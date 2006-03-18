Tradex Group, LLC

Account: 5644 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 20, 05:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2177582006.03.18 08:03balanceDeposit10 000.00
2178722006.03.20 00:06buy1.00eurjpy141.27141.01141.412006.03.20 01:49141.410.000.000.00120.63
2179252006.03.20 01:07sell1.00gbpusd1.75611.75851.75452006.03.20 03:381.75450.000.000.00160.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 280.63
Closed P/L: 280.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2179242006.03.20 01:07sell1.00eurusd1.21811.22041.2164 1.21750.000.000.0060.00
2179302006.03.20 01:08buy1.00usdchf1.29041.28801.2920 1.29100.000.000.0046.48
  0.00 0.00 0.00 106.48
 Floating P/L: 106.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 280.63 Floating P/L: 106.48 Margin: 2 218.10
Balance: 10 280.63 Equity: 10 387.11 Free Margin: 8 169.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 280.63 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 280.63
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 140.32  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 140.32 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (280.63) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 280.63 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0