006.03.23 16:15sell1.00audusd0.71410.71760.71212006.03.23 23:180.71210.000.00-3.75200.00
668102006.03.24 09:13sell1.00audusd0.70920.71270.70722006.03.24 11:200.70720.000.000.00200.00
266162006.03.22 09:14sell1.00eurjpy141.57141.91141.312006.03.22 13:23141.310.000.000.00222.24
258882006.03.22 08:29buy1.00eurusd1.20841.20521.21072006.03.22 15:181.21070.000.000.00230.00
350102006.03.22 18:14sell1.00eurusd1.20831.21151.20602006.03.23 00:571.20600.000.0015.90230.00
565042006.03.23 16:19sell1.00eurusd1.19891.20211.19662006.03.23 19:031.19660.000.000.00230.00
686782006.03.24 12:25sell1.00eurusd1.19651.19971.19422006.03.24 15:011.19970.000.000.00-320.00
774102006.03.24 16:12buy1.00eurusd1.20091.19771.20322006.03.24 16:431.20320.000.000.00230.00
265332006.03.22 09:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.90205.28204.682006.03.22 10:41204.680.000.000.00187.70
293702006.03.22 12:25sell1.00gbpjpy204.61204.99204.392006.03.22 13:04204.390.000.000.00187.94
316382006.03.22 14:06sell1.00gbpjpy204.08204.46203.862006.03.22 14:36204.460.000.000.00-325.23
452182006.03.23 08:09sell1.00gbpjpy203.72204.10203.502006.03.23 09:50204.100.000.000.00-324.78
472042006.03.23 11:18sell1.00gbpjpy203.99204.37203.772006.03.23 15:26203.770.000.000.00187.42
534942006.03.23 15:27buy1.00gbpjpy203.82203.44204.042006.03.23 15:34204.040.000.000.00187.03
562662006.03.23 16:14sell1.00gbpjpy204.14204.52203.922006.03.23 16:24203.920.000.000.00187.34
573912006.03.23 17:06sell1.00gbpjpy204.20204.58203.982006.03.23 19:15204.580.000.000.00-322.12
654302006.03.24 08:07sell1.00gbpjpy204.43204.81204.212006.03.24 09:05204.810.000.000.00-321.51
675312006.03.24 10:04sell1.00gbpjpy204.92205.30204.702006.03.24 11:37204.700.000.000.00186.24
706702006.03.24 14:04sell1.00gbpjpy204.97205.35204.752006.03.24 14:05205.350.000.000.00-321.22
769812006.03.24 16:01sell1.00gbpjpy204.94205.32204.722006.03.24 16:44204.720.000.000.00187.22
267512006.03.22 09:28buy1.00gbpusd1.74851.74511.75062006.03.22 11:271.74510.000.000.00-340.00
289082006.03.22 11:27buy1.00gbpusd1.74561.74221.74772006.03.22 13:451.74770.000.000.00210.00
319032006.03.22 14:16sell1.00gbpusd1.74851.75191.74642006.03.22 18:081.74640.000.000.00210.00
349632006.03.22 18:12sell1.00gbpusd1.74681.75021.74472006.03.23 00:571.74470.000.00-12.90210.00
452252006.03.23 08:09sell1.00gbpusd1.74301.74641.74092006.03.23 11:461.74090.000.000.00210.00
485002006.03.23 13:12buy1.00gbpusd1.74261.73921.74472006.03.23 14:241.74470.000.000.00210.00
562832006.03.23 16:14sell1.00gbpusd1.73471.73811.73262006.03.24 07:521.73260.000.00-4.30210.00
676182006.03.24 10:18buy1.00gbpusd1.73301.72961.73512006.03.24 13:451.73510.000.000.00210.00
769752006.03.24 16:01sell1.00gbpusd1.74111.74451.73902006.03.24 18:141.74450.000.000.00-340.00
458282006.03.23 09:09sell1.00nzdjpy73.4873.8673.312006.03.23 14:1073.310.000.000.00145.30
675382006.03.24 10:04buy1.00nzdjpy72.3271.9472.492006.03.24 11:2371.940.000.000.00-321.27
686182006.03.24 12:20sell1.00nzdjpy72.1272.5071.952006.03.24 13:1872.500.000.000.00-321.35
707082006.03.24 14:05sell1.00nzdjpy72.2972.6772.122006.03.24 15:0372.120.000.000.00144.02
778202006.03.24 16:29sell1.00nzdjpy72.0272.4071.852006.03.24 18:2271.850.000.000.00144.73
453192006.03.23 08:11sell1.00nzdusd0.62670.63020.62472006.03.23 15:370.62470.000.000.00200.00
575742006.03.23 17:21sell1.00nzdusd0.62410.62760.62212006.03.23 22:450.62210.000.00-6.40200.00
684732006.03.24 12:08buy1.00nzdusd0.60990.60640.61192006.03.24 12:530.61190.000.000.00200.00
717562006.03.24 14:19buy1.00nzdusd0.61110.60760.61312006.03.24 15:460.61310.000.000.00200.00
775672006.03.24 16:18buy1.00nzdusd0.61200.60850.61402006.03.24 18:400.60850.000.000.00-350.00
292322006.03.22 12:09sell1.00usdcad1.17111.17461.16912006.03.22 13:351.16910.000.000.00171.07
326112006.03.22 15:17buy1.00usdcad1.16741.16391.16942006.03.22 16:221.16390.000.000.00-300.71
342772006.03.22 17:24sell1.00usdcad1.16501.16851.16302006.03.23 07:141.16850.000.00-8.70-299.53
670222006.03.24 09:25sell1.00usdcad1.16731.17081.16532006.03.24 12:031.17080.000.000.00-298.94
686672006.03.24 12:24buy1.00usdcad1.16921.16571.17122006.03.24 13:441.16570.000.000.00-300.25
288662006.03.22 11:25sell1.00usdchf1.30391.30731.30182006.03.22 13:341.30180.000.000.00161.32
325872006.03.22 15:16buy1.00usdchf1.30101.29761.30312006.03.22 17:171.30310.000.000.00161.15
453672006.03.23 08:16sell1.00usdchf1.30551.30891.30292006.03.23 11:581.30890.000.000.00-259.76
564712006.03.23 16:19buy1.00usdchf1.31621.31281.31882006.03.23 19:081.31880.000.000.00197.15
669002006.03.24 09:19sell1.00usdchf1.31741.32081.31482006.03.24 15:011.31480.000.000.00197.76
772992006.03.24 16:10sell1.00usdchf1.31211.31551.30952006.03.24 16:511.30950.000.000.00198.55
263312006.03.22 09:00buy1.00usdjpy117.19116.86117.462006.03.22 13:30116.860.000.000.00-282.39
342132006.03.22 17:23sell1.00usdjpy116.75117.08116.482006.03.22 22:23117.080.000.00-31.50-281.86
563652006.03.23 16:16buy1.00usdjpy117.68117.35117.952006.03.23 19:16117.950.000.000.00228.91
680682006.03.24 11:29buy1.00usdjpy118.19117.86118.462006.03.24 14:18118.460.000.000.00227.93
  0.00 0.00 -74.95 1 631.00
Closed P/L: 1 556.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
775852006.03.24 16:21sell1.00eurjpy141.43141.77141.17 141.410.000.00-7.3017.03
775922006.03.24 16:21sell1.00chfjpy89.7090.0589.45 89.650.000.00-1.6042.56
793562006.03.24 17:12sell1.00gbpjpy204.75205.13204.53 204.820.000.00-23.10-59.59
799042006.03.24 18:08buy1.00usdjpy117.47117.14117.74 117.450.000.0010.30-17.03
  0.00 0.00 -21.70 -17.03
 Floating P/L: -38.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 556.05 Floating P/L: -38.73 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 11 556.05 Equity: 11 517.32 Free Margin: 7 539.02
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 7 588.42 Gross Loss: 6 032.37 Total Net Profit: 1 556.05
Profit Factor: 1.26 Expected Payoff: 26.83  
Absolute Drawdown: 421.29 Maximal Drawdown (%): 939.17 (8.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 58 Short Positions (won %): 40 (67.50%) Long Positions (won %): 18 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 39 (67.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (32.76%)
Largest profit trade: 245.90 loss trade: -361.25
Average profit trade: 194.57 loss trade: -317.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 715.23) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-674.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 715.23 (9) consecutive loss (count): -674.61 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1