Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2069614 Name: ozfx v3.1 Currency: USD 2008 August 5, 10:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1118631632008.08.04 04:00buy1.00eurjpy167.89168.31169.782008.08.05 00:09168.310.000.0012.69388.28
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1118631552008.08.04 04:00buy1.00eurjpy167.89168.31169.252008.08.05 00:09168.310.000.0012.69388.28
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1118631452008.08.04 04:00buy1.00eurjpy167.89168.31168.782008.08.05 00:09168.310.000.0012.69388.28
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1111518752008.07.25 12:00buy1.00eurjpy169.03169.31170.392008.07.28 05:46169.310.000.0012.69259.72
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1111518922008.07.25 12:00buy1.00eurjpy169.03169.31170.922008.07.28 05:46169.310.000.0012.69259.72
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1111518542008.07.25 12:00buy1.00eurjpy169.03169.31169.922008.07.28 05:46169.310.000.0012.69259.72
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1103047622008.07.17 20:00buy1.00eurjpy168.95169.09170.842008.07.21 07:22169.090.000.0025.38131.37
 212121212Mas Awoo[sl]
1103047512008.07.17 20:00buy1.00eurjpy168.95169.09169.842008.07.21 07:22169.090.000.0025.38131.37
 212121212Mas Awoo[sl]
1103047562008.07.17 20:00buy1.00eurjpy168.95169.09170.312008.07.21 07:22169.090.000.0025.38131.37
 212121212Mas Awoo[sl]
1101143252008.07.16 21:02buy1.00eurjpy166.37166.94168.262008.07.17 08:40166.940.000.000.00541.41
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1101143172008.07.16 21:02buy1.00eurjpy166.37166.94167.732008.07.17 08:40166.940.000.000.00541.41
 30303030Mas Awoo[sl]
1101143132008.07.16 21:02buy1.00eurjpy166.37166.80167.262008.07.17 07:42167.260.000.000.00844.08
 30303030Mas Awoo[tp]
1087061982008.07.08 16:48balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 152.28 4 265.01
Closed P/L: 4 417.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 417.29 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 14 417.29 Equity: 14 417.29 Free Margin: 14 417.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 417.29 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 4 417.29
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 368.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 12 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 844.08 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 368.11 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (4 417.29) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 417.29 (12) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 12 consecutive losses: 0