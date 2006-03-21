StrategyBuilderFX MT4 Demo Account
|A/C No: 13258
|Name: BrunoFX-ojala-m15
|2006.03.23 11:11 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|498004
|0
|2006.03.21 19:28
|balance
|Deposit
|0.00
|2
|500942
|12345
|2006.03.22 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7207
|0.7172
|0.7292
|2006.03.23 01:35
|0.7172
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|3
|500944
|12345
|2006.03.22 20:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.18
|140.87
|140.33
|2006.03.23 01:26
|140.87
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|4
|501784
|12345
|2006.03.23 07:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.84
|118.04
|2006.03.23 07:55
|116.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|5
|501940
|12345
|2006.03.23 07:55
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.90
|116.98
|117.75
|2006.03.23 10:07
|116.98
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|6
|501953
|12345
|2006.03.23 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.72
|204.07
|202.87
|2006.03.23 09:47
|204.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|-66.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(2) 39.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -105.00
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|31.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-35.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (31.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-35.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|31.00 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-35.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|66.00 (0.66%)
|Profit factor:
|0.37
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.56
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|
* * *