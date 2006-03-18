|Account: 5644
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 20, 05:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|217758
|2006.03.18 08:03
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|217872
|2006.03.20 00:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.27
|141.01
|141.41
|2006.03.20 01:49
|141.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.63
|217925
|2006.03.20 01:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7561
|1.7585
|1.7545
|2006.03.20 03:38
|1.7545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.63
|Closed P/L:
|280.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|217924
|2006.03.20 01:07
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2181
|1.2204
|1.2164
|1.2175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|217930
|2006.03.20 01:08
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2904
|1.2880
|1.2920
|1.2910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.48
|Floating P/L:
|106.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|280.63
|Floating P/L:
|106.48
|Margin:
|2 218.10
|Balance:
|10 280.63
|Equity:
|10 387.11
|Free Margin:
|8 169.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|280.63
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|280.63
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|140.32
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|140.32
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (280.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|280.63 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0