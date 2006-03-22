Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 316263 Name: EMAC4 Currency: USD 2006 March 22, 16:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71543442006.03.22 12:57buy1.00audjpy83.8483.9884.692006.03.22 16:0083.980.000.000.00119.83
 12345Ojala[sl]
70293382006.03.20 13:17sell1.00eurusd1.21751.21591.20902006.03.20 18:181.21590.000.000.00160.00
 12345Ojala[sl]
70525132006.03.20 17:53sell1.00eurgbp0.69260.69610.68412006.03.21 17:210.69230.000.007.0052.41
 12345Ojala
70291992006.03.20 13:16sell0.01eurgbp0.69340.00000.00002006.03.20 17:530.69310.000.000.000.53
  Ojala Manual
70284042006.03.20 12:55sell0.01audjpy83.520.000.002006.03.20 17:5384.120.000.000.00-5.15
  Ojala Manual
70281672006.03.20 12:45balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 7.00 327.62
Closed P/L: 334.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 334.62 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 334.62 Equity: 5 334.62 Free Margin: 5 334.62
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 339.77 Gross Loss: 5.15 Total Net Profit: 334.62
Profit Factor: 65.97 Expected Payoff: 66.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 4.62 Maximal Drawdown (%): 5.15 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -5.15
Average profit trade: 84.94 loss trade: -5.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (339.24) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 339.24 (3) consecutive loss (count): -5.15 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1