Strategy Tester Report
NOC with Dimicr NN training

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100 000 EUR))
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 01:00 - 2008.07.15 23:00 (2006.01.01 - 2008.07.16)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersdBuyLevel=0.54; dSellLevel=0.74; dStopLoss=200; dTrailingStop=174; risk=0.05;
Bars in test16661Ticks modelled4409254Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors467
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit147230.52Gross profit346933.90Gross loss-199703.38
Profit factor1.74Expected payoff381.43
Absolute drawdown1737.75Maximal drawdown22355.99 (26.35%)Relative drawdown29.30% (20651.80)
Total trades386Short positions (won %)180 (47.22%)Long positions (won %)206 (69.90%)
Profit trades (% of total)229 (59.33%)Loss trades (% of total)157 (40.67%)
Largestprofit trade13458.34loss trade-7587.35
Averageprofit trade1515.00loss trade-1272.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (12969.86)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-11083.76)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)27512.95 (7)consecutive loss (count of losses)-14504.14 (3)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph