Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 5189262 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2008 September 4, 04:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
98421722008.09.01 00:00sell0.10audjpym92.9690.550.002008.09.03 18:4290.550.000.00-0.4822.26
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
100820882008.09.02 00:00buy0.10audnzdm1.22671.22261.23082008.09.02 07:471.22260.000.000.00-2.81
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
105532282008.09.04 00:00sell0.30audnzdm1.21921.22301.21542008.09.04 03:081.22300.000.000.00-7.79
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
92136222008.08.26 00:00sell0.10audusdm0.85920.86290.85552008.08.26 06:360.85550.000.000.003.70
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
93583412008.08.27 00:00sell0.10audusdm0.85440.85790.85092008.08.27 00:160.85790.000.000.00-3.50
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
96748122008.08.29 00:00sell0.20audusdm0.86250.86600.85902008.08.29 05:010.86600.000.000.00-7.00
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
98422112008.09.01 00:00sell0.20audusdm0.85740.86110.85372008.09.01 01:210.85370.000.000.007.40
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
100819042008.09.02 00:00sell0.10audusdm0.84920.85300.84542008.09.02 04:490.85300.000.000.00-3.80
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
103407132008.09.03 00:00sell0.20audusdm0.83100.83440.82762008.09.03 00:260.83440.000.000.00-6.80
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
105535622008.09.04 00:00sell0.30audusdm0.83460.83800.83122008.09.04 01:320.83120.000.000.0010.20
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
92133272008.08.26 00:00sell0.10chfjpym99.6197.970.002008.09.03 19:1297.970.000.00-0.7115.15
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
98420662008.09.01 00:00buy0.10euraudm1.71461.71181.71742008.09.01 00:251.71180.000.000.00-2.40
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
90788522008.08.25 00:00sell0.10eurjpym162.480.000.002008.08.26 05:12161.330.000.00-0.1910.48
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931
93583282008.08.27 00:00sell0.10eurjpym160.45156.960.002008.09.03 18:03156.960.000.00-1.3432.20
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
90788622008.08.25 00:00buy0.10eurusdm1.47831.47511.48152008.08.25 00:111.47510.000.000.00-3.20
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
93584282008.08.27 00:00sell0.20eurusdm1.46471.46771.46172008.08.27 00:121.46770.000.000.00-6.00
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
96746202008.08.29 00:00sell0.20eurusdm1.47021.47311.46732008.08.29 01:311.47310.000.000.00-5.80
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
98421602008.09.01 00:00sell0.10gbpchfm1.99071.99361.98782008.09.01 00:101.99360.000.000.00-2.64
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
100819592008.09.02 00:00sell0.20gbpchfm1.97411.97701.97122008.09.02 00:361.97700.000.000.00-5.26
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
103403462008.09.03 00:00sell0.30gbpchfm1.97191.97471.96912008.09.03 01:151.97470.000.000.00-7.57
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
105535112008.09.04 00:00sell0.40gbpchfm1.96121.96391.95852008.09.04 04:181.95850.000.000.009.78
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
90789842008.08.25 00:00sell0.10gbpjpym203.410.000.002008.08.26 05:12202.470.000.00-0.288.57
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931
93585492008.08.27 00:00sell0.10gbpjpym201.44192.170.002008.09.03 18:03192.170.000.00-1.9685.55
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
103404132008.09.03 00:00sell0.10gbpusdm1.77961.78201.77722008.09.03 00:061.78200.000.000.00-2.40
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
105533702008.09.04 00:00sell0.20gbpusdm1.77471.77711.77232008.09.04 01:531.77230.000.000.004.80
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
93583212008.08.27 00:00sell0.10nzdusdm0.69530.69940.69122008.08.27 00:500.69940.000.000.00-4.10
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
96748592008.08.29 00:00sell0.20nzdusdm0.70270.70670.69872008.08.29 08:110.70670.000.000.00-8.00
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
90788282008.08.25 00:00sell0.10usdcadm1.04661.05121.04202008.08.25 00:411.05120.000.000.00-4.38
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
92132422008.08.26 00:00sell0.20usdcadm1.05101.05561.04642008.08.26 09:231.05560.000.000.00-8.72
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
92137832008.08.26 00:00buy0.10usdchfm1.09761.09351.10172008.08.26 06:381.10170.000.000.003.72
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931[tp]
93583692008.08.27 00:00buy0.10usdchfm1.10041.09651.10432008.08.27 00:201.09650.000.000.00-3.56
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
96747912008.08.29 00:00buy0.20usdchfm1.09921.09551.10292008.08.29 01:311.09550.000.000.00-6.75
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
92136802008.08.26 00:00sell0.10usdjpym109.32108.400.002008.09.03 18:04108.400.000.00-0.798.49
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -5.75 119.82
Closed P/L: 114.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
105531872008.09.04 00:00buy0.10audjpym90.470.000.00 90.030.000.000.00-4.07
 275931SDS_MM_Buy_275931
105534022008.09.04 00:00sell0.10chfjpym97.990.000.00 97.850.000.000.001.29
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931
105534152008.09.04 00:00sell0.10eurjpym157.210.000.00 156.690.000.000.004.81
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931
105532832008.09.04 00:00sell0.10gbpjpym192.230.000.00 191.840.000.000.003.61
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931
105536442008.09.04 00:00sell0.10usdjpym108.280.000.00 108.090.000.000.001.76
 275931SDS_MM_Sell_275931
  0.00 0.00 0.00 7.40
 Floating P/L: 7.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 114.07 Floating P/L: 7.40 Margin: 25.00
Balance: 327.26 Equity: 334.66 Free Margin: 309.57
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 216.55 Gross Loss: 102.48 Total Net Profit: 114.07
Profit Factor: 2.11 Expected Payoff: 3.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 61.29 Maximal Drawdown: 79.71 (34.42%) Relative Drawdown: 34.42% (79.71)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 27 (44.44%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (16.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (39.39%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (60.61%)
Largest profit trade: 83.59 loss trade: -8.72
Average profit trade: 16.66 loss trade: -5.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (173.37) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-58.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 173.37 (7) consecutive loss (count): -58.47 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 5