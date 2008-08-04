|Account: 2069614
|Name: ozfx v3.1
|Currency: USD
|2008 August 5, 10:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|111863163
|2008.08.04 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|167.89
|168.31
|169.78
|2008.08.05 00:09
|168.31
|0.00
|0.00
|12.69
|388.28
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|111863155
|2008.08.04 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|167.89
|168.31
|169.25
|2008.08.05 00:09
|168.31
|0.00
|0.00
|12.69
|388.28
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|111863145
|2008.08.04 04:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|167.89
|168.31
|168.78
|2008.08.05 00:09
|168.31
|0.00
|0.00
|12.69
|388.28
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|111151875
|2008.07.25 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|169.03
|169.31
|170.39
|2008.07.28 05:46
|169.31
|0.00
|0.00
|12.69
|259.72
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|111151892
|2008.07.25 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|169.03
|169.31
|170.92
|2008.07.28 05:46
|169.31
|0.00
|0.00
|12.69
|259.72
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|111151854
|2008.07.25 12:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|169.03
|169.31
|169.92
|2008.07.28 05:46
|169.31
|0.00
|0.00
|12.69
|259.72
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|110304762
|2008.07.17 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|168.95
|169.09
|170.84
|2008.07.21 07:22
|169.09
|0.00
|0.00
|25.38
|131.37
|212121212
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|110304751
|2008.07.17 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|168.95
|169.09
|169.84
|2008.07.21 07:22
|169.09
|0.00
|0.00
|25.38
|131.37
|212121212
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|110304756
|2008.07.17 20:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|168.95
|169.09
|170.31
|2008.07.21 07:22
|169.09
|0.00
|0.00
|25.38
|131.37
|212121212
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|110114325
|2008.07.16 21:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.94
|168.26
|2008.07.17 08:40
|166.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|541.41
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|110114317
|2008.07.16 21:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.94
|167.73
|2008.07.17 08:40
|166.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|541.41
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[sl]
|110114313
|2008.07.16 21:02
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.80
|167.26
|2008.07.17 07:42
|167.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|844.08
|30303030
|Mas Awoo[tp]
|108706198
|2008.07.08 16:48
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.28
|4 265.01
|Closed P/L:
|4 417.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 417.29
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|14 417.29
|Equity:
|14 417.29
|Free Margin:
|14 417.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 417.29
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|4 417.29
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|368.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|844.08
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|368.11
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (4 417.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 417.29 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|12
|consecutive losses:
|0