MoneyTec LLC

Account: 13851 Name: Profit Generator2 Currency: USD 2006 March 31, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5143582006.03.28 21:05balanceDeposit5 000.00
5153582006.03.29 07:13buy1.00eurusd1.20021.19521.20422006.03.29 17:521.20420.000.000.00400.00
5154742006.03.29 07:37buy1.00gbpusd1.74051.73751.74452006.03.29 07:581.73750.000.000.00-300.00
5156222006.03.29 08:10sell1.00gbpjpy204.77205.07204.172006.03.29 17:55204.170.000.000.00510.25
5156242006.03.29 08:10sell1.00gbpusd1.73781.74081.73382006.03.29 13:561.73380.000.000.00400.00
5160492006.03.29 11:27buy1.00eurjpy141.68141.38142.282006.03.30 14:30142.280.000.006.36510.90
5164602006.03.29 14:09sell1.00gbpusd1.73281.73581.72882006.03.29 16:071.73580.000.000.00-300.00
5171552006.03.29 19:08sell1.00gbpjpy204.09204.39203.492006.03.29 19:35204.390.000.000.00-254.73
5185232006.03.30 07:00buy1.00eurusd1.20561.20061.20962006.03.30 12:051.20960.000.000.00400.00
5194412006.03.30 13:26sell1.00eurusd1.20941.21441.20542006.03.30 14:371.21440.000.000.00-500.00
5195052006.03.30 13:41buy1.00gbpusd1.73991.73691.74392006.03.30 14:311.74390.000.000.00400.00
5197842006.03.30 14:32buy1.00gbpjpy204.65204.35205.252006.03.30 23:36205.250.000.000.00510.60
5200732006.03.30 15:14buy1.00gbpusd1.74531.74231.74932006.03.31 06:471.74230.000.002.25-300.00
5218072006.03.31 07:56sell1.00gbpjpy204.56204.86203.962006.03.31 13:12204.860.000.000.00-254.56
5225372006.03.31 13:12buy1.00eurusd1.20991.20491.21392006.03.31 16:531.21390.000.000.00400.00
5227222006.03.31 13:53buy1.00gbpjpy204.74204.44205.342006.03.31 15:36204.440.000.000.00-254.90
  0.00 0.00 8.61 1 367.56
Closed P/L: 1 376.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5231582006.03.31 15:53sell1.00gbpjpy204.49204.79203.89 204.530.000.00-9.56-33.97
  0.00 0.00 -9.56 -33.97
 Floating P/L: -43.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 376.17 Floating P/L: -43.53 Margin: 347.52
Balance: 6 376.17 Equity: 6 332.64 Free Margin: 5 985.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 538.11 Gross Loss: 2 161.94 Total Net Profit: 1 376.17
Profit Factor: 1.64 Expected Payoff: 91.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 300.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 500.00 (7.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (53.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (46.67%)
Largest profit trade: 517.26 loss trade: -500.00
Average profit trade: 442.26 loss trade: -308.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (1 317.26) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-807.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 317.26 (3) consecutive loss (count): -807.21 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1