FXDD

Account: 5725660 Name: FXDD grid Currency: USD 2008 September 17, 18:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
388218832008.09.17 10:55sell0.01gbpjpy188.00188.60187.702008.09.17 11:14188.600.000.000.00-5.68
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[sl]
388218822008.09.17 10:55sell0.01gbpjpy187.95188.55187.652008.09.17 11:14188.550.000.000.00-5.68
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[sl]
388218812008.09.17 10:55sell0.01gbpjpy187.90188.50187.602008.09.17 11:13188.500.000.000.00-5.69
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[sl]
388218852008.09.17 10:55sell0.01gbpjpy188.05188.65187.752008.09.17 10:56187.750.000.000.002.85
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218672008.09.17 10:54sell0.02gbpjpy188.20188.80187.802008.09.17 10:56187.800.000.000.007.61
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218872008.09.17 10:55sell0.01gbpjpy188.10188.70187.802008.09.17 10:56187.800.000.000.002.85
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218692008.09.17 10:54sell0.02gbpjpy188.25188.85187.852008.09.17 10:55187.850.000.000.007.60
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218712008.09.17 10:53sell0.02gbpjpy188.30188.90187.902008.09.17 10:55187.900.000.000.007.60
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218722008.09.17 10:48sell0.02gbpjpy188.35188.95187.952008.09.17 10:55187.950.000.000.007.60
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218732008.09.17 10:46sell0.02gbpjpy188.40189.00188.002008.09.17 10:55188.000.000.000.007.60
  MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
388218912008.09.17 08:03buy0.01gbpjpy189.45188.85189.752008.09.17 09:01189.750.000.000.002.83
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218902008.09.17 08:00buy0.01gbpjpy189.40188.80189.702008.09.17 09:00189.700.000.000.002.83
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218892008.09.17 07:52buy0.01gbpjpy189.35188.75189.652008.09.17 08:55189.650.000.000.002.82
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218792008.09.17 07:48buy0.02gbpjpy189.25188.65189.652008.09.17 08:55189.650.000.000.007.54
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218882008.09.17 07:51buy0.01gbpjpy189.30188.70189.602008.09.17 08:55189.600.000.000.002.82
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218772008.09.17 07:48buy0.02gbpjpy189.20188.60189.602008.09.17 08:55189.600.000.000.007.53
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218922008.09.17 08:04buy0.01gbpjpy189.50188.90189.802008.09.17 08:25188.900.000.000.00-5.67
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[sl]
388218932008.09.17 08:04buy0.01gbpjpy189.55188.95189.852008.09.17 08:23188.950.000.000.00-5.66
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[sl]
388218762008.09.17 07:47buy0.02gbpjpy189.15188.55189.552008.09.17 08:05189.550.000.000.007.54
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218752008.09.17 07:47buy0.02gbpjpy189.10188.50189.502008.09.17 08:04189.500.000.000.007.54
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388218742008.09.17 07:47buy0.02gbpjpy189.05188.45189.452008.09.17 08:04189.450.000.000.007.54
  MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
388202942008.09.17 07:30balanceDeposit500.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 64.32
Closed P/L: 64.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 64.32 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 564.32 Equity: 564.32 Free Margin: 564.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 92.70 Gross Loss: 28.38 Total Net Profit: 64.32
Profit Factor: 3.27 Expected Payoff: 3.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 17.05 (2.93%) Relative Drawdown: 2.93% (17.05)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 10 (70.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (76.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (23.81%)
Largest profit trade: 7.61 loss trade: -5.69
Average profit trade: 5.79 loss trade: -5.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (70.08) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-17.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 70.08 (13) consecutive loss (count): -17.05 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 3