Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 326975 Name: Amritendu Maji Currency: USD 2006 March 30, 13:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
75027842006.03.30 06:32buy1.00eurusdm1.20581.20281.20982006.03.30 12:051.20980.000.000.0040.00
75016932006.03.30 06:05sell1.00usdchfm1.30591.30891.30192006.03.30 11:391.30190.000.000.0030.72
75039212006.03.30 07:02sell1.00usdjpym117.73118.03117.332006.03.30 09:47117.330.000.000.0034.09
75035732006.03.30 06:52buy1.00audusdm0.70930.70630.71332006.03.30 09:290.71330.000.000.0040.00
75024842006.03.30 06:27sell1.00usdcadm1.17041.17341.16642006.03.30 09:061.16640.000.000.0034.29
74957552006.03.30 04:28sell1.00gbpjpym204.67204.97204.272006.03.30 08:13204.270.000.000.0034.02
74798042006.03.29 23:51sell1.00usdjpym117.84118.14117.442006.03.30 05:25117.440.000.000.0034.06
74766642006.03.29 21:47buy1.00audusdm0.70660.70360.71062006.03.30 02:480.71060.000.000.9840.00
74732212006.03.29 18:48sell1.00usdchfm1.31031.31331.30632006.03.30 02:461.30630.000.00-2.6330.62
74675802006.03.29 16:45sell1.00gbpjpym204.48204.78204.082006.03.30 02:26204.780.000.00-7.38-25.46
74537492006.03.29 12:48buy1.00usdcadm1.17231.16941.17632006.03.30 02:171.16940.000.000.80-24.80
74732512006.03.29 18:48buy1.00gbpusdm1.73411.73111.73812006.03.30 01:591.73810.000.00-0.2940.00
74556352006.03.29 13:31sell1.00audusdm0.70500.70800.70102006.03.29 19:190.70800.000.000.00-30.00
74630332006.03.29 15:24buy1.00usdchfm1.31021.30711.31412006.03.29 17:551.30710.000.000.00-23.72
74370102006.03.29 06:31buy1.00eurusdm1.20021.19721.20422006.03.29 17:511.20420.000.000.0040.00
74429202006.03.29 08:10sell1.00gbpjpym204.80205.10204.402006.03.29 16:27204.400.000.000.0033.96
74361702006.03.29 05:53buy1.00usdjpym117.76117.46118.162006.03.29 14:05118.160.000.000.0033.85
74346362006.03.29 03:55buy1.00eurjpym141.38141.08141.782006.03.29 14:04141.780.000.000.0033.86
74375552006.03.29 06:51sell1.00audusdm0.70250.70550.69852006.03.29 13:310.70550.000.000.00-30.00
74444082006.03.29 08:30buy1.00gbpusdm1.73701.73400.00002006.03.29 12:371.73400.000.000.00-30.00
74368272006.03.29 06:25sell1.00usdchfm1.30891.31190.00002006.03.29 07:581.31190.000.000.00-22.87
74368082006.03.29 06:24buy1.00gbpusdm1.74301.74000.00002006.03.29 07:371.74000.000.000.00-30.00
74350602006.03.29 04:42sell1.00gbpjpym205.36205.66204.962006.03.29 07:25204.960.000.000.0033.99
74321622006.03.29 01:05balanceDeposit100 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -8.52 316.61
Closed P/L: 308.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
74701402006.03.29 17:54buy1.00eurjpym141.65141.35142.05 141.960.000.002.0726.39
75029252006.03.30 06:36buy1.00gbpusdm1.73861.73561.7426 1.73970.000.000.0011.00
75186242006.03.30 12:23sell1.00usdchfm1.30241.30541.2984 1.30390.000.000.00-11.50
75186882006.03.30 12:24sell1.00gbpjpym204.39204.69203.99 204.410.000.000.00-1.70
75187342006.03.30 12:24sell1.00usdjpym117.42117.72117.02 117.470.000.000.00-4.26
  0.00 0.00 2.07 19.93
 Floating P/L: 22.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 308.09 Floating P/L: 22.00 Margin: 250.00
Balance: 100 308.09 Equity: 100 330.09 Free Margin: 100 080.09
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 531.52 Gross Loss: 223.43 Total Net Profit: 308.09
Profit Factor: 2.38 Expected Payoff: 13.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 78.88 Maximal Drawdown (%): 112.87 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (65.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (34.78%)
Largest profit trade: 40.98 loss trade: -32.84
Average profit trade: 35.43 loss trade: -27.93
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (316.15) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-112.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 316.15 (9) consecutive loss (count): -112.87 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3