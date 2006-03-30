MTReport4 - 1.8
|Net profit
| 90.00
|Initial deposit
| 900.00
|Gross profit
| 90.00
|Interest earned
| 0.00
|Gross loss
| -0.00
|Commission paid
| 0.00
|
|Total number of trades
| 9
|Percentage profitable
| 100.0
|%
|Total number of pips
| 90
|Average pips per trade
| 10
|
|Number of winning trades
| 9
|Number of losing trades
| 0
|Average winning trade
| 10.00
|Average losing trade
| 0.00
|Average winning pips
| 10
|Average losing pips
| 0
|
|Return (1 days)
| 10.0
|%
|Maximum drawdown
| 0.0
|%
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|Balance
|DD
|857280
|2006.03.30 14:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2092
|1.2122
|1.2082
|2006.03.30 15:42
|1.2082
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 910.00
|
|857733
|2006.03.30 15:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2081
|1.2051
|1.2091
|2006.03.30 16:19
|1.2091
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 920.00
|
|859337
|2006.03.30 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2137
|1.2107
|1.2147
|2006.03.30 20:36
|1.2147
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 930.00
|
|864430
|2006.03.31 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2114
|1.2144
|1.2104
|2006.03.31 11:41
|1.2104
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 940.00
|
|864972
|2006.03.31 12:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2108
|1.2138
|1.2098
|2006.03.31 12:57
|1.2098
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 950.00
|
|865536
|2006.03.31 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2110
|1.2140
|1.2100
|2006.03.31 15:10
|1.2100
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 960.00
|
|866018
|2006.03.31 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2108
|1.2138
|1.2098
|2006.03.31 15:47
|1.2098
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 970.00
|
|866346
|2006.03.31 15:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2069
|1.2109
|2006.03.31 16:01
|1.2109
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 980.00
|
|866869
|2006.03.31 16:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2103
|1.2073
|1.2113
|2006.03.31 17:08
|1.2113
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 10.00
| 10
| 990.00
|