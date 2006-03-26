Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1003638 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 28, 00:25
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
815682006.03.26 02:04balanceDeposit10 000.00
821052006.03.26 23:05sell1.00audjpy83.2683.5682.662006.03.27 01:0582.660.000.000.00513.47
824912006.03.26 23:40sell1.00chfjpy89.7490.0489.142006.03.27 02:2789.140.000.000.00513.70
820302006.03.26 23:04sell1.00euraud1.69911.70211.69512006.03.27 00:431.70210.000.000.00-212.31
840602006.03.27 00:54sell1.00eurcad1.40421.40721.40022006.03.27 02:331.40720.000.000.00-256.63
824762006.03.26 23:37buy1.00eurchf1.57651.57351.57902006.03.27 08:001.57350.000.000.00-229.57
853402006.03.27 01:40buy1.00eurgbp0.68990.68740.69242006.03.27 16:380.68740.000.000.00-436.62
820692006.03.26 23:04sell1.00eurjpy141.51141.81140.912006.03.27 00:56140.910.000.000.00512.38
945712006.03.27 09:16buy1.00eurusd1.20321.20021.20722006.03.27 22:481.20020.000.00-5.95-300.00
821332006.03.26 23:06sell1.00gbpchf2.28262.28512.28012006.03.27 01:402.28510.000.000.00-190.81
853442006.03.27 01:40sell1.00gbpchf2.28402.28652.28152006.03.27 01:552.28650.000.000.00-190.60
819912006.03.26 23:03sell1.00gbpjpy204.84205.14204.242006.03.27 00:49204.240.000.000.00512.08
839872006.03.27 00:52buy1.00gbpusd1.74291.73991.74692006.03.27 03:251.74690.000.000.00400.00
822582006.03.26 23:11sell1.00nzdjpy71.7572.0571.152006.03.27 00:4871.150.000.000.00511.73
841122006.03.27 00:55sell1.00usdcad1.16711.17011.16312006.03.27 06:151.17010.000.000.00-256.39
825062006.03.26 23:41sell1.00usdjpy117.60117.90117.002006.03.27 01:02117.000.000.000.00512.86
  0.00 0.00 -5.95 1 403.29
Closed P/L: 1 397.34
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
958072006.03.27 11:14sell1.00audcad0.82750.83050.8235 0.82750.000.00-6.250.00
991352006.03.27 16:06buy1.00eurcad1.40391.40091.4079 1.40440.000.00-2.5042.79
990782006.03.27 16:06sell1.00usdchf1.30951.31251.3055 1.30840.000.00-8.7584.07
1035232006.03.28 00:20sell1.00euraud1.69791.70091.6939 1.69870.000.000.00-56.63
1035402006.03.28 00:23sell1.00gbpchf2.28632.28882.2838 2.28690.000.000.00-45.86
  0.00 0.00 -17.50 24.37
 Floating P/L: 6.87
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 397.34 Floating P/L: 6.87 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 11 397.34 Equity: 11 404.21 Free Margin: 6 404.21
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 476.22 Gross Loss: 2 078.88 Total Net Profit: 1 397.34
Profit Factor: 1.67 Expected Payoff: 93.16  
Absolute Drawdown: 212.31 Maximal Drawdown (%): 381.41 (3.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 11 (54.55%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (46.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (53.33%)
Largest profit trade: 513.70 loss trade: -436.62
Average profit trade: 496.60 loss trade: -259.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2 562.52) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 228.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 562.52 (5) consecutive loss (count): -1 228.53 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2