|Account: 1003640
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 28, 00:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|81570
|2006.03.26 02:46
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|92365
|2006.03.27 06:15
|sell
|1.00
|audcad
|0.8237
|0.8267
|0.8202
|2006.03.27 06:44
|0.8267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.49
|85014
|2006.03.27 01:09
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|82.75
|83.05
|82.35
|2006.03.27 05:24
|82.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|343.52
|88125
|2006.03.27 03:17
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1644
|1.1674
|1.1604
|2006.03.27 23:17
|1.1674
|0.00
|0.00
|2.45
|-181.89
|82029
|2006.03.26 23:04
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6991
|1.7021
|1.6951
|2006.03.27 00:43
|1.7021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.31
|84976
|2006.03.27 01:08
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7007
|1.6977
|1.7047
|2006.03.27 05:20
|1.7047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.72
|92158
|2006.03.27 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7105
|1.7135
|1.7065
|2006.03.27 06:40
|1.7065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.48
|92815
|2006.03.27 07:02
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7050
|1.7080
|1.7010
|2006.03.27 07:12
|1.7080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.53
|93618
|2006.03.27 08:08
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7073
|1.7103
|1.7033
|2006.03.27 10:43
|1.7033
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.64
|96414
|2006.03.27 12:03
|buy
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7034
|1.7004
|1.7074
|2006.03.27 12:12
|1.7004
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.07
|100119
|2006.03.27 17:05
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.7027
|1.7057
|1.6987
|2006.03.27 23:21
|1.6987
|0.00
|0.00
|11.30
|283.00
|93044
|2006.03.27 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurcad
|1.4085
|1.4115
|1.4045
|2006.03.27 16:06
|1.4045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|342.20
|85248
|2006.03.27 01:29
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.81
|141.11
|140.21
|2006.03.27 11:38
|140.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|514.71
|93167
|2006.03.27 07:25
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2851
|2.2821
|2.2881
|2006.03.27 08:02
|2.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.55
|93698
|2006.03.27 08:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2834
|2.2864
|2.2804
|2006.03.27 12:36
|2.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-229.28
|81989
|2006.03.26 23:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.84
|205.14
|204.24
|2006.03.27 00:49
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|512.08
|84973
|2006.03.27 01:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.90
|204.20
|203.30
|2006.03.27 08:20
|204.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-256.78
|94528
|2006.03.27 09:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.09
|204.39
|203.49
|2006.03.27 23:44
|203.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|515.02
|82317
|2006.03.26 23:21
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|71.76
|72.06
|71.16
|2006.03.27 00:45
|71.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|511.64
|97035
|2006.03.27 13:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.64
|116.34
|117.24
|2006.03.28 00:09
|116.34
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|-257.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|1 822.25
|Closed P/L:
|1 823.20
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|99182
|2006.03.27 16:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.2872
|2.2902
|2.2842
|2.2863
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.75
|68.79
|93179
|2006.03.27 07:29
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7458
|1.7428
|1.7498
|1.7476
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|180.00
|88074
|2006.03.27 03:15
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|70.87
|71.17
|70.27
|70.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|120.32
|102066
|2006.03.27 23:17
|sell
|1.00
|audnzd
|1.1661
|1.1691
|1.1621
|1.1656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|103524
|2006.03.28 00:20
|sell
|1.00
|euraud
|1.6979
|1.7009
|1.6939
|1.6984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.45
|364.11
|Floating P/L:
|333.66
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 823.20
|Floating P/L:
|333.66
|Margin:
|5 000.00
|Balance:
|11 823.20
|Equity:
|12 156.86
|Free Margin:
|7 156.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 858.21
|Gross Loss:
|2 035.01
|Total Net Profit:
|1 823.20
|Profit Factor:
|1.90
|Expected Payoff:
|95.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|212.31
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|954.35 (8.1%)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (25.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (52.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (47.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|514.71
|loss trade:
|-256.78
|Average
|profit trade:
|385.82
|loss trade:
|-226.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 932.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-954.35)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 932.44 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-954.35 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2