|Account: 285887
|Name: fxmaestro3
|Currency: USD
|2008 September 4, 02:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16134254
|2008.09.03 16:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|16134731
|2008.09.03 16:35
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7791
|1.7854
|0.0000
|2008.09.03 17:00
|1.7766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|16134846
|2008.09.03 16:36
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7782
|1.7709
|0.0000
|2008.09.03 17:00
|1.7763
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|16134930
|2008.09.03 16:37
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4470
|1.4532
|0.0000
|2008.09.03 17:00
|1.4456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.00
|16141308
|2008.09.03 17:30
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.4441
|1.4503
|0.0000
|2008.09.03 20:52
|1.4503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-372.00
|16141347
|2008.09.03 17:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7732
|1.7805
|0.0000
|2008.09.03 18:04
|1.7805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-365.00
|16149507
|2008.09.03 18:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7762
|1.7835
|0.0000
|2008.09.04 00:53
|1.7736
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.95
|130.00
|16156520
|2008.09.03 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4477
|1.4577
|1.4277
|2008.09.04 00:53
|1.4484
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|-7.00
|16156536
|2008.09.03 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4470
|1.4570
|1.4270
|2008.09.03 22:00
|1.4504
|expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
|16156539
|2008.09.03 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4469
|1.4569
|1.4269
|2008.09.03 22:00
|1.4504
|expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
|16156545
|2008.09.03 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4468
|1.4568
|1.4268
|2008.09.03 22:00
|1.4504
|expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
|16156553
|2008.09.03 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4467
|1.4567
|1.4267
|2008.09.03 22:00
|1.4504
|expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
|16161988
|2008.09.03 21:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4492
|1.4554
|0.0000
|2008.09.04 00:53
|1.4485
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.50
|35.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.75
|-479.00
|Closed P/L:
|-524.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16175493
|2008.09.04 01:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.4483
|1.4545
|0.0000
|
|1.4526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-215.00
|16175519
|2008.09.04 01:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.7733
|1.7660
|0.0000
|
|1.7762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|145.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-70.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-524.75
|Floating P/L:
|-70.00
|Margin:
|1 610.80
|Balance:
|9 475.25
|Equity:
|9 405.25
|Free Margin:
|7 794.45
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|317.55
|Gross Loss:
|842.30
|Total Net Profit:
|-524.75
|Profit Factor:
|0.38
|Expected Payoff:
|-65.59
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|637.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|737.00 (7.30%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.30% (737.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|125.00
|loss trade:
|-372.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|79.39
|loss trade:
|-210.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (195.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-737.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|195.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-737.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1