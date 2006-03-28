Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 326507 Name: Contest Currency: USD 2006 March 28, 16:10
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73910852006.03.28 13:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
73973242006.03.28 15:00buy1.00usdjpy116.88116.98118.38 117.280.000.000.00341.06
 20060328EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
73973402006.03.28 15:00buy1.00usdjpy116.96116.98118.46 117.280.000.000.00272.85
 20060328EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
73973472006.03.28 15:01buy1.00usdjpy116.97116.98118.47 117.280.000.000.00264.32
 20060328EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
73973492006.03.28 15:01buy1.00usdjpy116.98115.48118.48 117.280.000.000.00255.80
 20060328EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 134.03
 Floating P/L: 1 134.03
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 1 134.03 Margin: 4 000.00
Balance: 5 000.00 Equity: 6 134.03 Free Margin: 2 134.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 0.00
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 0.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 0 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 0