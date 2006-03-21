StrategyBuilderFX MT4 Demo Account
A/C No: 13258Name: BrunoFX-ojala-m152006.03.23 11:11 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
149800402006.03.21 19:28balanceDeposit0.00
2500942123452006.03.22 20:00buy1.00audusd0.72070.71720.72922006.03.23 01:350.71720.000.00-35.00
3500944123452006.03.22 20:00sell1.00eurjpy141.18140.87140.332006.03.23 01:26140.870.000.0031.00
4501784123452006.03.23 07:00buy1.00usdjpy117.19116.84118.042006.03.23 07:55116.840.000.00-35.00
5501940123452006.03.23 07:55buy1.00usdjpy116.90116.98117.752006.03.23 10:07116.980.000.008.00
6501953123452006.03.23 08:00sell1.00gbpjpy203.72204.07202.872006.03.23 09:47204.070.000.00-35.00
0.000.00-66.00
 
Summary P/L:-66.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 39.00
Losing trades:(3) -105.00
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:31.00
Largest losing trade:-35.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (31.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-35.00)
Max consecutive profit:31.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-35.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:66.00 (0.66%)
Profit factor:0.37
Avg. profit factor:0.56
Risk factor:-1.00
 
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