Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1003640 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 28, 00:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
815702006.03.26 02:46balanceDeposit10 000.00
923652006.03.27 06:15sell1.00audcad0.82370.82670.82022006.03.27 06:440.82670.000.000.00-256.49
850142006.03.27 01:09sell1.00audjpy82.7583.0582.352006.03.27 05:2482.350.000.000.00343.52
881252006.03.27 03:17sell1.00audnzd1.16441.16741.16042006.03.27 23:171.16740.000.002.45-181.89
820292006.03.26 23:04sell1.00euraud1.69911.70211.69512006.03.27 00:431.70210.000.000.00-212.31
849762006.03.27 01:08buy1.00euraud1.70071.69771.70472006.03.27 05:201.70470.000.000.00282.72
921582006.03.27 06:04sell1.00euraud1.71051.71351.70652006.03.27 06:401.70650.000.000.00282.48
928152006.03.27 07:02sell1.00euraud1.70501.70801.70102006.03.27 07:121.70800.000.000.00-211.53
936182006.03.27 08:08sell1.00euraud1.70731.71031.70332006.03.27 10:431.70330.000.000.00282.64
964142006.03.27 12:03buy1.00euraud1.70341.70041.70742006.03.27 12:121.70040.000.000.00-212.07
1001192006.03.27 17:05sell1.00euraud1.70271.70571.69872006.03.27 23:211.69870.000.0011.30283.00
930442006.03.27 07:14sell1.00eurcad1.40851.41151.40452006.03.27 16:061.40450.000.000.00342.20
852482006.03.27 01:29sell1.00eurjpy140.81141.11140.212006.03.27 11:38140.210.000.000.00514.71
931672006.03.27 07:25buy1.00gbpchf2.28512.28212.28812006.03.27 08:022.28210.000.000.00-229.55
936982006.03.27 08:14sell1.00gbpchf2.28342.28642.28042006.03.27 12:362.28640.000.000.00-229.28
819892006.03.26 23:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.84205.14204.242006.03.27 00:49204.240.000.000.00512.08
849732006.03.27 01:08sell1.00gbpjpy203.90204.20203.302006.03.27 08:20204.200.000.000.00-256.78
945282006.03.27 09:15sell1.00gbpjpy204.09204.39203.492006.03.27 23:44203.490.000.00-23.10515.02
823172006.03.26 23:21sell1.00nzdjpy71.7672.0671.162006.03.27 00:4571.160.000.000.00511.64
970352006.03.27 13:23buy1.00usdjpy116.64116.34117.242006.03.28 00:09116.340.000.0010.30-257.86
  0.00 0.00 0.95 1 822.25
Closed P/L: 1 823.20
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
991822006.03.27 16:07sell1.00gbpchf2.28722.29022.2842 2.28630.000.00-19.7568.79
931792006.03.27 07:29buy1.00gbpusd1.74581.74281.7498 1.74760.000.003.30180.00
880742006.03.27 03:15sell1.00nzdjpy70.8771.1770.27 70.730.000.00-14.00120.32
1020662006.03.27 23:17sell1.00audnzd1.16611.16911.1621 1.16560.000.000.0030.40
1035242006.03.28 00:20sell1.00euraud1.69791.70091.6939 1.69840.000.000.00-35.40
  0.00 0.00 -30.45 364.11
 Floating P/L: 333.66
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 823.20 Floating P/L: 333.66 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 11 823.20 Equity: 12 156.86 Free Margin: 7 156.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 858.21 Gross Loss: 2 035.01 Total Net Profit: 1 823.20
Profit Factor: 1.90 Expected Payoff: 95.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 212.31 Maximal Drawdown (%): 954.35 (8.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (52.63%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (47.37%)
Largest profit trade: 514.71 loss trade: -256.78
Average profit trade: 385.82 loss trade: -226.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 932.44) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-954.35)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 932.44 (5) consecutive loss (count): -954.35 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2