Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1001931 Name: Philip Smith Currency: USD 2006 March 23, 22:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
227212006.03.22 04:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
235482006.03.22 04:59buy1.00usdjpy117.21116.88117.782006.03.22 13:25116.880.000.000.00-282.34
238772006.03.22 06:04sell1.00audusd0.71840.72190.71492006.03.23 15:290.71490.000.00-11.25350.00
248312006.03.22 07:42sell1.00gbpusd1.74881.75221.74522006.03.23 00:571.74520.000.00-12.90360.00
249712006.03.22 07:46sell1.00gbpjpy205.01205.39204.492006.03.22 11:03204.490.000.000.00444.18
378752006.03.23 00:13sell1.00usdchf1.30551.30891.30192006.03.23 11:581.30890.000.000.00-259.76
379682006.03.23 00:21sell1.00gbpjpy204.14204.52203.622006.03.23 01:11203.620.000.000.00445.28
382042006.03.23 00:54buy1.00usdjpy116.87116.54117.442006.03.23 15:22117.440.000.000.00485.23
420802006.03.23 05:09sell1.00gbpjpy204.14204.52203.622006.03.23 06:15204.520.000.000.00-324.12
431242006.03.23 06:15sell1.00gbpjpy204.43204.81203.912006.03.23 07:49203.910.000.000.00444.52
454362006.03.23 08:29sell1.00nzdusd0.62840.63190.62492006.03.23 15:370.62490.000.000.00350.00
455922006.03.23 08:38buy1.00usdcad1.16561.16211.16912006.03.23 15:131.16910.000.000.00299.38
462882006.03.23 09:56sell1.00gbpjpy204.15204.53203.632006.03.23 19:15204.530.000.000.00-322.12
  0.00 0.00 -24.15 1 990.25
Closed P/L: 1 966.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
381822006.03.23 00:50buy1.00chfjpy89.510.000.00 89.470.000.001.20-33.95
379712006.03.23 00:21sell1.00eurjpy141.170.000.00 141.130.000.00-7.3033.94
453842006.03.23 08:19sell1.00nzdjpy73.420.000.00 73.580.000.00-14.00-135.75
574602006.03.23 17:12buy1.00usdcad1.16531.16181.1688 1.16450.000.002.65-68.70
589652006.03.23 19:13sell1.00audjpy84.2084.5583.65 84.290.000.00-12.05-76.36
590882006.03.23 19:15sell1.00gbpjpy204.47204.85203.95 204.520.000.00-23.10-42.42
  0.00 0.00 -52.60 -323.24
 Floating P/L: -375.84
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 966.10 Floating P/L: -375.84 Margin: 6 000.00
Balance: 11 966.10 Equity: 11 590.26 Free Margin: 5 590.26
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 154.44 Gross Loss: 1 188.34 Total Net Profit: 1 966.10
Profit Factor: 2.65 Expected Payoff: 163.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 324.12 (3.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 485.23 loss trade: -324.12
Average profit trade: 394.31 loss trade: -297.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 473.36) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-324.12)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 473.36 (4) consecutive loss (count): -324.12 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1