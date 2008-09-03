Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 285887 Name: fxmaestro3 Currency: USD 2008 September 4, 02:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
161342542008.09.03 16:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
161347312008.09.03 16:35sell0.50gbpusd1.77911.78540.00002008.09.03 17:001.77660.000.000.00125.00
161348462008.09.03 16:36buy0.50gbpusd1.77821.77090.00002008.09.03 17:001.77630.000.000.00-95.00
161349302008.09.03 16:37sell0.50eurusd1.44701.45320.00002008.09.03 17:001.44560.000.000.0070.00
161413082008.09.03 17:30sell0.60eurusd1.44411.45030.00002008.09.03 20:521.45030.000.000.00-372.00
161413472008.09.03 17:30sell0.50gbpusd1.77321.78050.00002008.09.03 18:041.78050.000.000.00-365.00
161495072008.09.03 18:30sell0.50gbpusd1.77621.78350.00002008.09.04 00:531.77360.000.00-25.95130.00
161565202008.09.03 20:00sell0.10eurusd1.44771.45771.42772008.09.04 00:531.44840.000.00-3.30-7.00
161565362008.09.03 20:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.44701.45701.42702008.09.03 22:001.4504expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
161565392008.09.03 20:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.44691.45691.42692008.09.03 22:001.4504expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
161565452008.09.03 20:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.44681.45681.42682008.09.03 22:001.4504expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
161565532008.09.03 20:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.44671.45671.42672008.09.03 22:001.4504expiration [2008.09.03 22:00]
161619882008.09.03 21:00sell0.50eurusd1.44921.45540.00002008.09.04 00:531.44850.000.00-16.5035.00
  0.00 0.00 -45.75 -479.00
Closed P/L: -524.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
161754932008.09.04 01:00sell0.50eurusd1.44831.45450.0000 1.45260.000.000.00-215.00
161755192008.09.04 01:00buy0.50gbpusd1.77331.76600.0000 1.77620.000.000.00145.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -70.00
 Floating P/L: -70.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -524.75 Floating P/L: -70.00 Margin: 1 610.80
Balance: 9 475.25 Equity: 9 405.25 Free Margin: 7 794.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 317.55 Gross Loss: 842.30 Total Net Profit: -524.75
Profit Factor: 0.38 Expected Payoff: -65.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 637.00 Maximal Drawdown: 737.00 (7.30%) Relative Drawdown: 7.30% (737.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 125.00 loss trade: -372.00
Average profit trade: 79.39 loss trade: -210.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (195.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-737.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 195.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -737.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1