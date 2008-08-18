InstaTrade Corporation

Account: 113882 Name: duyduy illusions Currency: USD 2008 August 21, 11:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6063282008.08.18 08:04balanceDeposit1 000.00
6089732008.08.18 15:14sell0.23nzdchf0.78520.00000.78222008.08.18 17:300.78220.000.000.006.27
6087572008.08.18 14:35sell0.13nzdchf0.78310.00000.78012008.08.18 17:300.78220.000.000.001.06
6081262008.08.18 13:03sell0.07nzdchf0.78110.00000.77812008.08.18 17:300.78150.000.000.00-0.26
6079172008.08.18 12:24sell0.04nzdchf0.77910.00000.77612008.08.18 17:300.78190.000.000.00-1.02
6068222008.08.18 09:44sell0.02nzdchf0.77710.00000.77412008.08.18 17:300.78180.000.000.00-0.86
6064672008.08.18 08:40sell0.01nzdchf0.77500.00000.77202008.08.18 17:300.78180.000.000.00-0.62
6096032008.08.18 16:34sell0.13nzdcad0.75750.00000.74752008.08.18 17:430.75480.000.000.003.30
6079182008.08.18 12:24sell0.04nzdcad0.75340.00000.74342008.08.18 17:430.75480.000.000.00-0.52
6080842008.08.18 12:56sell0.07nzdcad0.75540.00000.74542008.08.18 17:430.75480.000.000.000.39
6068352008.08.18 09:45sell0.02nzdcad0.75130.00000.74132008.08.18 17:430.75480.000.000.00-0.66
6064712008.08.18 08:41sell0.01nzdcad0.74900.00000.74602008.08.18 17:430.75480.000.000.00-0.54
6103342008.08.18 18:31sell0.01nzdchf0.78080.00000.77782008.08.19 03:330.77780.000.00-0.010.27
6107162008.08.18 19:26sell0.02nzdcad0.75680.00000.75382008.08.19 03:350.75380.000.00-0.020.56
6101172008.08.18 17:48sell0.01nzdcad0.75480.00000.75182008.08.19 03:350.75370.000.00-0.010.11
6066162008.08.18 09:10buy0.01eurgbp0.78990.00000.79992008.08.19 14:470.78920.000.00-0.01-0.13
6093082008.08.18 15:53buy0.02eurgbp0.78800.00000.79792008.08.19 14:470.78910.000.00-0.010.41
6168512008.08.19 14:48buy0.01chfjpy100.050.00100.352008.08.19 18:57100.350.000.000.000.28
6180562008.08.19 16:50sell0.02nzdcad0.75780.00000.75482008.08.20 12:520.75480.000.00-0.020.57
6251532008.08.20 13:45sell0.01audcad0.92530.00000.92232008.08.20 15:300.92230.000.000.000.28
6269762008.08.20 17:12sell0.01audcad0.92730.00000.92432008.08.20 18:060.92580.000.000.000.14
6251522008.08.20 13:44sell0.01eurgbp0.79290.00000.78992008.08.20 18:060.79310.000.000.00-0.04
6251502008.08.20 13:44sell0.01eurchf1.61610.00001.61322008.08.20 18:061.61700.000.000.00-0.08
6174462008.08.19 15:39sell0.02nzdchf0.78020.00000.77722008.08.20 18:060.78090.000.00-0.03-0.13
6168322008.08.19 14:46sell0.01nzdcad0.75580.00000.75282008.08.20 18:060.75600.000.00-0.01-0.02
6168352008.08.19 14:46sell0.01nzdchf0.77820.00000.77522008.08.20 18:060.78090.000.00-0.01-0.25
6251492008.08.20 13:43sell0.01usdjpy110.020.00109.722008.08.20 18:06109.900.000.000.000.11
6263972008.08.20 16:22sell0.04nzdchf0.78220.00000.77922008.08.20 18:060.78090.000.000.000.48
6277552008.08.20 18:30sell stop0.20chfjpy99.650.0099.552008.08.20 18:3299.77cancelled
6277722008.08.20 18:32sell stop0.20chfjpy99.700.0099.602008.08.20 18:3299.77cancelled
6278022008.08.20 18:35buy stop0.01chfjpy99.950.00100.052008.08.20 18:3599.81cancelled
6278272008.08.20 18:37sell stop0.01usdjpy109.900.00109.802008.08.20 18:37109.95cancelled
6278332008.08.20 18:37sell stop0.01usdjpy109.900.00109.802008.08.20 18:38109.96cancelled
6278392008.08.20 18:38sell stop0.01usdjpy109.890.00109.792008.08.20 18:38109.96cancelled
6278432008.08.20 18:38sell stop0.01usdjpy109.850.00109.752008.08.20 18:39109.96cancelled
6278442008.08.20 18:38buy stop0.01usdjpy110.080.00110.182008.08.20 18:39109.99cancelled
6278852008.08.20 18:42sell stop0.01usdjpy109.900.00109.802008.08.20 18:42109.96cancelled
6278872008.08.20 18:42buy stop0.01usdjpy110.080.00110.182008.08.20 18:42109.99cancelled
6278862008.08.20 18:42sell stop0.01gbpchf2.04600.00002.04502008.08.20 18:442.0475cancelled
6279152008.08.20 18:44buy stop0.01gbpchf2.04970.00002.05072008.08.20 18:452.0480cancelled
6279212008.08.20 18:45sell stop0.01gbpchf2.04650.00002.04552008.08.20 18:572.0479cancelled
6279222008.08.20 18:45sell stop0.01nzdchf0.78100.00000.78002008.08.20 19:110.7823cancelled
6280432008.08.20 18:58sell stop0.01eurchf1.61700.00001.61602008.08.20 19:111.6182cancelled
6281422008.08.20 19:41sell0.01eurchf1.61750.00001.61952008.08.20 22:371.61950.000.000.00-0.18
6287162008.08.20 21:06sell0.04eurchf1.61850.00001.61952008.08.20 22:371.61950.000.000.00-0.36
6285012008.08.20 20:24sell0.02eurchf1.61800.00001.61952008.08.20 22:371.61950.000.000.00-0.28
6288872008.08.20 21:52sell0.07eurchf1.62050.00001.61952008.08.20 22:371.61950.000.000.000.64
6290362008.08.20 22:32sell limit0.13eurchf1.62130.00001.61972008.08.20 22:371.6194cancelled
6290552008.08.20 22:37sell stop0.01eurchf1.61850.00001.61752008.08.21 03:101.6200cancelled
6281412008.08.20 19:36sell0.01nzdchf0.78150.00000.78222008.08.21 03:590.78220.000.00-0.04-0.06
6287432008.08.20 21:13sell0.04nzdchf0.78250.00000.78222008.08.21 03:590.78220.000.00-0.150.11
6291412008.08.21 00:17sell0.13nzdchf0.78380.00000.78222008.08.21 03:590.78220.000.000.001.89
6284932008.08.20 20:31sell0.02nzdchf0.78200.00000.78222008.08.21 03:590.78220.000.00-0.07-0.04
6289182008.08.20 22:46sell0.07nzdchf0.78300.00000.78222008.08.21 03:590.78220.000.00-0.260.52
6295092008.08.21 00:57sell limit0.23nzdchf0.78460.00000.78302008.08.21 03:590.7817cancelled
6301482008.08.21 03:59sell stop0.01nzdchf0.78100.00000.78002008.08.21 04:220.7823cancelled
6311562008.08.21 08:21sell limit0.01eurchf1.62150.00001.61852008.08.21 08:251.6197cancelled
6312112008.08.21 08:23buy stop0.01usdjpy109.480.00109.782008.08.21 08:26109.17cancelled
6311712008.08.21 08:22sell limit0.01nzdchf0.78350.00000.78052008.08.21 08:280.7815cancelled
6315132008.08.21 08:30sell stop0.01eurgbp0.79150.00000.78852008.08.21 08:310.7938cancelled
6315142008.08.21 08:31buy stop0.01chfjpy99.900.00100.202008.08.21 08:4199.59cancelled
6315292008.08.21 08:31sell stop0.01eurgbp0.79150.00000.78852008.08.21 08:530.7938cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -0.65 11.34
Closed P/L: 10.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6315152008.08.21 08:41buy0.01chfjpy99.600.0099.90 99.460.000.000.00-0.13
6311572008.08.21 08:25sell0.01eurchf1.61950.00001.6165 1.61820.000.000.000.12
6311732008.08.21 08:28sell0.01nzdchf0.78150.00000.7785 0.78170.000.000.00-0.02
6312162008.08.21 08:26buy0.01usdjpy109.180.00109.08 108.770.000.000.00-0.38
6321102008.08.21 09:24buy0.02usdjpy108.780.00109.08 108.770.000.000.00-0.02
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.43
 Floating P/L: -0.43
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
6322352008.08.21 09:21buy limit0.02chfjpy99.400.0099.70 99.51
6320942008.08.21 09:05sell limit0.02eurchf1.62150.00001.6185 1.6179
6319062008.08.21 08:53sell stop0.01eurgbp0.79150.00000.7885 0.7943
6319092008.08.21 08:53sell limit0.01eurgbp0.79550.00000.7925 0.7943
6321482008.08.21 09:08sell limit0.02nzdchf0.78350.00000.7805 0.7812
6327052008.08.21 10:04buy limit0.04usdjpy108.580.00108.88 108.80
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 10.69 Floating P/L: -0.43 Margin: 1.22
Balance: 1 010.69 Equity: 1 010.26 Free Margin: 1 009.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 16.95 Gross Loss: 6.26 Total Net Profit: 10.69
Profit Factor: 2.71 Expected Payoff: 0.30  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2.76 (0.27%) Relative Drawdown: 0.27% (2.76)
 
Total Trades: 36 Short Positions (won %): 33 (45.45%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (47.22%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (52.78%)
Largest profit trade: 6.27 loss trade: -1.02
Average profit trade: 1.00 loss trade: -0.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1.65) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-0.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7.33 (2) consecutive loss (count): -2.76 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3