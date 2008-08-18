|Account: 113882
|Name: duyduy illusions
|Currency: USD
|2008 August 21, 11:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|606328
|2008.08.18 08:04
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|608973
|2008.08.18 15:14
|sell
|0.23
|nzdchf
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7822
|2008.08.18 17:30
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.27
|608757
|2008.08.18 14:35
|sell
|0.13
|nzdchf
|0.7831
|0.0000
|0.7801
|2008.08.18 17:30
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|608126
|2008.08.18 13:03
|sell
|0.07
|nzdchf
|0.7811
|0.0000
|0.7781
|2008.08.18 17:30
|0.7815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|607917
|2008.08.18 12:24
|sell
|0.04
|nzdchf
|0.7791
|0.0000
|0.7761
|2008.08.18 17:30
|0.7819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|606822
|2008.08.18 09:44
|sell
|0.02
|nzdchf
|0.7771
|0.0000
|0.7741
|2008.08.18 17:30
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|606467
|2008.08.18 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7750
|0.0000
|0.7720
|2008.08.18 17:30
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.62
|609603
|2008.08.18 16:34
|sell
|0.13
|nzdcad
|0.7575
|0.0000
|0.7475
|2008.08.18 17:43
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|607918
|2008.08.18 12:24
|sell
|0.04
|nzdcad
|0.7534
|0.0000
|0.7434
|2008.08.18 17:43
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|608084
|2008.08.18 12:56
|sell
|0.07
|nzdcad
|0.7554
|0.0000
|0.7454
|2008.08.18 17:43
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|606835
|2008.08.18 09:45
|sell
|0.02
|nzdcad
|0.7513
|0.0000
|0.7413
|2008.08.18 17:43
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|606471
|2008.08.18 08:41
|sell
|0.01
|nzdcad
|0.7490
|0.0000
|0.7460
|2008.08.18 17:43
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|610334
|2008.08.18 18:31
|sell
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7808
|0.0000
|0.7778
|2008.08.19 03:33
|0.7778
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.27
|610716
|2008.08.18 19:26
|sell
|0.02
|nzdcad
|0.7568
|0.0000
|0.7538
|2008.08.19 03:35
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.56
|610117
|2008.08.18 17:48
|sell
|0.01
|nzdcad
|0.7548
|0.0000
|0.7518
|2008.08.19 03:35
|0.7537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.11
|606616
|2008.08.18 09:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7899
|0.0000
|0.7999
|2008.08.19 14:47
|0.7892
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.13
|609308
|2008.08.18 15:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.7880
|0.0000
|0.7979
|2008.08.19 14:47
|0.7891
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.41
|616851
|2008.08.19 14:48
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|100.05
|0.00
|100.35
|2008.08.19 18:57
|100.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|618056
|2008.08.19 16:50
|sell
|0.02
|nzdcad
|0.7578
|0.0000
|0.7548
|2008.08.20 12:52
|0.7548
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.57
|625153
|2008.08.20 13:45
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|0.9253
|0.0000
|0.9223
|2008.08.20 15:30
|0.9223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|626976
|2008.08.20 17:12
|sell
|0.01
|audcad
|0.9273
|0.0000
|0.9243
|2008.08.20 18:06
|0.9258
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|625152
|2008.08.20 13:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7929
|0.0000
|0.7899
|2008.08.20 18:06
|0.7931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|625150
|2008.08.20 13:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6161
|0.0000
|1.6132
|2008.08.20 18:06
|1.6170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|617446
|2008.08.19 15:39
|sell
|0.02
|nzdchf
|0.7802
|0.0000
|0.7772
|2008.08.20 18:06
|0.7809
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.13
|616832
|2008.08.19 14:46
|sell
|0.01
|nzdcad
|0.7558
|0.0000
|0.7528
|2008.08.20 18:06
|0.7560
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.02
|616835
|2008.08.19 14:46
|sell
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7782
|0.0000
|0.7752
|2008.08.20 18:06
|0.7809
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.25
|625149
|2008.08.20 13:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|110.02
|0.00
|109.72
|2008.08.20 18:06
|109.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|626397
|2008.08.20 16:22
|sell
|0.04
|nzdchf
|0.7822
|0.0000
|0.7792
|2008.08.20 18:06
|0.7809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|627755
|2008.08.20 18:30
|sell stop
|0.20
|chfjpy
|99.65
|0.00
|99.55
|2008.08.20 18:32
|99.77
|cancelled
|627772
|2008.08.20 18:32
|sell stop
|0.20
|chfjpy
|99.70
|0.00
|99.60
|2008.08.20 18:32
|99.77
|cancelled
|627802
|2008.08.20 18:35
|buy stop
|0.01
|chfjpy
|99.95
|0.00
|100.05
|2008.08.20 18:35
|99.81
|cancelled
|627827
|2008.08.20 18:37
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.90
|0.00
|109.80
|2008.08.20 18:37
|109.95
|cancelled
|627833
|2008.08.20 18:37
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.90
|0.00
|109.80
|2008.08.20 18:38
|109.96
|cancelled
|627839
|2008.08.20 18:38
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.89
|0.00
|109.79
|2008.08.20 18:38
|109.96
|cancelled
|627843
|2008.08.20 18:38
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.85
|0.00
|109.75
|2008.08.20 18:39
|109.96
|cancelled
|627844
|2008.08.20 18:38
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|110.08
|0.00
|110.18
|2008.08.20 18:39
|109.99
|cancelled
|627885
|2008.08.20 18:42
|sell stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.90
|0.00
|109.80
|2008.08.20 18:42
|109.96
|cancelled
|627887
|2008.08.20 18:42
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|110.08
|0.00
|110.18
|2008.08.20 18:42
|109.99
|cancelled
|627886
|2008.08.20 18:42
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.0460
|0.0000
|2.0450
|2008.08.20 18:44
|2.0475
|cancelled
|627915
|2008.08.20 18:44
|buy stop
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.0497
|0.0000
|2.0507
|2008.08.20 18:45
|2.0480
|cancelled
|627921
|2008.08.20 18:45
|sell stop
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.0465
|0.0000
|2.0455
|2008.08.20 18:57
|2.0479
|cancelled
|627922
|2008.08.20 18:45
|sell stop
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7810
|0.0000
|0.7800
|2008.08.20 19:11
|0.7823
|cancelled
|628043
|2008.08.20 18:58
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6170
|0.0000
|1.6160
|2008.08.20 19:11
|1.6182
|cancelled
|628142
|2008.08.20 19:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6175
|0.0000
|1.6195
|2008.08.20 22:37
|1.6195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|628716
|2008.08.20 21:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurchf
|1.6185
|0.0000
|1.6195
|2008.08.20 22:37
|1.6195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|628501
|2008.08.20 20:24
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6180
|0.0000
|1.6195
|2008.08.20 22:37
|1.6195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|628887
|2008.08.20 21:52
|sell
|0.07
|eurchf
|1.6205
|0.0000
|1.6195
|2008.08.20 22:37
|1.6195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|629036
|2008.08.20 22:32
|sell limit
|0.13
|eurchf
|1.6213
|0.0000
|1.6197
|2008.08.20 22:37
|1.6194
|cancelled
|629055
|2008.08.20 22:37
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6185
|0.0000
|1.6175
|2008.08.21 03:10
|1.6200
|cancelled
|628141
|2008.08.20 19:36
|sell
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7815
|0.0000
|0.7822
|2008.08.21 03:59
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.06
|628743
|2008.08.20 21:13
|sell
|0.04
|nzdchf
|0.7825
|0.0000
|0.7822
|2008.08.21 03:59
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.11
|629141
|2008.08.21 00:17
|sell
|0.13
|nzdchf
|0.7838
|0.0000
|0.7822
|2008.08.21 03:59
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|628493
|2008.08.20 20:31
|sell
|0.02
|nzdchf
|0.7820
|0.0000
|0.7822
|2008.08.21 03:59
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.04
|628918
|2008.08.20 22:46
|sell
|0.07
|nzdchf
|0.7830
|0.0000
|0.7822
|2008.08.21 03:59
|0.7822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|0.52
|629509
|2008.08.21 00:57
|sell limit
|0.23
|nzdchf
|0.7846
|0.0000
|0.7830
|2008.08.21 03:59
|0.7817
|cancelled
|630148
|2008.08.21 03:59
|sell stop
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7810
|0.0000
|0.7800
|2008.08.21 04:22
|0.7823
|cancelled
|631156
|2008.08.21 08:21
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6215
|0.0000
|1.6185
|2008.08.21 08:25
|1.6197
|cancelled
|631211
|2008.08.21 08:23
|buy stop
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.48
|0.00
|109.78
|2008.08.21 08:26
|109.17
|cancelled
|631171
|2008.08.21 08:22
|sell limit
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7835
|0.0000
|0.7805
|2008.08.21 08:28
|0.7815
|cancelled
|631513
|2008.08.21 08:30
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7915
|0.0000
|0.7885
|2008.08.21 08:31
|0.7938
|cancelled
|631514
|2008.08.21 08:31
|buy stop
|0.01
|chfjpy
|99.90
|0.00
|100.20
|2008.08.21 08:41
|99.59
|cancelled
|631529
|2008.08.21 08:31
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7915
|0.0000
|0.7885
|2008.08.21 08:53
|0.7938
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|11.34
|Closed P/L:
|10.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|631515
|2008.08.21 08:41
|buy
|0.01
|chfjpy
|99.60
|0.00
|99.90
|99.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|631157
|2008.08.21 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.6195
|0.0000
|1.6165
|1.6182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|631173
|2008.08.21 08:28
|sell
|0.01
|nzdchf
|0.7815
|0.0000
|0.7785
|0.7817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|631216
|2008.08.21 08:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|109.18
|0.00
|109.08
|108.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|632110
|2008.08.21 09:24
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|108.78
|0.00
|109.08
|108.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|Floating P/L:
|-0.43
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|632235
|2008.08.21 09:21
|buy limit
|0.02
|chfjpy
|99.40
|0.00
|99.70
|99.51
|632094
|2008.08.21 09:05
|sell limit
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.6215
|0.0000
|1.6185
|1.6179
|631906
|2008.08.21 08:53
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7915
|0.0000
|0.7885
|0.7943
|631909
|2008.08.21 08:53
|sell limit
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7955
|0.0000
|0.7925
|0.7943
|632148
|2008.08.21 09:08
|sell limit
|0.02
|nzdchf
|0.7835
|0.0000
|0.7805
|0.7812
|632705
|2008.08.21 10:04
|buy limit
|0.04
|usdjpy
|108.58
|0.00
|108.88
|108.80
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|10.69
|Floating P/L:
|-0.43
|Margin:
|1.22
|Balance:
|1 010.69
|Equity:
|1 010.26
|Free Margin:
|1 009.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|16.95
|Gross Loss:
|6.26
|Total Net Profit:
|10.69
|Profit Factor:
|2.71
|Expected Payoff:
|0.30
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2.76 (0.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.27% (2.76)
|Total Trades:
|36
|Short Positions (won %):
|33 (45.45%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (47.22%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (52.78%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.27
|loss trade:
|-1.02
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.00
|loss trade:
|-0.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1.65)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-0.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7.33 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.76 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3