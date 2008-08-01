|Account: 5601777
|Name: predator_h1
|Currency: USD
|2008 August 5, 16:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33067864
|2008.08.01 10:42
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|33067873
|2008.08.01 10:42
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|102.63
|100.07
|103.17
|2008.08.04 11:13
|103.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|3.43
|33067881
|2008.08.01 10:42
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7268
|0.7012
|0.7322
|2008.08.04 14:00
|0.7306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|3.80
|33067886
|2008.08.01 10:42
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9758
|1.9502
|1.9812
|2008.08.01 11:17
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|33067896
|2008.08.01 10:42
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9367
|0.9111
|0.9421
|2008.08.01 16:58
|0.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|33067899
|2008.08.01 10:42
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.48
|107.69
|108.33
|2008.08.01 15:33
|107.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.95
|33067904
|2008.08.01 10:42
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0473
|1.0729
|1.0419
|2008.08.01 16:47
|1.0487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|33067908
|2008.08.01 10:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7879
|0.8135
|0.7825
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.55
|33067909
|2008.08.01 10:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6308
|1.6326
|1.6390
|2008.08.01 21:05
|1.6326
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|33067917
|2008.08.01 10:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5571
|1.5315
|1.5625
|2008.08.01 15:41
|1.5537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|33068079
|2008.08.01 10:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0260
|1.0516
|1.0206
|2008.08.01 16:19
|1.0277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|33068873
|2008.08.01 10:51
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9762
|1.9825
|2008.08.01 11:17
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|33072131
|2008.08.01 11:17
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|1.9511
|1.9821
|2008.08.01 11:49
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|33073085
|2008.08.01 11:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9750
|1.9770
|1.9834
|2008.08.01 11:49
|1.9770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|33074892
|2008.08.01 11:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9773
|1.9517
|1.9827
|2008.08.01 13:47
|1.9758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|33076723
|2008.08.01 12:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0489
|1.0729
|1.0435
|2008.08.01 16:47
|1.0486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.57
|33080908
|2008.08.01 13:07
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|1.9517
|1.9811
|2008.08.01 13:47
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33082226
|2008.08.01 13:26
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9740
|1.9757
|1.9821
|2008.08.01 13:47
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|33083598
|2008.08.01 13:47
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9761
|1.9781
|1.9845
|2008.08.01 14:41
|1.9781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|33086948
|2008.08.01 14:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9785
|1.9529
|1.9839
|2008.08.01 16:18
|1.9750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|33087312
|2008.08.01 14:47
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9350
|0.9110
|0.9404
|2008.08.01 16:58
|0.9334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|33089804
|2008.08.01 15:13
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9768
|1.9528
|1.9822
|2008.08.01 16:18
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|33094359
|2008.08.01 15:31
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0278
|1.0518
|1.0224
|2008.08.01 16:19
|1.0278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33095227
|2008.08.01 15:32
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5554
|1.5314
|1.5608
|2008.08.01 15:41
|1.5538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|33095421
|2008.08.01 15:32
|buy
|0.04
|audusd
|0.9332
|0.9108
|0.9386
|2008.08.01 16:57
|0.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33096436
|2008.08.01 15:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.5535
|1.5311
|1.5589
|2008.08.01 15:41
|1.5544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|33096443
|2008.08.01 15:33
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9748
|1.9524
|1.9802
|2008.08.01 16:18
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|33096850
|2008.08.01 15:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.73
|105.17
|108.27
|2008.08.01 20:34
|107.64
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|33096954
|2008.08.01 15:34
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0506
|1.0487
|1.0423
|2008.08.01 16:47
|1.0487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.25
|33097985
|2008.08.01 15:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|107.57
|105.17
|108.11
|2008.08.01 20:33
|107.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|33098371
|2008.08.01 15:36
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|102.46
|100.06
|103.00
|2008.08.04 11:13
|103.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|10.01
|33098674
|2008.08.01 15:36
|buy
|0.08
|audusd
|0.9316
|0.9335
|0.9399
|2008.08.01 16:57
|0.9335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|33098824
|2008.08.01 15:36
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.5518
|1.5543
|1.5607
|2008.08.01 15:41
|1.5543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|33098902
|2008.08.01 15:36
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9730
|1.9749
|1.9813
|2008.08.01 16:18
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.20
|33100151
|2008.08.01 15:38
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7252
|0.7012
|0.7306
|2008.08.04 14:00
|0.7306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|10.80
|33100280
|2008.08.01 15:39
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.0294
|1.0277
|1.0213
|2008.08.01 16:18
|1.0277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.62
|33101256
|2008.08.01 15:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5540
|1.5557
|1.5621
|2008.08.01 16:51
|1.5557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|33107875
|2008.08.01 16:18
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9751
|1.9495
|1.9805
|2008.08.04 01:02
|1.9753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.20
|33107976
|2008.08.01 16:19
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0274
|1.0252
|1.0188
|2008.08.01 18:59
|1.0252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.15
|33111857
|2008.08.01 16:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0483
|1.0739
|1.0429
|2008.08.04 00:51
|1.0492
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.86
|33112428
|2008.08.01 16:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5557
|1.5576
|1.5640
|2008.08.01 17:08
|1.5576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|33113396
|2008.08.01 16:58
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9340
|0.9084
|0.9394
|2008.08.04 05:13
|0.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.80
|33116362
|2008.08.01 17:07
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|107.40
|107.62
|108.26
|2008.08.01 20:33
|107.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.18
|33116569
|2008.08.01 17:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5582
|1.5326
|1.5636
|2008.08.04 00:52
|1.5568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-1.40
|33120043
|2008.08.01 17:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5566
|1.5326
|1.5620
|2008.08.04 00:52
|1.5568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.40
|33120195
|2008.08.01 17:28
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9324
|0.9084
|0.9378
|2008.08.04 05:13
|0.9313
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-2.20
|33128184
|2008.08.01 18:41
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9735
|1.9753
|1.9817
|2008.08.04 01:02
|1.9753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|3.60
|33129490
|2008.08.01 18:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0248
|1.0504
|1.0194
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-16.79
|33131722
|2008.08.01 19:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusd
|0.9308
|0.9084
|0.9362
|2008.08.04 05:13
|0.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|1.60
|33133519
|2008.08.01 20:34
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.66
|105.10
|108.20
|2008.08.04 06:52
|107.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.19
|33134632
|2008.08.01 21:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6330
|1.6074
|1.6384
|2008.08.04 12:03
|1.6332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.19
|33135692
|2008.08.01 21:41
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0264
|1.0504
|1.0210
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-30.51
|33135912
|2008.08.01 21:47
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0499
|1.0739
|1.0445
|2008.08.04 00:51
|1.0493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|1.14
|33136148
|2008.08.01 21:57
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.5550
|1.5568
|1.5632
|2008.08.04 00:52
|1.5568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|7.20
|33138206
|2008.08.01 22:51
|buy
|0.08
|audusd
|0.9291
|0.9312
|0.9376
|2008.08.04 05:13
|0.9312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|16.80
|33138298
|2008.08.01 22:53
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.5534
|1.5568
|1.5632
|2008.08.04 00:52
|1.5568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|27.20
|33138338
|2008.08.01 22:53
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0515
|1.0493
|1.0429
|2008.08.04 00:51
|1.0493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|8.39
|33143850
|2008.08.04 00:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5570
|1.5589
|1.5653
|2008.08.04 06:35
|1.5589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|33143856
|2008.08.04 00:52
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0489
|1.0472
|1.0408
|2008.08.04 08:59
|1.0472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|33144572
|2008.08.04 01:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9755
|1.9499
|1.9809
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|33147443
|2008.08.04 02:04
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9739
|1.9499
|1.9793
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|33148076
|2008.08.04 02:25
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.0280
|1.0504
|1.0226
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-54.88
|33155614
|2008.08.04 04:58
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|107.49
|107.68
|108.32
|2008.08.04 06:51
|107.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.53
|33156638
|2008.08.04 05:13
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9317
|0.9336
|0.9400
|2008.08.04 14:05
|0.9336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|33157228
|2008.08.04 05:27
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6314
|1.6333
|1.6397
|2008.08.04 12:03
|1.6333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.63
|33161363
|2008.08.04 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5589
|1.5572
|1.5508
|2008.08.04 09:33
|1.5572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|33162060
|2008.08.04 06:52
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.72
|107.94
|108.58
|2008.08.04 11:39
|107.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|33167341
|2008.08.04 08:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.7896
|0.8136
|0.7842
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.46
|33168825
|2008.08.04 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0473
|1.0494
|1.0558
|2008.08.04 15:22
|1.0494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|33169422
|2008.08.04 09:07
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9723
|1.9499
|1.9777
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|33171679
|2008.08.04 09:31
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9499
|1.9761
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|33171799
|2008.08.04 09:33
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5570
|1.5826
|1.5516
|2008.08.04 15:32
|1.5561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|33174786
|2008.08.04 10:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5587
|1.5561
|1.5497
|2008.08.04 15:32
|1.5561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|33177606
|2008.08.04 10:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.7912
|0.8136
|0.7858
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-16.41
|33177668
|2008.08.04 10:51
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9690
|1.9498
|1.9744
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|33179181
|2008.08.04 11:13
|sell
|0.01
|chfjpy
|102.99
|105.55
|102.45
|2008.08.05 09:41
|102.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|1.85
|33181285
|2008.08.04 11:39
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.94
|110.50
|107.40
|2008.08.04 16:53
|108.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|33184206
|2008.08.04 12:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6335
|1.6079
|1.6389
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.6312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-2.18
|33186181
|2008.08.04 12:37
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.0296
|1.0504
|1.0242
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-97.48
|33188361
|2008.08.04 13:10
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9498
|1.9728
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.20
|33191555
|2008.08.04 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7310
|0.7054
|0.7364
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-8.00
|33192362
|2008.08.04 14:05
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9337
|0.9319
|0.9255
|2008.08.04 15:33
|0.9319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|33196971
|2008.08.04 15:07
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.11
|110.51
|107.57
|2008.08.04 16:53
|108.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33198390
|2008.08.04 15:22
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0494
|1.0475
|1.0411
|2008.08.04 16:53
|1.0475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|33200007
|2008.08.04 15:31
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|1.9685
|1.9749
|2008.08.04 16:52
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.80
|33200389
|2008.08.04 15:32
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|108.28
|108.11
|107.47
|2008.08.04 16:53
|108.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.29
|33200486
|2008.08.04 15:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5562
|1.5580
|1.5644
|2008.08.04 16:43
|1.5580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|33200498
|2008.08.04 15:33
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9319
|0.9340
|0.9404
|2008.08.04 17:25
|0.9340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|33205346
|2008.08.04 16:23
|sell
|0.02
|chfjpy
|103.15
|105.55
|102.61
|2008.08.05 09:41
|102.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|6.85
|33206892
|2008.08.04 16:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5580
|1.5836
|1.5526
|2008.08.04 18:44
|1.5580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33208015
|2008.08.04 16:53
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9711
|1.9775
|2008.08.04 17:20
|1.9711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|33208047
|2008.08.04 16:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0475
|1.0219
|1.0529
|2008.08.04 18:51
|1.0486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|33208088
|2008.08.04 16:53
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|108.08
|110.64
|107.54
|2008.08.05 09:53
|107.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|1.67
|33209026
|2008.08.04 17:01
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5596
|1.5836
|1.5542
|2008.08.04 18:44
|1.5581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|33211487
|2008.08.04 17:12
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0459
|1.0485
|1.0549
|2008.08.04 18:51
|1.0485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.96
|33211503
|2008.08.04 17:12
|buy
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6319
|1.6079
|1.6373
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.6312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-1.33
|33212551
|2008.08.04 17:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.5617
|1.5582
|1.5518
|2008.08.04 18:44
|1.5582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|33212691
|2008.08.04 17:15
|sell
|0.04
|chfjpy
|103.32
|105.56
|102.78
|2008.08.05 09:41
|102.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|19.99
|33214467
|2008.08.04 17:20
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0443
|1.0485
|1.0549
|2008.08.04 18:51
|1.0485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.02
|33214823
|2008.08.04 17:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|1.9460
|1.9770
|2008.08.04 21:30
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.40
|33216412
|2008.08.04 17:25
|sell
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9341
|0.9310
|0.9246
|2008.08.04 18:44
|0.9310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|33218272
|2008.08.04 17:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|1.9460
|1.9754
|2008.08.04 21:30
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.80
|33220230
|2008.08.04 17:43
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.7929
|0.8137
|0.7875
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-6.26
|33221275
|2008.08.04 17:49
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9460
|1.9738
|2008.08.04 21:30
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.80
|33222785
|2008.08.04 17:57
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9667
|1.9459
|1.9721
|2008.08.04 21:30
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.80
|33223455
|2008.08.04 17:59
|sell
|0.16
|usdcad
|1.0313
|1.0505
|1.0259
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-168.86
|33231161
|2008.08.04 18:43
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9429
|1.9675
|2008.08.04 21:29
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|33231166
|2008.08.04 18:43
|sell
|0.32
|usdcad
|1.0346
|1.0522
|1.0292
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-236.40
|33231342
|2008.08.04 18:44
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9309
|0.9053
|0.9363
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-12.30
|33231362
|2008.08.04 18:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5577
|1.5559
|1.5495
|2008.08.05 03:18
|1.5559
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|1.80
|33233346
|2008.08.04 18:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0488
|1.0232
|1.0542
|2008.08.05 03:18
|1.0490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|33235295
|2008.08.04 19:00
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9622
|1.9686
|2008.08.04 21:29
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.40
|33247745
|2008.08.04 21:22
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.25
|107.91
|107.27
|2008.08.05 09:53
|107.91
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|6.30
|33248126
|2008.08.04 21:27
|sell
|0.64
|usdcad
|1.0362
|1.0522
|1.0308
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|-374.56
|33248271
|2008.08.04 21:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9625
|1.9369
|1.9679
|2008.08.05 10:33
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-3.90
|33251028
|2008.08.04 22:43
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0472
|1.0491
|1.0555
|2008.08.05 03:18
|1.0491
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.62
|33253528
|2008.08.05 00:06
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9291
|0.9051
|0.9345
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|33254754
|2008.08.05 00:30
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7293
|0.7053
|0.7347
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|33258127
|2008.08.05 02:45
|buy
|0.04
|nzdusd
|0.7276
|0.7052
|0.7330
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.40
|33259077
|2008.08.05 03:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9608
|1.9368
|1.9662
|2008.08.05 10:33
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|33259959
|2008.08.05 03:13
|buy
|0.04
|audusd
|0.9275
|0.9051
|0.9329
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.60
|33259982
|2008.08.05 03:13
|sell
|1.28
|usdcad
|1.0378
|1.0522
|1.0324
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-552.62
|33260813
|2008.08.05 03:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5558
|1.5302
|1.5612
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.5496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|33260820
|2008.08.05 03:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0491
|1.0747
|1.0437
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.61
|33262849
|2008.08.05 03:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5542
|1.5302
|1.5596
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.5496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|33263289
|2008.08.05 03:46
|sell
|2.56
|usdcad
|1.0394
|1.0522
|1.0340
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-712.27
|33267206
|2008.08.05 04:43
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9368
|1.9646
|2008.08.05 10:33
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|33267270
|2008.08.05 04:44
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0507
|1.0747
|1.0453
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.18
|33274485
|2008.08.05 07:31
|buy
|0.08
|audusd
|0.9259
|0.9051
|0.9313
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.40
|33274589
|2008.08.05 07:31
|buy
|0.08
|nzdusd
|0.7260
|0.7052
|0.7314
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|33275266
|2008.08.05 07:35
|buy
|0.16
|audusd
|0.9242
|0.9050
|0.9296
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-89.60
|33275317
|2008.08.05 07:35
|sell
|5.12
|usdcad
|1.0411
|1.0523
|1.0357
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0423
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-589.47
|33278705
|2008.08.05 08:19
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.5526
|1.5302
|1.5580
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.5496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|33280347
|2008.08.05 08:36
|buy
|0.32
|audusd
|0.9226
|0.9050
|0.9280
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-128.00
|33286502
|2008.08.05 09:34
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9576
|1.9368
|1.9630
|2008.08.05 10:33
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|33287470
|2008.08.05 09:41
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|102.78
|100.22
|103.32
|2008.08.05 11:36
|102.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|33289042
|2008.08.05 09:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.90
|105.34
|108.44
|2008.08.05 11:36
|108.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33290301
|2008.08.05 10:00
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|102.61
|100.21
|103.15
|2008.08.05 11:36
|102.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33291633
|2008.08.05 10:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|107.74
|107.97
|108.61
|2008.08.05 11:36
|108.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.37
|33292946
|2008.08.05 10:13
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9560
|1.9583
|1.9647
|2008.08.05 10:33
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.80
|33295508
|2008.08.05 10:33
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|1.9332
|1.9642
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|33296449
|2008.08.05 10:41
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.5510
|1.5302
|1.5564
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.5496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|33296615
|2008.08.05 10:41
|buy
|0.16
|nzdusd
|0.7242
|0.7050
|0.7296
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.7230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.20
|33296784
|2008.08.05 10:42
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9572
|1.9332
|1.9626
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.20
|33298730
|2008.08.05 10:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.0523
|1.0747
|1.0469
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.0529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|33299122
|2008.08.05 10:58
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9555
|1.9331
|1.9609
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.60
|33299365
|2008.08.05 10:59
|buy
|0.64
|audusd
|0.9209
|0.9049
|0.9263
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.20
|33302778
|2008.08.05 11:20
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|1.9329
|1.9591
|2008.08.05 11:36
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|33305334
|2008.08.05 11:36
|buy
|1.28
|audusd
|0.9191
|0.9047
|0.9245
|2008.08.05 11:36
|0.9186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.00
|33305355
|2008.08.05 11:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|108.04
|107.88
|107.24
|2008.08.05 12:32
|107.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|33305366
|2008.08.05 11:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0419
|1.0400
|1.0336
|2008.08.05 12:16
|1.0400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|33305512
|2008.08.05 11:36
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9542
|1.9559
|1.9623
|2008.08.05 11:43
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|33306801
|2008.08.05 11:43
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9563
|1.9307
|1.9617
|2008.08.05 16:01
|1.9548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|33311270
|2008.08.05 12:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0395
|1.0651
|1.0341
|2008.08.05 16:09
|1.0428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.16
|33311746
|2008.08.05 12:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdcad
|1.0412
|1.0652
|1.0358
|2008.08.05 16:09
|1.0428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.07
|33320527
|2008.08.05 14:01
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9546
|1.9306
|1.9600
|2008.08.05 16:01
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|33323791
|2008.08.05 14:25
|sell
|0.04
|usdcad
|1.0428
|1.0652
|1.0374
|2008.08.05 16:09
|1.0427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|33325297
|2008.08.05 14:34
|sell
|0.08
|usdcad
|1.0444
|1.0427
|1.0363
|2008.08.05 16:09
|1.0427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.04
|33325368
|2008.08.05 14:34
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9529
|1.9547
|1.9611
|2008.08.05 16:01
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|0.00
|0.00
|4.13
|-3 126.25
|Closed P/L:
|-3 122.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33305338
|2008.08.05 11:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6316
|1.6060
|1.6370
|1.6311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|33305349
|2008.08.05 11:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7929
|0.8185
|0.7875
|0.7920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|33305360
|2008.08.05 11:36
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9192
|0.8936
|0.9246
|0.9158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.40
|33305430
|2008.08.05 11:36
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0529
|1.0785
|1.0475
|1.0536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|33305434
|2008.08.05 11:36
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|102.64
|100.08
|103.18
|102.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|33305466
|2008.08.05 11:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5494
|1.5238
|1.5548
|1.5484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|33305580
|2008.08.05 11:37
|buy
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7234
|0.6978
|0.7288
|0.7233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|33307572
|2008.08.05 11:47
|buy
|0.02
|chfjpy
|102.47
|100.07
|103.01
|102.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|33313240
|2008.08.05 12:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|107.88
|105.32
|108.42
|108.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|33321962
|2008.08.05 14:14
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0545
|1.0785
|1.0491
|1.0536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.71
|33321975
|2008.08.05 14:14
|buy
|0.04
|chfjpy
|102.30
|100.06
|102.84
|102.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.52
|33322263
|2008.08.05 14:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5478
|1.5238
|1.5532
|1.5484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33322432
|2008.08.05 14:15
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9176
|0.8936
|0.9230
|0.9158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|33326621
|2008.08.05 14:45
|buy
|0.04
|audusd
|0.9159
|0.8935
|0.9213
|0.9158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|33335262
|2008.08.05 16:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9553
|1.9297
|1.9607
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|33336176
|2008.08.05 16:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.0423
|1.0679
|1.0369
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|Floating P/L:
|4.08
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-3 122.12
|Floating P/L:
|4.08
|Margin:
|142.40
|Balance:
|6 877.88
|Equity:
|6 881.96
|Free Margin:
|6 739.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|668.18
|Gross Loss:
|3 790.30
|Total Net Profit:
|-3 122.12
|Profit Factor:
|0.18
|Expected Payoff:
|-19.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 146.79
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3 605.57 (34.47%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|34.47% (3 605.57)
|Total Trades:
|158
|Short Positions (won %):
|52 (55.77%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|106 (54.72%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|87 (55.06%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|71 (44.94%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|172.80
|loss trade:
|-712.27
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.68
|loss trade:
|-53.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (264.97)
|consecutive losses ($):
|32 (-3 035.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|264.97 (20)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 035.67 (32)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|4