BroCo Investments Inc.

Account: 260511 Name: Barna Otvois Currency: USD 2008 September 9, 00:50
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
69477362008.09.01 00:32buy0.10eurusd1.47121.45801.47782008.09.01 00:331.47090.000.000.00-3.00
69480542008.09.01 01:03sell1.00eurusd1.46930.00000.00002008.09.01 01:331.46980.000.000.00-50.00
69514202008.09.01 07:41sell0.10eurusd1.46361.47701.45692008.09.01 08:521.46470.000.000.00-11.00
69514212008.09.01 07:41sell0.01eurusd1.46360.00000.00002008.09.01 07:411.46390.000.000.00-0.30
69514232008.09.01 07:41sell0.01eurusd1.46370.00000.00002008.09.01 07:411.46390.000.000.00-0.20
69529592008.09.01 08:53buy0.10eurusd1.46450.00000.00002008.09.01 10:141.46530.000.000.008.00
69554542008.09.01 10:31buy0.10eurusd1.46550.00000.00002008.09.01 11:091.46400.000.000.00-15.00
69562492008.09.01 11:09sell0.10eurusd1.46390.00000.00002008.09.01 11:141.46430.000.000.00-4.00
69564682008.09.01 11:22sell0.10eurusd1.46401.47741.45732008.09.01 12:061.46610.000.000.00-21.00
69571652008.09.01 12:06buy0.10eurusd1.46611.45271.47282008.09.01 15:071.46120.000.000.00-49.00
69607582008.09.01 15:07sell0.10eurusd1.46121.47461.45452008.09.02 08:241.45450.000.00-0.6067.00
69712612008.09.02 08:39sell0.10eurusd1.45301.46641.44632008.09.03 06:131.44630.000.00-0.6067.00
69908522008.09.03 06:14sell0.10eurusd1.44661.46011.43992008.09.03 10:201.43990.000.000.0067.00
69953752008.09.03 10:30sell0.10eurusd1.44071.45441.43392008.09.04 09:351.45440.000.00-1.80-137.00
70245782008.09.04 15:07sell0.10eurusd1.44751.46121.44072008.09.04 16:291.44070.000.000.0068.00
70285222008.09.04 16:48sell0.10eurusd1.43821.45201.43132008.09.04 23:121.43130.000.000.0069.00
70370382008.09.04 23:31sell0.10eurusd1.42411.43831.41702008.09.08 00:001.43830.000.00-1.20-142.00
70628142008.09.08 08:55sell0.10eurusd1.43271.44671.42572008.09.08 10:551.42570.000.000.0070.00
70720302008.09.08 10:56sell0.10eurusd1.42501.43931.41792008.09.08 12:121.41790.000.000.0071.00
70749412008.09.08 12:31sell0.10eurusd1.42131.43581.41412008.09.08 17:561.41410.000.000.0072.00
70837842008.09.08 17:57sell0.10eurusd1.41321.42781.40592008.09.08 19:431.40590.000.000.0073.00
70869682008.09.08 19:44sell stop0.10eurusd1.40541.42021.39802008.09.09 00:001.4117cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -4.20 199.50
Closed P/L: 195.30
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 195.30 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 185.30 Equity: 5 185.30 Free Margin: 5 185.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 630.80 Gross Loss: 435.50 Total Net Profit: 195.30
Profit Factor: 1.45 Expected Payoff: 9.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 145.50 Maximal Drawdown: 145.50 (2.92%) Relative Drawdown: 2.92% (145.50)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 17 (52.94%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (25.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (47.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (52.38%)
Largest profit trade: 73.00 loss trade: -143.20
Average profit trade: 63.08 loss trade: -39.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (286.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-64.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 286.00 (4) consecutive loss (count): -143.20 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3