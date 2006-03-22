|Account: 1001931
|Name: Philip Smith
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 23, 22:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22721
|2006.03.22 04:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|23548
|2006.03.22 04:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.21
|116.88
|117.78
|2006.03.22 13:25
|116.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-282.34
|23877
|2006.03.22 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|audusd
|0.7184
|0.7219
|0.7149
|2006.03.23 15:29
|0.7149
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|350.00
|24831
|2006.03.22 07:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7488
|1.7522
|1.7452
|2006.03.23 00:57
|1.7452
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|360.00
|24971
|2006.03.22 07:46
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|205.01
|205.39
|204.49
|2006.03.22 11:03
|204.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|444.18
|37875
|2006.03.23 00:13
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.3055
|1.3089
|1.3019
|2006.03.23 11:58
|1.3089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.76
|37968
|2006.03.23 00:21
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.14
|204.52
|203.62
|2006.03.23 01:11
|203.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|445.28
|38204
|2006.03.23 00:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.87
|116.54
|117.44
|2006.03.23 15:22
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|485.23
|42080
|2006.03.23 05:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.14
|204.52
|203.62
|2006.03.23 06:15
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-324.12
|43124
|2006.03.23 06:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.43
|204.81
|203.91
|2006.03.23 07:49
|203.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|444.52
|45436
|2006.03.23 08:29
|sell
|1.00
|nzdusd
|0.6284
|0.6319
|0.6249
|2006.03.23 15:37
|0.6249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|350.00
|45592
|2006.03.23 08:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1656
|1.1621
|1.1691
|2006.03.23 15:13
|1.1691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|299.38
|46288
|2006.03.23 09:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.15
|204.53
|203.63
|2006.03.23 19:15
|204.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-322.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.15
|1 990.25
|Closed P/L:
|1 966.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|38182
|2006.03.23 00:50
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|89.51
|0.00
|0.00
|89.47
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|-33.95
|37971
|2006.03.23 00:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.17
|0.00
|0.00
|141.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.30
|33.94
|45384
|2006.03.23 08:19
|sell
|1.00
|nzdjpy
|73.42
|0.00
|0.00
|73.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|-135.75
|57460
|2006.03.23 17:12
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1653
|1.1618
|1.1688
|1.1645
|0.00
|0.00
|2.65
|-68.70
|58965
|2006.03.23 19:13
|sell
|1.00
|audjpy
|84.20
|84.55
|83.65
|84.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.05
|-76.36
|59088
|2006.03.23 19:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.47
|204.85
|203.95
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.10
|-42.42
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.60
|-323.24
|Floating P/L:
|-375.84
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 966.10
|Floating P/L:
|-375.84
|Margin:
|6 000.00
|Balance:
|11 966.10
|Equity:
|11 590.26
|Free Margin:
|5 590.26
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 154.44
|Gross Loss:
|1 188.34
|Total Net Profit:
|1 966.10
|Profit Factor:
|2.65
|Expected Payoff:
|163.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|324.12 (3.0%)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|485.23
|loss trade:
|-324.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|394.31
|loss trade:
|-297.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 473.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-324.12)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 473.36 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-324.12 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1