North Finance Company Ltd
A/C No: 124620Name: 22noff_22_22_22_222006.04.01 08:06 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1105675510115002006.02.22 13:29sell0.20eurusd1.18871.18751.17672006.02.22 15:311.187512.00
2125537910115002006.03.10 15:40sell0.20eurusd1.19071.18961.17872006.03.10 15:501.189611.00
3125650110115002006.03.10 16:01sell0.20eurusd1.19041.18751.17842006.03.10 16:581.187529.00
4147503210115002006.03.28 13:51buy0.20eurusd1.20621.20931.21822006.03.28 16:391.209331.00
83.00
 
Summary P/L:83.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 83.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:83.00
Largest winning trade:31.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (83.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:83.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
* * *