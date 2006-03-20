|Account: 22946
|Name: Robert Linac Saab
|Currency: USD
|2006 April 4, 11:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|599202
|2006.03.20 03:18
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|599204
|2006.03.20 03:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|0.0000
|1.7378
|2006.03.20 03:33
|1.7540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|599216
|2006.03.20 03:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2913
|1.2918
|1.3073
|2006.03.20 08:17
|1.2918
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|599217
|2006.03.20 03:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.06
|204.35
|205.66
|2006.03.20 23:19
|204.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.43
|599218
|2006.03.20 03:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.36
|116.49
|117.96
|2006.03.21 07:51
|116.49
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|11.16
|599219
|2006.03.20 03:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7538
|1.7485
|1.7378
|2006.03.21 10:35
|1.7485
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|37.10
|602904
|2006.03.21 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2962
|1.2961
|1.2802
|2006.03.21 10:09
|1.2961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|603599
|2006.03.21 11:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2939
|1.2950
|1.3099
|2006.03.21 14:21
|1.2950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.49
|603760
|2006.03.21 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|116.48
|115.28
|2006.03.21 14:42
|116.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.34
|604645
|2006.03.21 15:44
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2113
|1.2134
|1.2276
|2006.03.30 17:18
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.81
|21.00
|604690
|2006.03.21 15:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|116.89
|115.30
|2006.03.22 15:10
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|0.86
|605389
|2006.03.21 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.58
|204.21
|203.00
|2006.03.22 15:09
|204.21
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|22.17
|606232
|2006.03.22 04:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7480
|1.7485
|1.7640
|2006.03.22 09:30
|1.7485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|607102
|2006.03.22 10:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3025
|1.3024
|1.2865
|2006.03.22 16:58
|1.3024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|607967
|2006.03.22 16:03
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.34
|204.50
|205.94
|2006.03.23 22:26
|204.50
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|9.50
|612428
|2006.03.23 22:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.45
|204.52
|206.05
|2006.03.24 01:49
|204.52
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|4.16
|616695
|2006.03.27 03:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7444
|1.7378
|1.7284
|2006.03.29 10:42
|1.7378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|46.20
|616700
|2006.03.27 03:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.86
|116.89
|118.46
|2006.03.28 05:58
|116.89
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|2.57
|616804
|2006.03.27 03:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|203.76
|204.00
|205.34
|2006.03.27 10:59
|204.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.39
|617685
|2006.03.27 10:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3075
|1.3084
|1.3235
|2006.03.27 20:40
|1.3084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|619341
|2006.03.27 20:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3093
|1.3000
|1.2933
|2006.03.28 16:11
|1.3000
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|71.54
|621073
|2006.03.28 11:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.76
|117.12
|118.36
|2006.03.28 18:41
|117.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.74
|621129
|2006.03.28 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.09
|204.14
|205.69
|2006.03.28 14:35
|204.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|621751
|2006.03.28 15:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.43
|204.30
|202.83
|2006.03.29 20:33
|204.30
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.67
|7.73
|624038
|2006.03.29 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3093
|1.3093
|1.2933
|2006.03.29 20:22
|1.3093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|627894
|2006.03.30 04:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3061
|1.3062
|1.3221
|2006.03.31 15:54
|1.3062
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|0.77
|628069
|2006.03.30 07:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.63
|204.42
|203.02
|2006.03.30 10:47
|204.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.49
|630428
|2006.03.30 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7458
|1.7455
|1.7295
|2006.03.30 19:07
|1.7455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|630547
|2006.03.30 17:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.76
|204.66
|203.16
|2006.03.31 09:56
|204.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|5.96
|633389
|2006.03.31 11:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7373
|1.7390
|1.7536
|2006.03.31 15:38
|1.7390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.90
|633547
|2006.03.31 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.38
|204.76
|205.98
|2006.03.31 15:38
|204.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.59
|634584
|2006.03.31 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.83
|204.87
|206.43
|2006.03.31 16:18
|204.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.37
|634704
|2006.03.31 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.77
|204.58
|203.17
|2006.03.31 17:53
|204.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.30
|634797
|2006.03.31 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3065
|1.3048
|1.2908
|2006.03.31 17:52
|1.3048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.03
|636304
|2006.04.03 04:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3062
|1.3113
|1.3222
|2006.04.03 06:55
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.89
|636306
|2006.04.03 04:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.68
|204.67
|203.08
|2006.04.03 12:05
|204.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|638008
|2006.04.03 15:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.47
|204.74
|206.07
|2006.04.03 17:04
|204.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.62
|494.78
|Closed P/L:
|488.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|636598
|2006.04.03 06:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2043
|0.0000
|1.1883
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.55
|-118.00
|639606
|2006.04.04 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7396
|0.0000
|1.7236
|1.7454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.60
|639515
|2006.04.03 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3047
|0.0000
|1.3207
|1.3007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|-30.75
|622823
|2006.03.28 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.21
|0.00
|115.61
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.74
|-34.01
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.28
|-223.36
|Floating P/L:
|-230.64
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|488.16
|Floating P/L:
|-230.64
|Margin:
|221.10
|Balance:
|988.16
|Equity:
|757.52
|Free Margin:
|536.42
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|489.96
|Gross Loss:
|1.80
|Total Net Profit:
|488.16
|Profit Factor:
|272.20
|Expected Payoff:
|13.56
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.40
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1.40 (0.3%)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (88.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|19 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (94.44%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (5.56%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|70.49
|loss trade:
|-1.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.41
|loss trade:
|-0.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (351.89)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|351.89 (25)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|1