|Account: 326507
|Name: Contest
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 28, 16:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7391085
|2006.03.28 13:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7397324
|2006.03.28 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.88
|116.98
|118.38
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|341.06
|20060328
|EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
|7397340
|2006.03.28 15:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.96
|116.98
|118.46
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|272.85
|20060328
|EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
|7397347
|2006.03.28 15:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.97
|116.98
|118.47
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.32
|20060328
|EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
|7397349
|2006.03.28 15:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.98
|115.48
|118.48
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|255.80
|20060328
|EMA_CROSS_CONTEST_HEDGED
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 134.03
|Floating P/L:
|1 134.03
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|1 134.03
|Margin:
|4 000.00
|Balance:
|5 000.00
|Equity:
|6 134.03
|Free Margin:
|2 134.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|0.00
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|0.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|0
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|0