Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1001945 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 24, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
228192006.03.22 04:19balanceDeposit10 000.00
258892006.03.22 08:29buy1.00eurusd1.20841.20521.21072006.03.22 15:181.21070.000.000.00230.00
263382006.03.22 09:00buy1.00usdjpy117.19116.86117.462006.03.22 13:30116.860.000.000.00-282.39
265342006.03.22 09:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.90205.28204.682006.03.22 10:41204.680.000.000.00187.70
266152006.03.22 09:14sell1.00eurjpy141.57141.91141.312006.03.22 13:23141.310.000.000.00222.24
267502006.03.22 09:28buy1.00gbpusd1.74851.74511.75062006.03.22 11:271.74510.000.000.00-340.00
288652006.03.22 11:25sell1.00usdchf1.30391.30731.30182006.03.22 13:341.30180.000.000.00161.32
289102006.03.22 11:27buy1.00gbpusd1.74561.74221.74772006.03.22 13:451.74770.000.000.00210.00
292332006.03.22 12:09sell1.00usdcad1.17111.17461.16912006.03.22 13:351.16910.000.000.00171.07
293682006.03.22 12:25sell1.00gbpjpy204.61204.99204.392006.03.22 13:04204.390.000.000.00187.94
316392006.03.22 14:06sell1.00gbpjpy204.08204.46203.862006.03.22 14:36204.460.000.000.00-325.23
319042006.03.22 14:16sell1.00gbpusd1.74851.75191.74642006.03.22 18:081.74640.000.000.00210.00
325882006.03.22 15:16buy1.00usdchf1.30101.29761.30312006.03.22 17:171.30310.000.000.00161.15
325912006.03.22 15:17sell1.00audusd0.71800.72150.71602006.03.23 00:140.72150.000.00-11.25-350.00
326122006.03.22 15:17buy1.00usdcad1.16741.16391.16942006.03.22 16:221.16390.000.000.00-300.71
342122006.03.22 17:23sell1.00usdjpy116.75117.08116.482006.03.22 22:23117.080.000.00-31.50-281.86
342782006.03.22 17:24sell1.00usdcad1.16501.16851.16302006.03.23 07:141.16850.000.00-8.70-299.53
349652006.03.22 18:13sell1.00gbpusd1.74691.75031.74482006.03.23 00:571.74480.000.00-12.90210.00
351052006.03.22 18:26sell1.00eurusd1.20831.21151.20602006.03.23 00:571.20600.000.0015.90230.00
356922006.03.22 19:06sell1.00gbpjpy204.20204.58203.982006.03.23 00:57203.980.000.00-69.30188.22
378742006.03.23 00:13sell1.00usdchf1.30551.30891.30342006.03.23 11:581.30890.000.000.00-259.76
379722006.03.23 00:21sell1.00eurjpy141.17141.51140.912006.03.23 01:07140.910.000.000.00222.53
379942006.03.23 00:26buy1.00audusd0.72010.71660.72212006.03.23 06:320.71660.000.000.00-350.00
399052006.03.23 01:25sell1.00eurusd1.20601.20921.20372006.03.23 15:021.20370.000.000.00230.00
399192006.03.23 01:26sell1.00gbpusd1.74441.74781.74232006.03.23 11:141.74230.000.000.00210.00
404692006.03.23 02:08sell1.00gbpjpy203.77204.15203.552006.03.23 05:05204.150.000.000.00-324.68
452172006.03.23 08:09sell1.00gbpjpy203.72204.10203.502006.03.23 09:50204.100.000.000.00-324.78
471852006.03.23 11:18sell1.00gbpjpy203.99204.37203.772006.03.23 15:26203.770.000.000.00187.42
473112006.03.23 11:28sell1.00gbpusd1.74281.74621.74072006.03.23 15:111.74070.000.000.00210.00
533292006.03.23 15:26buy1.00gbpjpy203.78203.40204.002006.03.23 15:34204.000.000.000.00187.06
562502006.03.23 16:13sell1.00gbpjpy204.14204.52203.922006.03.23 16:24203.920.000.000.00187.34
562802006.03.23 16:14sell1.00gbpusd1.73471.73811.73262006.03.24 07:521.73260.000.00-4.30210.00
563402006.03.23 16:15sell1.00audusd0.71410.71760.71212006.03.23 23:180.71210.000.00-3.75200.00
563642006.03.23 16:16buy1.00usdjpy117.68117.35117.952006.03.23 19:16117.950.000.000.00228.91
564642006.03.23 16:19sell1.00eurusd1.19891.20211.19662006.03.23 19:031.19660.000.000.00230.00
567432006.03.23 16:23buy1.00usdchf1.31621.31281.31832006.03.23 19:061.31830.000.000.00159.29
573922006.03.23 17:06sell1.00gbpjpy204.20204.58203.982006.03.23 19:15204.580.000.000.00-322.12
589122006.03.23 19:11sell1.00eurjpy140.93141.27140.672006.03.24 00:42141.270.000.00-7.30-287.96
589682006.03.23 19:13sell1.00chfjpy89.3889.7389.182006.03.24 08:2589.730.000.00-1.60-296.19
612052006.03.23 22:15sell1.00gbpjpy204.45204.83204.232006.03.24 09:05204.830.000.000.00-321.49
630912006.03.24 02:12sell1.00eurjpy141.10141.44140.842006.03.24 08:19141.440.000.000.00-287.75
644712006.03.24 07:18sell1.00usdjpy117.95118.28117.682006.03.24 09:15118.280.000.000.00-279.00
668092006.03.24 09:13sell1.00audusd0.70920.71270.70722006.03.24 11:200.70720.000.000.00200.00
669012006.03.24 09:19sell1.00usdchf1.31741.32081.31532006.03.24 15:011.31530.000.000.00159.66
670232006.03.24 09:25sell1.00usdcad1.16731.17081.16532006.03.24 12:031.17080.000.000.00-298.94
675322006.03.24 10:04sell1.00gbpjpy204.92205.30204.702006.03.24 11:37204.700.000.000.00186.24
676222006.03.24 10:19buy1.00gbpusd1.73301.72961.73512006.03.24 13:451.73510.000.000.00210.00
680692006.03.24 11:29buy1.00usdjpy118.19117.86118.462006.03.24 14:18118.460.000.000.00227.93
686632006.03.24 12:24buy1.00usdcad1.16931.16581.17132006.03.24 13:441.16580.000.000.00-300.22
686712006.03.24 12:25sell1.00eurusd1.19661.19981.19432006.03.24 15:011.19980.000.000.00-320.00
706722006.03.24 14:04sell1.00gbpjpy204.97205.35204.752006.03.24 14:05205.350.000.000.00-321.22
769762006.03.24 16:01sell1.00gbpusd1.74111.74451.73902006.03.24 18:141.74450.000.000.00-340.00
769832006.03.24 16:01sell1.00gbpjpy204.94205.32204.722006.03.24 16:44204.720.000.000.00187.22
773012006.03.24 16:10sell1.00usdchf1.31211.31551.31002006.03.24 16:491.31000.000.000.00160.31
774082006.03.24 16:12buy1.00eurusd1.20091.19771.20322006.03.24 16:431.20320.000.000.00230.00
  0.00 0.00 -134.70 -420.28
Closed P/L: -554.98
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
775842006.03.24 16:21sell1.00eurjpy141.43141.77141.17 141.410.000.00-7.3017.03
775932006.03.24 16:21sell1.00chfjpy89.7090.0589.50 89.650.000.00-1.6042.56
793522006.03.24 17:11sell1.00gbpjpy204.76205.14204.54 204.820.000.00-23.10-51.07
799062006.03.24 18:08buy1.00usdjpy117.47117.14117.74 117.450.000.0010.30-17.03
  0.00 0.00 -21.70 -8.51
 Floating P/L: -30.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -554.98 Floating P/L: -30.21 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 9 445.02 Equity: 9 414.81 Free Margin: 5 436.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 319.20 Gross Loss: 6 874.18 Total Net Profit: -554.98
Profit Factor: 0.92 Expected Payoff: -10.28  
Absolute Drawdown: 952.17 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 357.45 (12.8%)  
 
Total Trades: 54 Short Positions (won %): 40 (57.50%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (64.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (59.26%) Loss trades (% of total): 22 (40.74%)
Largest profit trade: 245.90 loss trade: -361.25
Average profit trade: 197.48 loss trade: -312.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (1 391.11) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 307.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 391.11 (7) consecutive loss (count): -1 307.69 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2