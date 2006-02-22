North Finance Company Ltd
|A/C No: 124620
|Name: 22noff_22_22_22_22
|2006.04.01 08:06 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|1056755
|1011500
|2006.02.22 13:29
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1887
|1.1875
|1.1767
|2006.02.22 15:31
|1.1875
|12.00
|2
|1255379
|1011500
|2006.03.10 15:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1907
|1.1896
|1.1787
|2006.03.10 15:50
|1.1896
|11.00
|3
|1256501
|1011500
|2006.03.10 16:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.1904
|1.1875
|1.1784
|2006.03.10 16:58
|1.1875
|29.00
|4
|1475032
|1011500
|2006.03.28 13:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2062
|1.2093
|1.2182
|2006.03.28 16:39
|1.2093
|31.00
|83.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|83.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(4) 83.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|83.00
|Largest winning trade:
|31.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (83.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|83.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *