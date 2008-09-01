|Account: 5189262
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 4, 04:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9842172
|2008.09.01 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|audjpym
|92.96
|90.55
|0.00
|2008.09.03 18:42
|90.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|22.26
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10082088
|2008.09.02 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|audnzdm
|1.2267
|1.2226
|1.2308
|2008.09.02 07:47
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.81
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
|10553228
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.30
|audnzdm
|1.2192
|1.2230
|1.2154
|2008.09.04 03:08
|1.2230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.79
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9213622
|2008.08.26 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusdm
|0.8592
|0.8629
|0.8555
|2008.08.26 06:36
|0.8555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.70
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
|9358341
|2008.08.27 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusdm
|0.8544
|0.8579
|0.8509
|2008.08.27 00:16
|0.8579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9674812
|2008.08.29 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusdm
|0.8625
|0.8660
|0.8590
|2008.08.29 05:01
|0.8660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9842211
|2008.09.01 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusdm
|0.8574
|0.8611
|0.8537
|2008.09.01 01:21
|0.8537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
|10081904
|2008.09.02 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusdm
|0.8492
|0.8530
|0.8454
|2008.09.02 04:49
|0.8530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10340713
|2008.09.03 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusdm
|0.8310
|0.8344
|0.8276
|2008.09.03 00:26
|0.8344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.80
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10553562
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.30
|audusdm
|0.8346
|0.8380
|0.8312
|2008.09.04 01:32
|0.8312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.20
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
|9213327
|2008.08.26 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpym
|99.61
|97.97
|0.00
|2008.09.03 19:12
|97.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.71
|15.15
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9842066
|2008.09.01 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|euraudm
|1.7146
|1.7118
|1.7174
|2008.09.01 00:25
|1.7118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
|9078852
|2008.08.25 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|162.48
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.08.26 05:12
|161.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|10.48
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931
|9358328
|2008.08.27 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|160.45
|156.96
|0.00
|2008.09.03 18:03
|156.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|32.20
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9078862
|2008.08.25 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.4783
|1.4751
|1.4815
|2008.08.25 00:11
|1.4751
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
|9358428
|2008.08.27 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4647
|1.4677
|1.4617
|2008.08.27 00:12
|1.4677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9674620
|2008.08.29 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusdm
|1.4702
|1.4731
|1.4673
|2008.08.29 01:31
|1.4731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.80
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9842160
|2008.09.01 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchfm
|1.9907
|1.9936
|1.9878
|2008.09.01 00:10
|1.9936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.64
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10081959
|2008.09.02 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpchfm
|1.9741
|1.9770
|1.9712
|2008.09.02 00:36
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.26
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10340346
|2008.09.03 00:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchfm
|1.9719
|1.9747
|1.9691
|2008.09.03 01:15
|1.9747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.57
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10553511
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpchfm
|1.9612
|1.9639
|1.9585
|2008.09.04 04:18
|1.9585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.78
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
|9078984
|2008.08.25 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|203.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.08.26 05:12
|202.47
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|8.57
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931
|9358549
|2008.08.27 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|201.44
|192.17
|0.00
|2008.09.03 18:03
|192.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|85.55
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10340413
|2008.09.03 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusdm
|1.7796
|1.7820
|1.7772
|2008.09.03 00:06
|1.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|10553370
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusdm
|1.7747
|1.7771
|1.7723
|2008.09.04 01:53
|1.7723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[tp]
|9358321
|2008.08.27 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusdm
|0.6953
|0.6994
|0.6912
|2008.08.27 00:50
|0.6994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.10
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9674859
|2008.08.29 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|nzdusdm
|0.7027
|0.7067
|0.6987
|2008.08.29 08:11
|0.7067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9078828
|2008.08.25 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcadm
|1.0466
|1.0512
|1.0420
|2008.08.25 00:41
|1.0512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.38
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9213242
|2008.08.26 00:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcadm
|1.0510
|1.0556
|1.0464
|2008.08.26 09:23
|1.0556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.72
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|9213783
|2008.08.26 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.0976
|1.0935
|1.1017
|2008.08.26 06:38
|1.1017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931[tp]
|9358369
|2008.08.27 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchfm
|1.1004
|1.0965
|1.1043
|2008.08.27 00:20
|1.0965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.56
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
|9674791
|2008.08.29 00:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchfm
|1.0992
|1.0955
|1.1029
|2008.08.29 01:31
|1.0955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.75
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931[sl]
|9213680
|2008.08.26 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|109.32
|108.40
|0.00
|2008.09.03 18:04
|108.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.79
|8.49
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.75
|119.82
|Closed P/L:
|114.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10553187
|2008.09.04 00:00
|buy
|0.10
|audjpym
|90.47
|0.00
|0.00
|90.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.07
|275931
|SDS_MM_Buy_275931
|10553402
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpym
|97.99
|0.00
|0.00
|97.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931
|10553415
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpym
|157.21
|0.00
|0.00
|156.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931
|10553283
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpym
|192.23
|0.00
|0.00
|191.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.61
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931
|10553644
|2008.09.04 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpym
|108.28
|0.00
|0.00
|108.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|275931
|SDS_MM_Sell_275931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|Floating P/L:
|7.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|114.07
|Floating P/L:
|7.40
|Margin:
|25.00
|Balance:
|327.26
|Equity:
|334.66
|Free Margin:
|309.57
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|216.55
|Gross Loss:
|102.48
|Total Net Profit:
|114.07
|Profit Factor:
|2.11
|Expected Payoff:
|3.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|61.29
|Maximal Drawdown:
|79.71 (34.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|34.42% (79.71)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|27 (44.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (16.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (39.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (60.61%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|83.59
|loss trade:
|-8.72
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.66
|loss trade:
|-5.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (173.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-58.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|173.37 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-58.47 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|5