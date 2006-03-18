Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 5645 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 20, 21:15
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2177592006.03.18 08:11balanceDeposit10 000.00
2186682006.03.20 15:09sell1.00audusd0.71890.72150.71752006.03.20 15:500.72150.000.000.00-260.00
2190262006.03.20 18:13sell1.00eurjpy141.56141.82141.422006.03.20 18:53141.420.000.000.00120.48
2190832006.03.20 19:07sell1.00eurjpy141.47141.73141.332006.03.20 20:27141.330.000.000.00120.52
2183032006.03.20 10:16sell1.00eurusd1.21841.22071.21672006.03.20 13:531.21670.000.000.00170.00
2186922006.03.20 15:27sell1.00eurusd1.21821.22051.21652006.03.20 16:311.21650.000.000.00170.00
2189022006.03.20 17:04sell1.00eurusd1.21661.21891.21492006.03.20 20:141.21490.000.000.00170.00
2183512006.03.20 11:14sell1.00gbpjpy204.07204.36203.962006.03.20 11:31203.960.000.000.0094.79
2184422006.03.20 12:02sell1.00gbpjpy203.77204.06203.662006.03.20 12:55204.060.000.000.00-249.68
2185182006.03.20 13:13sell1.00gbpjpy203.95204.24203.842006.03.20 13:53203.840.000.000.0094.63
2187882006.03.20 16:24sell1.00gbpjpy203.01203.30202.902006.03.20 16:31203.300.000.000.00-250.36
2190152006.03.20 18:09sell1.00gbpjpy204.13204.42204.022006.03.20 18:52204.020.000.000.0094.68
2190822006.03.20 19:06sell1.00gbpjpy204.16204.45204.052006.03.20 20:23204.050.000.000.0094.63
2183482006.03.20 11:13sell1.00gbpusd1.75771.76011.75612006.03.20 12:001.75610.000.000.00160.00
2184592006.03.20 12:14sell1.00gbpusd1.75671.75911.75512006.03.20 13:531.75510.000.000.00160.00
2186902006.03.20 15:25sell1.00gbpusd1.75541.75781.75382006.03.20 20:141.75380.000.000.00160.00
2183722006.03.20 11:28sell1.00usdcad1.16141.16401.16002006.03.20 11:421.16400.000.000.00-223.37
2187932006.03.20 16:28sell1.00usdcad1.16651.16911.16512006.03.20 18:131.16510.000.000.00120.16
2186892006.03.20 15:24buy1.00usdchf1.29041.28801.29202006.03.20 16:491.29200.000.000.00123.84
2188992006.03.20 17:04buy1.00usdchf1.29141.28901.29302006.03.20 19:381.29300.000.000.00123.74
2187712006.03.20 16:16sell1.00usdjpy115.63115.87115.472006.03.20 16:31115.870.000.000.00-207.13
2190182006.03.20 18:09sell1.00usdjpy116.31116.55116.152006.03.20 20:27116.150.000.000.00137.75
  0.00 0.00 0.00 924.68
Closed P/L: 924.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2187842006.03.20 16:24sell1.00audusd0.72160.72420.7202 0.72160.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 924.68 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 721.60
Balance: 10 924.68 Equity: 10 924.68 Free Margin: 10 203.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 115.22 Gross Loss: 1 190.54 Total Net Profit: 924.68
Profit Factor: 1.78 Expected Payoff: 44.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 341.12 Maximal Drawdown (%): 547.49 (5.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (76.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (23.81%)
Largest profit trade: 170.00 loss trade: -260.00
Average profit trade: 132.20 loss trade: -238.11
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (1 265.80) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-510.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 265.80 (10) consecutive loss (count): -510.36 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1