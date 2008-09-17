|Account: 5725660
|Name: FXDD grid
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 17, 18:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|38821883
|2008.09.17 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|188.00
|188.60
|187.70
|2008.09.17 11:14
|188.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.68
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[sl]
|38821882
|2008.09.17 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|187.95
|188.55
|187.65
|2008.09.17 11:14
|188.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.68
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[sl]
|38821881
|2008.09.17 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|187.90
|188.50
|187.60
|2008.09.17 11:13
|188.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.69
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[sl]
|38821885
|2008.09.17 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|188.05
|188.65
|187.75
|2008.09.17 10:56
|187.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821867
|2008.09.17 10:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|188.20
|188.80
|187.80
|2008.09.17 10:56
|187.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.61
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821887
|2008.09.17 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|188.10
|188.70
|187.80
|2008.09.17 10:56
|187.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.85
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821869
|2008.09.17 10:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|188.25
|188.85
|187.85
|2008.09.17 10:55
|187.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821871
|2008.09.17 10:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|188.30
|188.90
|187.90
|2008.09.17 10:55
|187.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821872
|2008.09.17 10:48
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|188.35
|188.95
|187.95
|2008.09.17 10:55
|187.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821873
|2008.09.17 10:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|188.40
|189.00
|188.00
|2008.09.17 10:55
|188.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|MarcelGridSELLSTOP[tp]
|38821891
|2008.09.17 08:03
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|189.45
|188.85
|189.75
|2008.09.17 09:01
|189.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.83
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821890
|2008.09.17 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|189.40
|188.80
|189.70
|2008.09.17 09:00
|189.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.83
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821889
|2008.09.17 07:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|189.35
|188.75
|189.65
|2008.09.17 08:55
|189.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.82
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821879
|2008.09.17 07:48
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|189.25
|188.65
|189.65
|2008.09.17 08:55
|189.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821888
|2008.09.17 07:51
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|189.30
|188.70
|189.60
|2008.09.17 08:55
|189.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.82
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821877
|2008.09.17 07:48
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|189.20
|188.60
|189.60
|2008.09.17 08:55
|189.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.53
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821892
|2008.09.17 08:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|189.50
|188.90
|189.80
|2008.09.17 08:25
|188.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.67
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[sl]
|38821893
|2008.09.17 08:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|189.55
|188.95
|189.85
|2008.09.17 08:23
|188.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.66
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[sl]
|38821876
|2008.09.17 07:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|189.15
|188.55
|189.55
|2008.09.17 08:05
|189.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821875
|2008.09.17 07:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|189.10
|188.50
|189.50
|2008.09.17 08:04
|189.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38821874
|2008.09.17 07:47
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|189.05
|188.45
|189.45
|2008.09.17 08:04
|189.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|MarcelGridBUYSTOP[tp]
|38820294
|2008.09.17 07:30
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.32
|Closed P/L:
|64.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|64.32
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|564.32
|Equity:
|564.32
|Free Margin:
|564.32
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|92.70
|Gross Loss:
|28.38
|Total Net Profit:
|64.32
|Profit Factor:
|3.27
|Expected Payoff:
|3.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|17.05 (2.93%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.93% (17.05)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (76.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (23.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|7.61
|loss trade:
|-5.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.79
|loss trade:
|-5.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (70.08)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-17.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|70.08 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-17.05 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|3