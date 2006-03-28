|Account: 13851
|Name: Profit Generator2
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 31, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|514358
|2006.03.28 21:05
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|515358
|2006.03.29 07:13
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2002
|1.1952
|1.2042
|2006.03.29 17:52
|1.2042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|515474
|2006.03.29 07:37
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7405
|1.7375
|1.7445
|2006.03.29 07:58
|1.7375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|515622
|2006.03.29 08:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.77
|205.07
|204.17
|2006.03.29 17:55
|204.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|510.25
|515624
|2006.03.29 08:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7378
|1.7408
|1.7338
|2006.03.29 13:56
|1.7338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|516049
|2006.03.29 11:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.68
|141.38
|142.28
|2006.03.30 14:30
|142.28
|0.00
|0.00
|6.36
|510.90
|516460
|2006.03.29 14:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7328
|1.7358
|1.7288
|2006.03.29 16:07
|1.7358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|517155
|2006.03.29 19:08
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.09
|204.39
|203.49
|2006.03.29 19:35
|204.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.73
|518523
|2006.03.30 07:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2056
|1.2006
|1.2096
|2006.03.30 12:05
|1.2096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|519441
|2006.03.30 13:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2094
|1.2144
|1.2054
|2006.03.30 14:37
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-500.00
|519505
|2006.03.30 13:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7399
|1.7369
|1.7439
|2006.03.30 14:31
|1.7439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|519784
|2006.03.30 14:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.65
|204.35
|205.25
|2006.03.30 23:36
|205.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|510.60
|520073
|2006.03.30 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.7453
|1.7423
|1.7493
|2006.03.31 06:47
|1.7423
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|-300.00
|521807
|2006.03.31 07:56
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.56
|204.86
|203.96
|2006.03.31 13:12
|204.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.56
|522537
|2006.03.31 13:12
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2099
|1.2049
|1.2139
|2006.03.31 16:53
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|522722
|2006.03.31 13:53
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.74
|204.44
|205.34
|2006.03.31 15:36
|204.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.90
|0.00
|0.00
|8.61
|1 367.56
|Closed P/L:
|1 376.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|523158
|2006.03.31 15:53
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.49
|204.79
|203.89
|204.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-33.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-33.97
|Floating P/L:
|-43.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 376.17
|Floating P/L:
|-43.53
|Margin:
|347.52
|Balance:
|6 376.17
|Equity:
|6 332.64
|Free Margin:
|5 985.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 538.11
|Gross Loss:
|2 161.94
|Total Net Profit:
|1 376.17
|Profit Factor:
|1.64
|Expected Payoff:
|91.74
|Absolute Drawdown:
|300.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|500.00 (7.4%)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (53.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (46.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|517.26
|loss trade:
|-500.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|442.26
|loss trade:
|-308.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (1 317.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-807.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 317.26 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-807.21 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1