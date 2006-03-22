|Account: 1001945
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 24, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22819
|2006.03.22 04:19
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|25889
|2006.03.22 08:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2084
|1.2052
|1.2107
|2006.03.22 15:18
|1.2107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|26338
|2006.03.22 09:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.86
|117.46
|2006.03.22 13:30
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-282.39
|26534
|2006.03.22 09:03
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.90
|205.28
|204.68
|2006.03.22 10:41
|204.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.70
|26615
|2006.03.22 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.57
|141.91
|141.31
|2006.03.22 13:23
|141.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.24
|26750
|2006.03.22 09:28
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7485
|1.7451
|1.7506
|2006.03.22 11:27
|1.7451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|28865
|2006.03.22 11:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3039
|1.3073
|1.3018
|2006.03.22 13:34
|1.3018
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.32
|28910
|2006.03.22 11:27
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7456
|1.7422
|1.7477
|2006.03.22 13:45
|1.7477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|29233
|2006.03.22 12:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1711
|1.1746
|1.1691
|2006.03.22 13:35
|1.1691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|171.07
|29368
|2006.03.22 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.61
|204.99
|204.39
|2006.03.22 13:04
|204.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.94
|31639
|2006.03.22 14:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.08
|204.46
|203.86
|2006.03.22 14:36
|204.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-325.23
|31904
|2006.03.22 14:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7485
|1.7519
|1.7464
|2006.03.22 18:08
|1.7464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|32588
|2006.03.22 15:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3010
|1.2976
|1.3031
|2006.03.22 17:17
|1.3031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.15
|32591
|2006.03.22 15:17
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7180
|0.7215
|0.7160
|2006.03.23 00:14
|0.7215
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|-350.00
|32612
|2006.03.22 15:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1674
|1.1639
|1.1694
|2006.03.22 16:22
|1.1639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.71
|34212
|2006.03.22 17:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.75
|117.08
|116.48
|2006.03.22 22:23
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.50
|-281.86
|34278
|2006.03.22 17:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1650
|1.1685
|1.1630
|2006.03.23 07:14
|1.1685
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.70
|-299.53
|34965
|2006.03.22 18:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7469
|1.7503
|1.7448
|2006.03.23 00:57
|1.7448
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|210.00
|35105
|2006.03.22 18:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2083
|1.2115
|1.2060
|2006.03.23 00:57
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|15.90
|230.00
|35692
|2006.03.22 19:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.20
|204.58
|203.98
|2006.03.23 00:57
|203.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.30
|188.22
|37874
|2006.03.23 00:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3055
|1.3089
|1.3034
|2006.03.23 11:58
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.76
|37972
|2006.03.23 00:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.17
|141.51
|140.91
|2006.03.23 01:07
|140.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.53
|37994
|2006.03.23 00:26
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7201
|0.7166
|0.7221
|2006.03.23 06:32
|0.7166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-350.00
|39905
|2006.03.23 01:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2060
|1.2092
|1.2037
|2006.03.23 15:02
|1.2037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|39919
|2006.03.23 01:26
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7444
|1.7478
|1.7423
|2006.03.23 11:14
|1.7423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|40469
|2006.03.23 02:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.77
|204.15
|203.55
|2006.03.23 05:05
|204.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-324.68
|45217
|2006.03.23 08:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.72
|204.10
|203.50
|2006.03.23 09:50
|204.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-324.78
|47185
|2006.03.23 11:18
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.99
|204.37
|203.77
|2006.03.23 15:26
|203.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.42
|47311
|2006.03.23 11:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7428
|1.7462
|1.7407
|2006.03.23 15:11
|1.7407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|53329
|2006.03.23 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.78
|203.40
|204.00
|2006.03.23 15:34
|204.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.06
|56250
|2006.03.23 16:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.14
|204.52
|203.92
|2006.03.23 16:24
|203.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.34
|56280
|2006.03.23 16:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7347
|1.7381
|1.7326
|2006.03.24 07:52
|1.7326
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.30
|210.00
|56340
|2006.03.23 16:15
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7141
|0.7176
|0.7121
|2006.03.23 23:18
|0.7121
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.75
|200.00
|56364
|2006.03.23 16:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.68
|117.35
|117.95
|2006.03.23 19:16
|117.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|228.91
|56464
|2006.03.23 16:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1989
|1.2021
|1.1966
|2006.03.23 19:03
|1.1966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|56743
|2006.03.23 16:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3162
|1.3128
|1.3183
|2006.03.23 19:06
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.29
|57392
|2006.03.23 17:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.20
|204.58
|203.98
|2006.03.23 19:15
|204.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-322.12
|58912
|2006.03.23 19:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.93
|141.27
|140.67
|2006.03.24 00:42
|141.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|-287.96
|58968
|2006.03.23 19:13
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.38
|89.73
|89.18
|2006.03.24 08:25
|89.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-296.19
|61205
|2006.03.23 22:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.45
|204.83
|204.23
|2006.03.24 09:05
|204.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.49
|63091
|2006.03.24 02:12
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.10
|141.44
|140.84
|2006.03.24 08:19
|141.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-287.75
|64471
|2006.03.24 07:18
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.95
|118.28
|117.68
|2006.03.24 09:15
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-279.00
|66809
|2006.03.24 09:13
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7092
|0.7127
|0.7072
|2006.03.24 11:20
|0.7072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|66901
|2006.03.24 09:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3174
|1.3208
|1.3153
|2006.03.24 15:01
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.66
|67023
|2006.03.24 09:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1673
|1.1708
|1.1653
|2006.03.24 12:03
|1.1708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-298.94
|67532
|2006.03.24 10:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.92
|205.30
|204.70
|2006.03.24 11:37
|204.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|186.24
|67622
|2006.03.24 10:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7330
|1.7296
|1.7351
|2006.03.24 13:45
|1.7351
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|68069
|2006.03.24 11:29
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|118.19
|117.86
|118.46
|2006.03.24 14:18
|118.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|227.93
|68663
|2006.03.24 12:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1693
|1.1658
|1.1713
|2006.03.24 13:44
|1.1658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.22
|68671
|2006.03.24 12:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.1966
|1.1998
|1.1943
|2006.03.24 15:01
|1.1998
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|70672
|2006.03.24 14:04
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.97
|205.35
|204.75
|2006.03.24 14:05
|205.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.22
|76976
|2006.03.24 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.7445
|1.7390
|2006.03.24 18:14
|1.7445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-340.00
|76983
|2006.03.24 16:01
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.94
|205.32
|204.72
|2006.03.24 16:44
|204.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.22
|77301
|2006.03.24 16:10
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3121
|1.3155
|1.3100
|2006.03.24 16:49
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.31
|77408
|2006.03.24 16:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2009
|1.1977
|1.2032
|2006.03.24 16:43
|1.2032
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|230.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.70
|-420.28
|Closed P/L:
|-554.98
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|77584
|2006.03.24 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.43
|141.77
|141.17
|141.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|17.03
|77593
|2006.03.24 16:21
|sell
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.70
|90.05
|89.50
|89.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|42.56
|79352
|2006.03.24 17:11
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.76
|205.14
|204.54
|204.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|-51.07
|79906
|2006.03.24 18:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.47
|117.14
|117.74
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|10.30
|-17.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.70
|-8.51
|Floating P/L:
|-30.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-554.98
|Floating P/L:
|-30.21
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|9 445.02
|Equity:
|9 414.81
|Free Margin:
|5 436.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 319.20
|Gross Loss:
|6 874.18
|Total Net Profit:
|-554.98
|Profit Factor:
|0.92
|Expected Payoff:
|-10.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|952.17
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 357.45 (12.8%)
|Total Trades:
|54
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (57.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (64.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (59.26%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|22 (40.74%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|245.90
|loss trade:
|-361.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|197.48
|loss trade:
|-312.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 391.11)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 307.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 391.11 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 307.69 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2