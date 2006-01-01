|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100 000 EUR))
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 01:00 - 2008.07.15 23:00 (2006.01.01 - 2008.07.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
| dBuyLevel=0.54; dSellLevel=0.74; dStopLoss=200; dTrailingStop=174; risk=0.05;
|Bars in test
|16661
|Ticks modelled
|4409254
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|467
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|58929.84
|Gross profit
|207259.67
|Gross loss
|-148329.84
|Profit factor
|1.40
|Expected payoff
|169.34
|Absolute drawdown
|205.00
|Maximal drawdown
|16967.99 (34.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|34.00% (16967.99)
|Total trades
|348
|Short positions (won %)
|160 (45.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|188 (66.49%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|197 (56.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|151 (43.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|6148.48
|loss trade
|-4395.36
|Average
|profit trade
|1052.08
|loss trade
|-982.32
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|7 (5070.78)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-8964.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|11675.47 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-8964.74 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2