|Account: 5645
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 20, 21:15
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|217759
|2006.03.18 08:11
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|218668
|2006.03.20 15:09
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7189
|0.7215
|0.7175
|2006.03.20 15:50
|0.7215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-260.00
|219026
|2006.03.20 18:13
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.56
|141.82
|141.42
|2006.03.20 18:53
|141.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.48
|219083
|2006.03.20 19:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.47
|141.73
|141.33
|2006.03.20 20:27
|141.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.52
|218303
|2006.03.20 10:16
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2184
|1.2207
|1.2167
|2006.03.20 13:53
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|218692
|2006.03.20 15:27
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2182
|1.2205
|1.2165
|2006.03.20 16:31
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|218902
|2006.03.20 17:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2166
|1.2189
|1.2149
|2006.03.20 20:14
|1.2149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|170.00
|218351
|2006.03.20 11:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.07
|204.36
|203.96
|2006.03.20 11:31
|203.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.79
|218442
|2006.03.20 12:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.77
|204.06
|203.66
|2006.03.20 12:55
|204.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.68
|218518
|2006.03.20 13:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.95
|204.24
|203.84
|2006.03.20 13:53
|203.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.63
|218788
|2006.03.20 16:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|203.01
|203.30
|202.90
|2006.03.20 16:31
|203.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.36
|219015
|2006.03.20 18:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.13
|204.42
|204.02
|2006.03.20 18:52
|204.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.68
|219082
|2006.03.20 19:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.16
|204.45
|204.05
|2006.03.20 20:23
|204.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.63
|218348
|2006.03.20 11:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7577
|1.7601
|1.7561
|2006.03.20 12:00
|1.7561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|218459
|2006.03.20 12:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7567
|1.7591
|1.7551
|2006.03.20 13:53
|1.7551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|218690
|2006.03.20 15:25
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7554
|1.7578
|1.7538
|2006.03.20 20:14
|1.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|218372
|2006.03.20 11:28
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1614
|1.1640
|1.1600
|2006.03.20 11:42
|1.1640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-223.37
|218793
|2006.03.20 16:28
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1665
|1.1691
|1.1651
|2006.03.20 18:13
|1.1651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.16
|218689
|2006.03.20 15:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2904
|1.2880
|1.2920
|2006.03.20 16:49
|1.2920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.84
|218899
|2006.03.20 17:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2914
|1.2890
|1.2930
|2006.03.20 19:38
|1.2930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|123.74
|218771
|2006.03.20 16:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|115.63
|115.87
|115.47
|2006.03.20 16:31
|115.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.13
|219018
|2006.03.20 18:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.31
|116.55
|116.15
|2006.03.20 20:27
|116.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|924.68
|Closed P/L:
|924.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|218784
|2006.03.20 16:24
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7216
|0.7242
|0.7202
|0.7216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|924.68
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|721.60
|Balance:
|10 924.68
|Equity:
|10 924.68
|Free Margin:
|10 203.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 115.22
|Gross Loss:
|1 190.54
|Total Net Profit:
|924.68
|Profit Factor:
|1.78
|Expected Payoff:
|44.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|341.12
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|547.49 (5.4%)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (73.68%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (76.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (23.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|170.00
|loss trade:
|-260.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|132.20
|loss trade:
|-238.11
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (1 265.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-510.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 265.80 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-510.36 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1