Strategy Tester Report
NOC with Dimicr NN training
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100 000 EUR))
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 01:00 - 2008.07.15 23:00 (2006.01.01 - 2008.07.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|dBuyLevel=0.54; dSellLevel=0.74; dStopLoss=200; dTrailingStop=174; risk=0.05;
|Bars in test
|16661
|Ticks modelled
|4409254
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|467
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|147230.52
|Gross profit
|346933.90
|Gross loss
|-199703.38
|Profit factor
|1.74
|Expected payoff
|381.43
|Absolute drawdown
|1737.75
|Maximal drawdown
|22355.99 (26.35%)
|Relative drawdown
|29.30% (20651.80)
|Total trades
|386
|Short positions (won %)
|180 (47.22%)
|Long positions (won %)
|206 (69.90%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|229 (59.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|157 (40.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|13458.34
|loss trade
|-7587.35
|Average
|profit trade
|1515.00
|loss trade
|-1272.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (12969.86)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-11083.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|27512.95 (7)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-14504.14 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2