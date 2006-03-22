|Account: 316263
|Name: EMAC4
|Currency: USD
|2006 March 22, 16:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7154344
|2006.03.22 12:57
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|83.84
|83.98
|84.69
|2006.03.22 16:00
|83.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.83
|12345
|Ojala[sl]
|7029338
|2006.03.20 13:17
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2175
|1.2159
|1.2090
|2006.03.20 18:18
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|12345
|Ojala[sl]
|7052513
|2006.03.20 17:53
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6926
|0.6961
|0.6841
|2006.03.21 17:21
|0.6923
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|52.41
|12345
|Ojala
|7029199
|2006.03.20 13:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.6934
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.03.20 17:53
|0.6931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|Ojala Manual
|7028404
|2006.03.20 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|audjpy
|83.52
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.03.20 17:53
|84.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|Ojala Manual
|7028167
|2006.03.20 12:45
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|327.62
|Closed P/L:
|334.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|334.62
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 334.62
|Equity:
|5 334.62
|Free Margin:
|5 334.62
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|339.77
|Gross Loss:
|5.15
|Total Net Profit:
|334.62
|Profit Factor:
|65.97
|Expected Payoff:
|66.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4.62
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|5.15 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-5.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|84.94
|loss trade:
|-5.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (339.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|339.24 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.15 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1