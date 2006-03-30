MTReport4 - 1.8


Net profit 90.00Initial deposit 900.00
Gross profit 90.00Interest earned 0.00
Gross loss -0.00Commission paid 0.00
 
Total number of trades 9Percentage profitable 100.0%
Total number of pips 90Average pips per trade 10
 
Number of winning trades 9Number of losing trades 0
Average winning trade 10.00Average losing trade 0.00
Average winning pips 10Average losing pips 0
 
Return (1 days) 10.0%Maximum drawdown 0.0%


TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionSwapProfitPipsBalanceDD
8572802006.03.30 14:41sell0.10eurusd1.20921.21221.20822006.03.30 15:421.2082 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 910.00
8577332006.03.30 15:43buy0.10eurusd1.20811.20511.20912006.03.30 16:191.2091 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 920.00
8593372006.03.30 17:17buy0.10eurusd1.21371.21071.21472006.03.30 20:361.2147 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 930.00
8644302006.03.31 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.21141.21441.21042006.03.31 11:411.2104 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 940.00
8649722006.03.31 12:46sell0.10eurusd1.21081.21381.20982006.03.31 12:571.2098 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 950.00
8655362006.03.31 14:25sell0.10eurusd1.21101.21401.21002006.03.31 15:101.2100 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 960.00
8660182006.03.31 15:31sell0.10eurusd1.21081.21381.20982006.03.31 15:471.2098 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 970.00
8663462006.03.31 15:47buy0.10eurusd1.20991.20691.21092006.03.31 16:011.2109 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 980.00
8668692006.03.31 16:26buy0.10eurusd1.21031.20731.21132006.03.31 17:081.2113 0.00 0.00 10.00 10 990.00