FXDD

Account: 5601777 Name: predator_h1 Currency: USD 2008 August 5, 16:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
330678642008.08.01 10:42balanceDeposit10 000.00
330678732008.08.01 10:42buy0.01chfjpy102.63100.07103.172008.08.04 11:13103.000.000.000.023.43
330678812008.08.01 10:42buy0.01nzdusd0.72680.70120.73222008.08.04 14:000.73060.000.000.113.80
330678862008.08.01 10:42buy0.01gbpusd1.97581.95021.98122008.08.01 11:171.97620.000.000.000.40
330678962008.08.01 10:42buy0.01audusd0.93670.91110.94212008.08.01 16:580.93350.000.000.00-3.20
330678992008.08.01 10:42buy0.01usdjpy107.48107.69108.332008.08.01 15:33107.690.000.000.001.95
330679042008.08.01 10:42sell0.01usdchf1.04731.07291.04192008.08.01 16:471.04870.000.000.00-1.33
330679082008.08.01 10:43sell0.01eurgbp0.78790.81350.78252008.08.05 11:360.79330.000.000.00-10.55
330679092008.08.01 10:43buy0.01eurchf1.63081.63261.63902008.08.01 21:051.63260.000.000.001.71
330679172008.08.01 10:43buy0.01eurusd1.55711.53151.56252008.08.01 15:411.55370.000.000.00-3.40
330680792008.08.01 10:44sell0.01usdcad1.02601.05161.02062008.08.01 16:191.02770.000.000.00-1.65
330688732008.08.01 10:51buy0.02gbpusd1.97421.97621.98252008.08.01 11:171.97620.000.000.004.00
330721312008.08.01 11:17buy0.01gbpusd1.97671.95111.98212008.08.01 11:491.97700.000.000.000.30
330730852008.08.01 11:30buy0.02gbpusd1.97501.97701.98342008.08.01 11:491.97700.000.000.004.00
330748922008.08.01 11:50buy0.01gbpusd1.97731.95171.98272008.08.01 13:471.97580.000.000.00-1.50
330767232008.08.01 12:10sell0.02usdchf1.04891.07291.04352008.08.01 16:471.04860.000.000.000.57
330809082008.08.01 13:07buy0.02gbpusd1.97571.95171.98112008.08.01 13:471.97570.000.000.000.00
330822262008.08.01 13:26buy0.04gbpusd1.97401.97571.98212008.08.01 13:471.97570.000.000.006.80
330835982008.08.01 13:47buy0.01gbpusd1.97611.97811.98452008.08.01 14:411.97810.000.000.002.00
330869482008.08.01 14:41buy0.01gbpusd1.97851.95291.98392008.08.01 16:181.97500.000.000.00-3.50
330873122008.08.01 14:47buy0.02audusd0.93500.91100.94042008.08.01 16:580.93340.000.000.00-3.20
330898042008.08.01 15:13buy0.02gbpusd1.97681.95281.98222008.08.01 16:181.97490.000.000.00-3.80
330943592008.08.01 15:31sell0.02usdcad1.02781.05181.02242008.08.01 16:191.02780.000.000.000.00
330952272008.08.01 15:32buy0.02eurusd1.55541.53141.56082008.08.01 15:411.55380.000.000.00-3.20
330954212008.08.01 15:32buy0.04audusd0.93320.91080.93862008.08.01 16:570.93350.000.000.001.20
330964362008.08.01 15:33buy0.04eurusd1.55351.53111.55892008.08.01 15:411.55440.000.000.003.60
330964432008.08.01 15:33buy0.04gbpusd1.97481.95241.98022008.08.01 16:181.97490.000.000.000.40
330968502008.08.01 15:33buy0.01usdjpy107.73105.17108.272008.08.01 20:34107.640.000.000.00-0.84
330969542008.08.01 15:34sell0.04usdchf1.05061.04871.04232008.08.01 16:471.04870.000.000.007.25
330979852008.08.01 15:35buy0.02usdjpy107.57105.17108.112008.08.01 20:33107.630.000.000.001.11
330983712008.08.01 15:36buy0.02chfjpy102.46100.06103.002008.08.04 11:13103.000.000.000.0510.01
330986742008.08.01 15:36buy0.08audusd0.93160.93350.93992008.08.01 16:570.93350.000.000.0015.20
330988242008.08.01 15:36buy0.08eurusd1.55181.55431.56072008.08.01 15:411.55430.000.000.0020.00
330989022008.08.01 15:36buy0.08gbpusd1.97301.97491.98132008.08.01 16:181.97490.000.000.0015.20
331001512008.08.01 15:38buy0.02nzdusd0.72520.70120.73062008.08.04 14:000.73060.000.000.2310.80
331002802008.08.01 15:39sell0.04usdcad1.02941.02771.02132008.08.01 16:181.02770.000.000.006.62
331012562008.08.01 15:41buy0.01eurusd1.55401.55571.56212008.08.01 16:511.55570.000.000.001.70
331078752008.08.01 16:18buy0.01gbpusd1.97511.94951.98052008.08.04 01:021.97530.000.000.130.20
331079762008.08.01 16:19sell0.01usdcad1.02741.02521.01882008.08.01 18:591.02520.000.000.002.15
331118572008.08.01 16:47sell0.01usdchf1.04831.07391.04292008.08.04 00:511.04920.000.00-0.02-0.86
331124282008.08.01 16:51buy0.01eurusd1.55571.55761.56402008.08.01 17:081.55760.000.000.001.90
331133962008.08.01 16:58buy0.01audusd0.93400.90840.93942008.08.04 05:130.93120.000.000.11-2.80
331163622008.08.01 17:07buy0.04usdjpy107.40107.62108.262008.08.01 20:33107.620.000.000.008.18
331165692008.08.01 17:08buy0.01eurusd1.55821.53261.56362008.08.04 00:521.55680.000.000.07-1.40
331200432008.08.01 17:27buy0.02eurusd1.55661.53261.56202008.08.04 00:521.55680.000.000.130.40
331201952008.08.01 17:28buy0.02audusd0.93240.90840.93782008.08.04 05:130.93130.000.000.22-2.20
331281842008.08.01 18:41buy0.02gbpusd1.97351.97531.98172008.08.04 01:021.97530.000.000.273.60
331294902008.08.01 18:59sell0.01usdcad1.02481.05041.01942008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.01-16.79
331317222008.08.01 19:55buy0.04audusd0.93080.90840.93622008.08.04 05:130.93120.000.000.451.60
331335192008.08.01 20:34buy0.01usdjpy107.66105.10108.202008.08.04 06:52107.680.000.000.040.19
331346322008.08.01 21:05buy0.01eurchf1.63301.60741.63842008.08.04 12:031.63320.000.000.080.19
331356922008.08.01 21:41sell0.02usdcad1.02641.05041.02102008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.02-30.51
331359122008.08.01 21:47sell0.02usdchf1.04991.07391.04452008.08.04 00:511.04930.000.00-0.031.14
331361482008.08.01 21:57buy0.04eurusd1.55501.55681.56322008.08.04 00:521.55680.000.000.277.20
331382062008.08.01 22:51buy0.08audusd0.92910.93120.93762008.08.04 05:130.93120.000.000.9016.80
331382982008.08.01 22:53buy0.08eurusd1.55341.55681.56322008.08.04 00:521.55680.000.000.5427.20
331383382008.08.01 22:53sell0.04usdchf1.05151.04931.04292008.08.04 00:511.04930.000.00-0.078.39
331438502008.08.04 00:52buy0.01eurusd1.55701.55891.56532008.08.04 06:351.55890.000.000.001.90
331438562008.08.04 00:52sell0.01usdchf1.04891.04721.04082008.08.04 08:591.04720.000.000.001.62
331445722008.08.04 01:02buy0.01gbpusd1.97551.94991.98092008.08.04 16:521.96830.000.000.00-7.20
331474432008.08.04 02:04buy0.02gbpusd1.97391.94991.97932008.08.04 16:521.96840.000.000.00-11.00
331480762008.08.04 02:25sell0.04usdcad1.02801.05041.02262008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.02-54.88
331556142008.08.04 04:58buy0.02usdjpy107.49107.68108.322008.08.04 06:51107.680.000.000.003.53
331566382008.08.04 05:13buy0.01audusd0.93170.93360.94002008.08.04 14:050.93360.000.000.001.90
331572282008.08.04 05:27buy0.02eurchf1.63141.63331.63972008.08.04 12:031.63330.000.000.003.63
331613632008.08.04 06:35sell0.01eurusd1.55891.55721.55082008.08.04 09:331.55720.000.000.001.70
331620602008.08.04 06:52buy0.01usdjpy107.72107.94108.582008.08.04 11:39107.940.000.000.002.04
331673412008.08.04 08:33sell0.02eurgbp0.78960.81360.78422008.08.05 11:360.79330.000.000.00-14.46
331688252008.08.04 09:00buy0.01usdchf1.04731.04941.05582008.08.04 15:221.04940.000.000.002.00
331694222008.08.04 09:07buy0.04gbpusd1.97231.94991.97772008.08.04 16:521.96850.000.000.00-15.20
331716792008.08.04 09:31buy0.08gbpusd1.97071.94991.97612008.08.04 16:521.96860.000.000.00-16.80
331717992008.08.04 09:33sell0.01eurusd1.55701.58261.55162008.08.04 15:321.55610.000.000.000.90
331747862008.08.04 10:18sell0.02eurusd1.55871.55611.54972008.08.04 15:321.55610.000.000.005.20
331776062008.08.04 10:51sell0.04eurgbp0.79120.81360.78582008.08.05 11:360.79330.000.000.01-16.41
331776682008.08.04 10:51buy0.16gbpusd1.96901.94981.97442008.08.04 16:521.96850.000.000.00-8.00
331791812008.08.04 11:13sell0.01chfjpy102.99105.55102.452008.08.05 09:41102.790.000.00-0.051.85
331812852008.08.04 11:39sell0.01usdjpy107.94110.50107.402008.08.04 16:53108.100.000.000.00-1.48
331842062008.08.04 12:03buy0.01eurchf1.63351.60791.63892008.08.05 11:361.63120.000.000.08-2.18
331861812008.08.04 12:37sell0.08usdcad1.02961.05041.02422008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.04-97.48
331883612008.08.04 13:10buy0.32gbpusd1.96741.94981.97282008.08.04 16:521.96850.000.000.0035.20
331915552008.08.04 14:00buy0.01nzdusd0.73100.70540.73642008.08.05 11:360.72300.000.000.11-8.00
331923622008.08.04 14:05sell0.01audusd0.93370.93190.92552008.08.04 15:330.93190.000.000.001.80
331969712008.08.04 15:07sell0.02usdjpy108.11110.51107.572008.08.04 16:53108.110.000.000.000.00
331983902008.08.04 15:22sell0.01usdchf1.04941.04751.04112008.08.04 16:531.04750.000.000.001.81
332000072008.08.04 15:31buy0.64gbpusd1.96581.96851.97492008.08.04 16:521.96850.000.000.00172.80
332003892008.08.04 15:32sell0.04usdjpy108.28108.11107.472008.08.04 16:53108.110.000.000.006.29
332004862008.08.04 15:32buy0.01eurusd1.55621.55801.56442008.08.04 16:431.55800.000.000.001.80
332004982008.08.04 15:33buy0.01audusd0.93190.93400.94042008.08.04 17:250.93400.000.000.002.10
332053462008.08.04 16:23sell0.02chfjpy103.15105.55102.612008.08.05 09:41102.780.000.00-0.106.85
332068922008.08.04 16:43sell0.01eurusd1.55801.58361.55262008.08.04 18:441.55800.000.000.000.00
332080152008.08.04 16:53buy0.01gbpusd1.96881.97111.97752008.08.04 17:201.97110.000.000.002.30
332080472008.08.04 16:53buy0.01usdchf1.04751.02191.05292008.08.04 18:511.04860.000.000.001.05
332080882008.08.04 16:53sell0.01usdjpy108.08110.64107.542008.08.05 09:53107.900.000.00-0.061.67
332090262008.08.04 17:01sell0.02eurusd1.55961.58361.55422008.08.04 18:441.55810.000.000.003.00
332114872008.08.04 17:12buy0.02usdchf1.04591.04851.05492008.08.04 18:511.04850.000.000.004.96
332115032008.08.04 17:12buy0.02eurchf1.63191.60791.63732008.08.05 11:361.63120.000.000.17-1.33
332125512008.08.04 17:15sell0.04eurusd1.56171.55821.55182008.08.04 18:441.55820.000.000.0014.00
332126912008.08.04 17:15sell0.04chfjpy103.32105.56102.782008.08.05 09:41102.780.000.00-0.2019.99
332144672008.08.04 17:20buy0.04usdchf1.04431.04851.05492008.08.04 18:511.04850.000.000.0016.02
332148232008.08.04 17:20buy0.01gbpusd1.97161.94601.97702008.08.04 21:301.96220.000.000.00-9.40
332164122008.08.04 17:25sell0.01audusd0.93410.93100.92462008.08.04 18:440.93100.000.000.003.10
332182722008.08.04 17:31buy0.02gbpusd1.97001.94601.97542008.08.04 21:301.96210.000.000.00-15.80
332202302008.08.04 17:43sell0.08eurgbp0.79290.81370.78752008.08.05 11:360.79330.000.000.02-6.26
332212752008.08.04 17:49buy0.04gbpusd1.96841.94601.97382008.08.04 21:301.96220.000.000.00-24.80
332227852008.08.04 17:57buy0.08gbpusd1.96671.94591.97212008.08.04 21:301.96210.000.000.00-36.80
332234552008.08.04 17:59sell0.16usdcad1.03131.05051.02592008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.08-168.86
332311612008.08.04 18:43buy0.16gbpusd1.96211.94291.96752008.08.04 21:291.96220.000.000.001.60
332311662008.08.04 18:43sell0.32usdcad1.03461.05221.02922008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.16-236.40
332313422008.08.04 18:44buy0.01audusd0.93090.90530.93632008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.12-12.30
332313622008.08.04 18:44sell0.01eurusd1.55771.55591.54952008.08.05 03:181.55590.000.00-0.101.80
332333462008.08.04 18:51buy0.01usdchf1.04881.02321.05422008.08.05 03:181.04900.000.000.000.19
332352952008.08.04 19:00buy0.32gbpusd1.96051.96221.96862008.08.04 21:291.96220.000.000.0054.40
332477452008.08.04 21:22sell0.02usdjpy108.25107.91107.272008.08.05 09:53107.910.000.00-0.136.30
332481262008.08.04 21:27sell0.64usdcad1.03621.05221.03082008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.31-374.56
332482712008.08.04 21:30buy0.01gbpusd1.96251.93691.96792008.08.05 10:331.95860.000.000.13-3.90
332510282008.08.04 22:43buy0.02usdchf1.04721.04911.05552008.08.05 03:181.04910.000.00-0.013.62
332535282008.08.05 00:06buy0.02audusd0.92910.90510.93452008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-21.00
332547542008.08.05 00:30buy0.02nzdusd0.72930.70530.73472008.08.05 11:360.72300.000.000.00-12.60
332581272008.08.05 02:45buy0.04nzdusd0.72760.70520.73302008.08.05 11:360.72300.000.000.00-18.40
332590772008.08.05 03:03buy0.02gbpusd1.96081.93681.96622008.08.05 10:331.95870.000.000.00-4.20
332599592008.08.05 03:13buy0.04audusd0.92750.90510.93292008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-35.60
332599822008.08.05 03:13sell1.28usdcad1.03781.05221.03242008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.00-552.62
332608132008.08.05 03:18buy0.01eurusd1.55581.53021.56122008.08.05 11:361.54960.000.000.00-6.20
332608202008.08.05 03:18sell0.01usdchf1.04911.07471.04372008.08.05 11:361.05290.000.000.00-3.61
332628492008.08.05 03:43buy0.02eurusd1.55421.53021.55962008.08.05 11:361.54960.000.000.00-9.20
332632892008.08.05 03:46sell2.56usdcad1.03941.05221.03402008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.00-712.27
332672062008.08.05 04:43buy0.04gbpusd1.95921.93681.96462008.08.05 10:331.95860.000.000.00-2.40
332672702008.08.05 04:44sell0.02usdchf1.05071.07471.04532008.08.05 11:361.05290.000.000.00-4.18
332744852008.08.05 07:31buy0.08audusd0.92590.90510.93132008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-58.40
332745892008.08.05 07:31buy0.08nzdusd0.72600.70520.73142008.08.05 11:360.72300.000.000.00-24.00
332752662008.08.05 07:35buy0.16audusd0.92420.90500.92962008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-89.60
332753172008.08.05 07:35sell5.12usdcad1.04111.05231.03572008.08.05 11:361.04230.000.000.00-589.47
332787052008.08.05 08:19buy0.04eurusd1.55261.53021.55802008.08.05 11:361.54960.000.000.00-12.00
332803472008.08.05 08:36buy0.32audusd0.92260.90500.92802008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-128.00
332865022008.08.05 09:34buy0.08gbpusd1.95761.93681.96302008.08.05 10:331.95840.000.000.006.40
332874702008.08.05 09:41buy0.01chfjpy102.78100.22103.322008.08.05 11:36102.610.000.000.00-1.57
332890422008.08.05 09:53buy0.01usdjpy107.90105.34108.442008.08.05 11:36108.030.000.000.001.20
332903012008.08.05 10:00buy0.02chfjpy102.61100.21103.152008.08.05 11:36102.610.000.000.000.00
332916332008.08.05 10:09buy0.02usdjpy107.74107.97108.612008.08.05 11:36108.030.000.000.005.37
332929462008.08.05 10:13buy0.16gbpusd1.95601.95831.96472008.08.05 10:331.95830.000.000.0036.80
332955082008.08.05 10:33buy0.01gbpusd1.95881.93321.96422008.08.05 11:361.95360.000.000.00-5.20
332964492008.08.05 10:41buy0.08eurusd1.55101.53021.55642008.08.05 11:361.54960.000.000.00-11.20
332966152008.08.05 10:41buy0.16nzdusd0.72420.70500.72962008.08.05 11:360.72300.000.000.00-19.20
332967842008.08.05 10:42buy0.02gbpusd1.95721.93321.96262008.08.05 11:361.95360.000.000.00-7.20
332987302008.08.05 10:55sell0.04usdchf1.05231.07471.04692008.08.05 11:361.05290.000.000.00-2.28
332991222008.08.05 10:58buy0.04gbpusd1.95551.93311.96092008.08.05 11:361.95360.000.000.00-7.60
332993652008.08.05 10:59buy0.64audusd0.92090.90490.92632008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-147.20
333027782008.08.05 11:20buy0.08gbpusd1.95371.93291.95912008.08.05 11:361.95360.000.000.00-0.80
333053342008.08.05 11:36buy1.28audusd0.91910.90470.92452008.08.05 11:360.91860.000.000.00-64.00
333053552008.08.05 11:36sell0.01usdjpy108.04107.88107.242008.08.05 12:32107.880.000.000.001.48
333053662008.08.05 11:36sell0.01usdcad1.04191.04001.03362008.08.05 12:161.04000.000.000.001.83
333055122008.08.05 11:36buy0.01gbpusd1.95421.95591.96232008.08.05 11:431.95590.000.000.001.70
333068012008.08.05 11:43buy0.01gbpusd1.95631.93071.96172008.08.05 16:011.95480.000.000.00-1.50
333112702008.08.05 12:16sell0.01usdcad1.03951.06511.03412008.08.05 16:091.04280.000.000.00-3.16
333117462008.08.05 12:20sell0.02usdcad1.04121.06521.03582008.08.05 16:091.04280.000.000.00-3.07
333205272008.08.05 14:01buy0.02gbpusd1.95461.93061.96002008.08.05 16:011.95470.000.000.000.20
333237912008.08.05 14:25sell0.04usdcad1.04281.06521.03742008.08.05 16:091.04270.000.000.000.38
333252972008.08.05 14:34sell0.08usdcad1.04441.04271.03632008.08.05 16:091.04270.000.000.0013.04
333253682008.08.05 14:34buy0.04gbpusd1.95291.95471.96112008.08.05 16:011.95470.000.000.007.20
  0.00 0.00 4.13 -3 126.25
Closed P/L: -3 122.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
333053382008.08.05 11:36buy0.01eurchf1.63161.60601.6370 1.63110.000.000.00-0.48
333053492008.08.05 11:36sell0.01eurgbp0.79290.81850.7875 0.79200.000.000.001.76
333053602008.08.05 11:36buy0.01audusd0.91920.89360.9246 0.91580.000.000.00-3.40
333054302008.08.05 11:36sell0.01usdchf1.05291.07851.0475 1.05360.000.000.00-0.66
333054342008.08.05 11:36buy0.01chfjpy102.64100.08103.18 102.530.000.000.00-1.02
333054662008.08.05 11:36buy0.01eurusd1.54941.52381.5548 1.54840.000.000.00-1.00
333055802008.08.05 11:37buy0.01nzdusd0.72340.69780.7288 0.72330.000.000.00-0.10
333075722008.08.05 11:47buy0.02chfjpy102.47100.07103.01 102.530.000.000.001.11
333132402008.08.05 12:32buy0.01usdjpy107.88105.32108.42 108.000.000.000.001.11
333219622008.08.05 14:14sell0.02usdchf1.05451.07851.0491 1.05360.000.000.001.71
333219752008.08.05 14:14buy0.04chfjpy102.30100.06102.84 102.530.000.000.008.52
333222632008.08.05 14:15buy0.02eurusd1.54781.52381.5532 1.54840.000.000.001.20
333224322008.08.05 14:15buy0.02audusd0.91760.89360.9230 0.91580.000.000.00-3.60
333266212008.08.05 14:45buy0.04audusd0.91590.89350.9213 0.91580.000.000.00-0.40
333352622008.08.05 16:01buy0.01gbpusd1.95531.92971.9607 1.95540.000.000.000.10
333361762008.08.05 16:09sell0.01usdcad1.04231.06791.0369 1.04310.000.000.00-0.77
  0.00 0.00 0.00 4.08
 Floating P/L: 4.08
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -3 122.12 Floating P/L: 4.08 Margin: 142.40
Balance: 6 877.88 Equity: 6 881.96 Free Margin: 6 739.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 668.18 Gross Loss: 3 790.30 Total Net Profit: -3 122.12
Profit Factor: 0.18 Expected Payoff: -19.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 146.79 Maximal Drawdown: 3 605.57 (34.47%) Relative Drawdown: 34.47% (3 605.57)
 
Total Trades: 158 Short Positions (won %): 52 (55.77%) Long Positions (won %): 106 (54.72%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 87 (55.06%) Loss trades (% of total): 71 (44.94%)
Largest profit trade: 172.80 loss trade: -712.27
Average profit trade: 7.68 loss trade: -53.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 20 (264.97) consecutive losses ($): 32 (-3 035.67)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 264.97 (20) consecutive loss (count): -3 035.67 (32)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 4