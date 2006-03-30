|Account: 326975
|Name: Amritendu Maji
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 30, 13:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7502784
|2006.03.30 06:32
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2058
|1.2028
|1.2098
|2006.03.30 12:05
|1.2098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7501693
|2006.03.30 06:05
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.3059
|1.3089
|1.3019
|2006.03.30 11:39
|1.3019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.72
|7503921
|2006.03.30 07:02
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.73
|118.03
|117.33
|2006.03.30 09:47
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.09
|7503573
|2006.03.30 06:52
|buy
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7093
|0.7063
|0.7133
|2006.03.30 09:29
|0.7133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7502484
|2006.03.30 06:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdcadm
|1.1704
|1.1734
|1.1664
|2006.03.30 09:06
|1.1664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.29
|7495755
|2006.03.30 04:28
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|204.67
|204.97
|204.27
|2006.03.30 08:13
|204.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.02
|7479804
|2006.03.29 23:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.84
|118.14
|117.44
|2006.03.30 05:25
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.06
|7476664
|2006.03.29 21:47
|buy
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7066
|0.7036
|0.7106
|2006.03.30 02:48
|0.7106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|40.00
|7473221
|2006.03.29 18:48
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.3103
|1.3133
|1.3063
|2006.03.30 02:46
|1.3063
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|30.62
|7467580
|2006.03.29 16:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|204.48
|204.78
|204.08
|2006.03.30 02:26
|204.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.38
|-25.46
|7453749
|2006.03.29 12:48
|buy
|1.00
|usdcadm
|1.1723
|1.1694
|1.1763
|2006.03.30 02:17
|1.1694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|-24.80
|7473251
|2006.03.29 18:48
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7341
|1.7311
|1.7381
|2006.03.30 01:59
|1.7381
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|40.00
|7455635
|2006.03.29 13:31
|sell
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7050
|0.7080
|0.7010
|2006.03.29 19:19
|0.7080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|7463033
|2006.03.29 15:24
|buy
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.3102
|1.3071
|1.3141
|2006.03.29 17:55
|1.3071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.72
|7437010
|2006.03.29 06:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.2002
|1.1972
|1.2042
|2006.03.29 17:51
|1.2042
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|7442920
|2006.03.29 08:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|204.80
|205.10
|204.40
|2006.03.29 16:27
|204.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.96
|7436170
|2006.03.29 05:53
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.76
|117.46
|118.16
|2006.03.29 14:05
|118.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.85
|7434636
|2006.03.29 03:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|141.38
|141.08
|141.78
|2006.03.29 14:04
|141.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.86
|7437555
|2006.03.29 06:51
|sell
|1.00
|audusdm
|0.7025
|0.7055
|0.6985
|2006.03.29 13:31
|0.7055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|7444408
|2006.03.29 08:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7370
|1.7340
|0.0000
|2006.03.29 12:37
|1.7340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|7436827
|2006.03.29 06:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.3089
|1.3119
|0.0000
|2006.03.29 07:58
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.87
|7436808
|2006.03.29 06:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7430
|1.7400
|0.0000
|2006.03.29 07:37
|1.7400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|7435060
|2006.03.29 04:42
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|205.36
|205.66
|204.96
|2006.03.29 07:25
|204.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.99
|7432162
|2006.03.29 01:05
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.52
|316.61
|Closed P/L:
|308.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7470140
|2006.03.29 17:54
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpym
|141.65
|141.35
|142.05
|141.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|26.39
|7502925
|2006.03.30 06:36
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusdm
|1.7386
|1.7356
|1.7426
|1.7397
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|7518624
|2006.03.30 12:23
|sell
|1.00
|usdchfm
|1.3024
|1.3054
|1.2984
|1.3039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.50
|7518688
|2006.03.30 12:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpym
|204.39
|204.69
|203.99
|204.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|7518734
|2006.03.30 12:24
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpym
|117.42
|117.72
|117.02
|117.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.26
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|19.93
|Floating P/L:
|22.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|308.09
|Floating P/L:
|22.00
|Margin:
|250.00
|Balance:
|100 308.09
|Equity:
|100 330.09
|Free Margin:
|100 080.09
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|531.52
|Gross Loss:
|223.43
|Total Net Profit:
|308.09
|Profit Factor:
|2.38
|Expected Payoff:
|13.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|78.88
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|112.87 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (65.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (34.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.98
|loss trade:
|-32.84
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.43
|loss trade:
|-27.93
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (316.15)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-112.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|316.15 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-112.87 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3